Breaking News: Agnipath stir spreads, govt tries to douse fire
- Breaking news highlights June 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 05:33 AM
A 21-year-old man was killed in police firing in Secunderabad and an unidentified passenger died in Bihar after inhaling smoke in a burning compartment on Friday as protests against the new defence recruitment scheme intensified across India with agitators burning down more trains, buses and buildings and clashing violently with police. Read More
