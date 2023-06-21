LIVE: Russia criticises Biden's comment likening China's Xi to 'dictators'
- Jun 21, 2023 04:01 PM IST
Rajasthan: BJP MP continues sit-in, police says he should approach ACB
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena continued his dharna in front of a police station here for the second day on Wednesday to press for the registration of two FIRs over alleged irregularities in a Rajasthan government department even as police said he should approach the Anti-Corruption Bureau with his complaints.
The MP had on Monday alleged irregularities in the grant of tenders related to the Jal Jeevan Mission projects carried out by the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED). Meena said that if the allegations levelled by him are not proven, then a case should be registered against him also.
On Tuesday, he along with a complainant reached the Ashok Nagar police station and sat on dharna alleging that the FIRs were not being registered by the police.
(PTI)
- Jun 21, 2023 03:52 PM IST
Polish president appoints ruling party leader as deputy PM
Polish President Andrzej Duda appointed on Wednesday the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski as deputy prime minister.
Kaczynski was deputy prime minister and head of the government's national security and defence affairs committee until June 2022 but resigned to focus on preparations to parliamentary elections later this year.
(Reuters)
- Jun 21, 2023 03:11 PM IST
Over 1500 children shifted to Mizoram schools amid Manipur violence
Education department official in Manipur said on Wednesday, “More than 1,500 children who have shifted with their families from violence-hit Manipur have been enrolled in various schools across Mizoram.”
(PTI)
- Jun 21, 2023 02:55 PM IST
Russia criticises Biden's comment likening China's Xi to 'dictators'
