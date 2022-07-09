Breaking: Joe Biden dials Japan PM to express condolences over Shindo's death
Jul 09, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Quad mourns death of ex-Japan PM Shindo Abe
Quad nations mourn the death of ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who played key role in founding of Indo-Pacific partnership.
Jul 09, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Man who called ‘reward’ for chopping off Nupur Sharma's head arrested
The accused (who declared a reward for cutting off suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's tongue) has been arrested. He has been identified as Irshad. We are further investigating the matter, said Varun Singla, SP Nuh.
Jul 09, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Joe Biden dials Japan PM to express condolences over Abe Shindo's death
US President Joe Biden called Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to express his deep condolences on the death of Ex-PM Shinzo Abe.
"President Biden called Prime Minister Kishida of Japan today to express his outrage, sadness and deep condolences on the tragic and violent shooting death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo," read the White House statement.
President noted the importance of PM Abe’s enduring legacy with his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific & establishment of QUAD meetings of Japan, US, Australia & India, the White House said.
Jul 09, 2022 05:29 AM IST
Batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leave from Pahalgam base camp
A fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leaves from the Jammu base camp for Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in Kashmir.
"We're heading towards the Pahalgam camp and are hoping that yatra will resume. We pray to Baba Bholenath to protect all the pilgrims," a pilgrim said, speaking to ANI.
