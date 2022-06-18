'Agnipath brought with right intention, some agitating due to…': Union minister

As protests against the short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces intensified on Friday, Union minister V Muraleedharan said that the Agnipath scheme was brought with the right intention but some people are agitating due to “misunderstanding”. Highlighting the age waiver for this year, Muraleedharan assured that the central government has always been “considerate towards the concerns of the youth” and responsive to their issues.

“Government has brought the Agnipath Scheme with the right intentions, maybe some people are agitating due to misunderstanding. Government is responsive to issues of citizens and today the age has been raised to 23,” the minister of state for external affairs said, as quoted by ANI.

"They should consider that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been always considerate towards the concerns of the youth and will make every effort to address it," he added.

On Friday, protesters vented their ire against the Agnipath scheme by pelting stones, setting trains ablaze, vandalising public property, and blockading rail and roadways. Dozens of train services were cancelled and many short terminated amid the raging protests. One person died in Telangana's Secunderabad after police opened fire on the violent protesters.

The government and the three service chiefs of the armed forces mounted a defence of the recruitment model, arguing that it presented an opportunity to the youth to serve the nation, and military service would equip them with skills for subsequent employment. Army chief General Manoj Pande said people had perhaps not fully understood the contents and implications of Agnipath, leading to apprehension about the scheme.

“Once they understand the contents, they will realise it is good for them and the armed forces,” he said.

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said the introduction of the recruitment model was in line with the recommendations made by the Kargil Review Committee.

“The armed forces are not an employment generation scheme. You join the defence services because of patriotism and the desire to do something for the country. When 75% of the Agniveers are released from service, they will be young, say 22, and that age the world will be theirs,” said Kumar.

