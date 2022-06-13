Breaking: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred at 6:32am, located at 43km East-Northeast of Tura, Meghalaya
-
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 08:06 AM
Shooter, aide suspected to be linked to Moose Wala killing held in Pune
A shooter - suspected to be linked to Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's murder - was reportedly held in Pune during early hours on Monday. Santosh Jadhav, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI, has been detained in a 2021 murder case filed at a Pune police station. He is said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. One of his aides has also been detained. Read More
-
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 07:50 AM
As Rahul Gandhi appears before ED today, Delhi Police’s ‘no’ to Congress rally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in the National Herald case in Delhi. The Congress was planning a mega ‘Satyagrah’ protest in the city but they’ve now been denied the permission to hold the rally in the national capital. Read More
-
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 07:17 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits East-Northeast of Tura
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred at 6:32am, located at 43km East-Northeast of Tura, Meghalaya
-
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 07:00 AM
2 weeks on, search continues for missing soldiers in Arunachal: Army
Naik Prakash Singh Rana (34) and Lance Naik Harender Singh (28) are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river close to their post in forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh, the army said in a release on Sunday. Read More
-
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 06:26 AM
-
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 05:45 AM
India slams rich nations over resource inequity
India’s stand has been that public stockpiling is critical for its food security and total subsidies given by the US and the European Union nations far exceed those offered by India, based on India’s updated calculations. Read More