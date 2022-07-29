Madhya Pradesh cop suspended for thrashing old man: Report
A police constable was seen brutally thrashing an elderly man at the Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The almost 30-second long video of the incident, which has been doing the rounds on social media, showed the constable kicking the elderly man in his face.
The constable then grabbed the man by his feet, pulled him and was on the verge of throwing him on the railway track. The video of the incident, recorded by one of the passengers inside a stationary train, also showed the constable repeatedly kicking the elderly man's left hand.
Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video.
According to Superintendent of Police Rewa, the constable has been suspended from duty, news agency ANI reported.
Further details regarding this shocking incident are awaited.
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
-
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
-
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
