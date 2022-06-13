Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as member of Uttarakhand Assembly | Watch

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as a member of the Uttarakhand Assembly on Monday - 10 days after he won the by-election from the Champawat seat. Speaker Ritu Khanduri administered the oath to Dhami in the presence of his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and other party leaders.

Addressing an event, Dhami thanked the people of Champawat for giving him a huge mandate. He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to serve the state as a “Mukhya Sevak”. Dhami further said that he is focused on “developing Uttarakhand as a leading state by 2025”.

"But achieving this goal is not my personal journey. It is a collective journey. I am not the only one to take an oath today. With me, everyone who wants the development of Uttarakhand has taken the oath. Hence, propelling the state towards that goal is our collective responsibility," he said as reported by news agency PTI.

Dhami had won the Champawat bypoll on June 3 by over 55,000 votes - defeating Congress' Nirmala Gahtori and the Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt. Dhami received over 58,000 votes to Gahtori's 3,233.

Senior BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, had campaigned for Dhami ahead of the bypolls.

Dhami had to win the seat to hold on to his position as the chief minister of the hill state. He had been sworn into the state's top post in March after the ruling BJP came back to power in the February-March election. However, Dhami had lost his individual race from Khatima to the Congress.

