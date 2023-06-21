Home / India News / LIVE: Russia criticises Biden's comment likening China's Xi to 'dictators'
Live

LIVE: Russia criticises Biden's comment likening China's Xi to 'dictators'

Jun 21, 2023 04:01 PM IST
Breaking news highlights June 20, 2023:

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 21, 2023 04:01 PM IST

    Rajasthan: BJP MP continues sit-in, police says he should approach ACB

    BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena continued his dharna in front of a police station here for the second day on Wednesday to press for the registration of two FIRs over alleged irregularities in a Rajasthan government department even as police said he should approach the Anti-Corruption Bureau with his complaints.

    The MP had on Monday alleged irregularities in the grant of tenders related to the Jal Jeevan Mission projects carried out by the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED). Meena said that if the allegations levelled by him are not proven, then a case should be registered against him also.

    On Tuesday, he along with a complainant reached the Ashok Nagar police station and sat on dharna alleging that the FIRs were not being registered by the police.

    (PTI)

  • Jun 21, 2023 03:52 PM IST

    Polish president appoints ruling party leader as deputy PM

    Polish President Andrzej Duda appointed on Wednesday the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski as deputy prime minister.

    Kaczynski was deputy prime minister and head of the government's national security and defence affairs committee until June 2022 but resigned to focus on preparations to parliamentary elections later this year.

    (Reuters)

  • Jun 21, 2023 03:11 PM IST

    Over 1500 children shifted to Mizoram schools amid Manipur violence 

    Education department official in Manipur said on Wednesday, “More than 1,500 children who have shifted with their families from violence-hit Manipur have been enrolled in various schools across Mizoram.”

    (PTI)

  • Jun 21, 2023 02:55 PM IST

    Russia criticises Biden's comment likening China's Xi to 'dictators'

    Russia criticises Biden's comment likening China's Xi to 'dictators'

    (AFP)

breaking news

Modi in US LIVE: Day 2 to commence with Yoga Day event at UN headquarters

india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 04:26 PM IST

PM Modi in US LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently undertaking a state visit to the United States, spanning from June 21 to 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by India's Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj and others on his arrival in New York, US, Tuesday. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the US from June 21-24. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi invites G20 delegates to witness ‘festival of democracy’

A recorded message from Modi was played at the inaugural session of the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Goa on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Goa, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.(PTI)
india news
Published on Jun 21, 2023 03:56 PM IST
PTI |

Yoga Day: World record set in Surat as 1.53 lakh people participate in event

Representatives of the Guinness World Records have confirmed that 1.53 lakh people participated in the Yoga session in Surat, they said.

People perform yoga at a programme organised on the International Day of Yoga, in Surat, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI)
india news
Published on Jun 21, 2023 03:44 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Watch: Passengers on Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train perform yoga

The one-of-its-kind exercise was led by yoga guru Krishna Kant Mishra who guided all passengers to perform yoga in their seats.

Passengers perform yoga inside moving Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train on International Day of Yoga(PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 03:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Report on Tamil Nadu minister’s arrest sought from ED

ED on Monday moved the Supreme Court stating that Balaji was feigning illness after his arrest.

The Tamil Nadu human rights commission has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate to submit a report on minister V Senthil Balaji’s arrest in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam within six weeks. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 03:40 PM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

We have a duty to stop BJP’s autocracy: Stalin before opposition meeting

The Bihar CM didn’t make it to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to inaugurate the ‘Kalaignar Kottam’ in memory of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi but his speech was read out at the event

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin with Bihar deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav at the unveiling of the statue of Karunanidhi and inauguration of Kalainger Kottam to mark Karunanidhi centenary celebration, in Tiruvarur on Tuesday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 03:13 PM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Chennai: Amid strain in ties with ally AIADMK, Rajnath praises Jayalalithaa

The AIADMK is sparring with Annamalai calling for the party’s national leadership to rein him in, after he had linked Tamil Nadu’s politics of corruption with Jayalalithaa in an interview.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Tamil Nadu BJP President K.Annamalai during a public meeting in Tambaram near Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 02:58 PM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 04:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Eight injured after slab of under-construction flyover collapses in Hyderabad

The incident took place around 3:30am when about ten workers were laying the slab between two pillars of the flyover

The condition of two of them, who sustained head injuries, are serious. (HT photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 02:49 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Modi in US Day 2: PM to attend Yoga Day event at UN, join First Lady in Virginia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in New York on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the members of the Indian diaspora in New York, USA, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.(PTI)
india news
Published on Jun 21, 2023 02:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi set to lead historic Yoga Day event at UN headquarters in New York

PM Modi in US: PM Modi on Tuesday embarked on his first State visit to the US where he will celebrate International Yoga Day at the UNHQ in New York.

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives in New York on Tuesday. (AP)
india news
Published on Jun 21, 2023 02:15 PM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

Kejriwal urges non-BJP leaders to keep ordinance issue on top of Patna meet agenda

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Union government may also strip other states of their autonomy and run them through governors

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 02:06 PM IST
ByAlok KN Mishra

No SC relief for ED in TN minister Senthil Balaji’s arrest case

The Supreme Court said that the federal agency should go back to the Madras high court, where the case is coming up on Thursday

On Wednesday morning, Balaji underwent a coronary artery bypass at Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital. (Twitter image)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 01:41 PM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand

Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes bypass surgery week after ED arrested him

A Chennai court granted ED Balaji’s custody starting June 16 and allowed it to interrogate him only within hospital premises, prompting the federal agency to move Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji being rushed to hospital after his arrest last week. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 21, 2023 01:05 PM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
