BREAKING: Kejriwal approaches Gujarat HC seeking review of its order on PM's degree

Jun 10, 2023 09:52 AM IST
  • Jun 10, 2023 09:52 AM IST

    Kejriwal approaches Gujarat HC seeking review of its order on PM's degree

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached Gujarat High Court seeking a review of its recent order setting aside the Central Information Commission's directive to the Gujarat University to provide information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree to him.

  • Jun 10, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    ‘She pushed away’: Wrestling referee opens up on sexual harassment charges against WFI's Brij Bhushan

    Jagbir Singh has alleged that he has seen Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh behaving inappropriately with female wrestlers on several occasions in the past.

  • Jun 10, 2023 08:44 AM IST

    BSF Tripura seizes contraband bottles worth 5.5 lakh intended for smuggling into Bangladesh

    The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura on Thursday apprehended one Indian national and seized 3,195 bottles of Eskuf syrup, worth 5,59,125 intended for smuggling into Bangladesh, the BSF said in an official statement.

  • Jun 10, 2023 08:10 AM IST

    Pakistani drone carrying suspected heroin seized by BSF in Amritsar

    "BSF jawans heard sound of Pakistani drone dropping by. During a search operation, one big packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight - appx 5.5 Kg) was recovered near village Rai, district Amritsar," said BSF Punjab Frontier.

  • Jun 10, 2023 07:28 AM IST

    Congress' Adhir Ranjan writes to governor urging to ensure fair panchayat elections

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Governor urging him to arrange Central forces during the Panchayat elections to have free and fair elections.

  • Jun 10, 2023 06:49 AM IST

    UN aid chief says Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after dam rupture, reports AP

    The United Nations aid chief said Ukraine faces "hugely worse'' humanitarian situation after the dam rupture, reported news agency AP.

  • Jun 10, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    4 children lost in the jungle for 40 days after plane crash found alive in Colombia

    Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday that authorities found alive four children who survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the Amazon jungle.

  • Jun 10, 2023 05:47 AM IST

    Donald Trump' indictment: Ex-president stored some of US' most prized secrets

    The indictment against Donald Trump released Friday, offered shocking new details about the alleged mishandling some of the nation’s most highly prized secrets.

Kejriwal seeks review in Gujarat HC over its order on PM Modi's degree

india news
Published on Jun 10, 2023 09:52 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal contended that contrary to Gujarat University's claim that Modi's degree is available online, it's website does not have such such degree.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT_PRINT)
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Congress to Bengal guv on panchayat polls: 'TMC thugs preying like monsters'

The nomination process for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, which began on Friday, would continue till June 15.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (ANI Photo)
india news
Published on Jun 10, 2023 09:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Morning brief: Union minister Giriraj Singh calls Godse 'saput' of India

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh delivering his lecture during Rozgar Mela at Urja auditorium in Patna, Bihar.(File photo)
india news
Published on Jun 10, 2023 08:53 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Man kills lover, hides body in water tank at home in UP: Prayagraj Police

Arvind killed Kesar about a fortnight ago and hid her body in a tank at his house, Station House Officer (SHO) Vishwajeet Singh said.

The body of Raj Kesar (35) was recovered from the house of the accused, Arvind on Friday.(HT File Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 08:52 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Godse ‘saput’ of India, not like Mughal invaders: Union minister counters Owaisi

Referring to Devendra Fadnavis's "Aurangzeb ki aulad" (children of Aurangzeb) remarks, Owaisi asked as to who is "Godse ki aulad".

Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (File photo by Hindustan Times)
india news
Published on Jun 10, 2023 08:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

‘She pushed away’: Wrestling referee opens up on allegations against WFI chief

Jagbir Singh has alleged that he has seen Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh behaving inappropriately with female wrestlers on several occasions in the past.

BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 08:27 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Congress' K C Venugopal dismisses reports of Sachin Pilot floating his own party

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal asserted that the party is united and will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan together.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (ANI)
india news
Published on Jun 10, 2023 07:47 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further; heatwave alert for 7 states: Top points

In the wake of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, as many as eight districts of Kerala expecting heavy rainfall were put on yellow alert.

Due to the cyclone Biparjoy, the south Indian region is likely to experience moderately scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in days ahead.
india news
Published on Jun 10, 2023 07:28 AM IST
ByNisha Anand

Mumbai murder: Chainsaw shopowner recalls meet with accused Manoj Sane

Manoj Sane, who allegedly killed his 32-year-old live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya, had reportedly visited to get his tree-cutting chainsaw repaired on June 4.

Manoj Sane, accused of killing his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya, being escorted by the police outside the Mira Road Police Station, in Thane, on Friday, (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 06:25 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

BREAKING: Delhi CM moves Gujarat HC seeking review of its order on PM's degree

india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 09:52 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

School used as morgue for Odisha train tragedy victims razed

The school which had a strength of 567 students had two classrooms filled with bodies after the June 2 train collision

Workers at the Bahanaga High School building that was used as a temporary morgue for victims of the recent triple-train accident, in Balasore district on Friday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 04:04 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar

Karnataka to review land allocated to RSS, its affiliates by BJP govt

In 2021, the previous BJP government had passed the Chanakya University Bill, 2021, in the Legislative Assembly amid opposition by the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) members

Karnataka Health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said a few tenders issued by the BJP government have been cancelled while others will be looked into. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 12:59 AM IST
ByPriyanka R

Boyfriend among 2 arrested for raping 19-year-old: Police

According to the complaint filed by the survivor, the incident occurred at the bank employee’s residence. Disturbed by her screams as she exited the room that night, neighbours alerted the police

The arrested individuals are a 22-year-old delivery agent, the survivor’s boyfriend, and a friend of her boyfriend who works as a sales representative at a bank, police said. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Ministers given district charge, deputy CM to look after Bengaluru

Among the key designations, deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing Bengaluru city. He also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru development

In a move aimed at reinforcing local representation, several ministers have been assigned to their respective home districts. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

How TN is helping survivors get justice in Pocso cases

While thousands of cases under Pocso are pending across Tamil Nadu, a clutch of districts in the southern jurisdiction of the police have collectively devised a system by appointing one of their own as a “trial monitoring officer” for each case in the past few months.

The trial monitoring officers assist victims during the entirety of the Pocso case. (Agencies/Representative use)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 12:57 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
