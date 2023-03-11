Home / India News / BREAKING: US regulators pull plug on Silicon Valley Bank
BREAKING: US regulators pull plug on Silicon Valley Bank

india news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 05:42 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 11, 2023 05:42 AM IST

    US regulators pull plug on Silicon Valley Bank

    US regulators on Friday (local time) shut down Silicon Valley Bank, as markets fretted over possible contagion from the biggest banking failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Mar 11, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    ‘Sinister’: Kharge reacts on ED searches on premises of Lalu Prasad's family

    “Modi government is making a sinister attempt to kill democracy by misusing ED-CBI against opposition leaders,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on ED searches on premises of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's family.

  • Mar 11, 2023 05:26 AM IST

    Gold rods weighing about 500 grams worth nearly 27 lakh seized from passenger 

    AIU Trichy seized short cylindrical shaped gold rods weighing 494 grams of 24 karat purity, valued at 27,42,688 from a male passenger who arrived from Singapore on March 9, ANI reported quoting Trichy Customs.

Topics
united states

‘Not just against Modi…’: Gujarat Assembly passes resolution against BBC

india news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 05:38 AM IST

"The documentary was not just against PM Modi but against 135 crore citizens of the country," minister Harsh Sanghavi said.

People watch the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" in Kochi in January. (AFP)
ANI | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny
T’gana Oppn parties slam Kavitha’s stir for women’s quota bill

india news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:32 AM IST

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay said Kavitha had no moral right to demand women’s reservation, as the BRS had never given any due recognition to women in any field.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Rajasthan: Widows of Pulwama martyrs removed from Jaipur protest site

india news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 04:38 AM IST

“The women were shifted to various hospitals,” a police official said, seeking anonymity.

Police personnel stop widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019's Pulwama terror attack during a protest, in Jaipur on Thursday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur
2 tigers ‘reintroduced' in Madhya Pradesh's Madhav National Park after 27 years

india news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 04:43 AM IST

The reintroduction took place after 27 years, and marked the birth anniversary of former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia.

One of the tigers relocated at Madhav National Park.
ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal
Factory output up at 5.2% in January 2023

india news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:12 AM IST

For the first 10 months of the fiscal year 2022-23, IIP growth was 5.4%, down from 13.7% in the corresponding period of the previous year. To be sure, the 2021-22 IIP had a strong base effect because of the lockdown in 2020.

IIP tracks activity in manufacturing, mining, and electricity generation, although the first has a share of over three fourth of the index
ByPavitra Kanagaraj
Orthodox church to protest Kerala move for law to end feud

india news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:11 AM IST

In 2017 the Supreme Court had upheld the 1934 constitution of Malankara church and gave control of 1000-odd churches in the state to the Orthodox faction. Later the two factions’ bid to control these churches led to violent clashes and police action at many places

Orthodox church secretary Biju Umman said believers will not accept the Kerala government’s move to bypass the Supreme Court judgment and enact a new law. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
‘Judiciary must not wait for another pandemic to…’: CJI DY Chandrachud

india news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 02:21 AM IST

Speaking at a joint interactive session, justice Chandrachud pointed out that the pandemic ushered in various challenges to the access to justice.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud speaks during the 18th meeting of Chief Justices/Chairpersons of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, in New Delhi, Friday, (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Madras HC seeks police reply to gaming company’s plea

india news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:08 AM IST

The police said that the murders and the suicide were related to debt of the victim during online gaming app. The company, however, claimed that the victim had last played on their platform in 2017.

HT had reported in January 2022 that a family of four, including a one-year-old child, were found dead inside their posh apartment in Chennai’s upscale Perungudi
ByDivya Chandrababu
Google looks to Android’s future, with a wary eye on the past

india news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Google has confirmed a series of changes, including the ability for phone makers to choose which individual Google apps they would like to pre-install on their phones

Latest numbers by StatCounter peg Android’s market share in India at 95.61%. (FILE)
ByVishal Mathur
Uttar Pradesh cabinet accepts OBC commission's report on quota in civic polls

india news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 12:59 AM IST

According to a senior government official, the government will now seek an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court where the matter is sub-judice.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Defence ministry inks 667 crore contract with HAL to procure 6 Dornier aircraft

india news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 12:40 AM IST

The aircraft, which will be used for transport duties, will come with an upgraded fuel-efficient engine.

The Dornier order for HAL comes on the back of a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,838-crore contract awarded to it by the defence ministry on Tuesday for 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft. (Representative/ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
‘ED might arrest Kavitha’: KCR hits out at ‘misuse’ of agencies

india news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 04:39 AM IST

Stating that the BJP government at the Centre has been targeting the BRS leaders in a systematic manner, the chief minister said the central agencies started with the party ministers and MPs and was now targeting his daughter.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Dynastic parties will shrink, BJP will expand, says Nadda

india news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:01 AM IST

The development comes a week after opposition leaders had gathered for Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin’s 70th birthday and launched a campaign “to defeat the national hegemon.”

BJP national president J P Nadda (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
India, Australia deepen trade, defence relations

india news
Published on Mar 10, 2023 11:55 PM IST

India and Australia discussed the finalisation of a comprehensive trade deal and a migration pact as well as ways to boost defence cooperation at the first annual summit between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, reflecting the growing strategic and commercial ties between the two countries

HT Image
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Cyclone Freddy on track to become longest sustaining cyclone

india news
Published on Mar 10, 2023 11:50 PM IST

Freddy has sustained for 33 days now and is currently intensifying again near the Mozambique coast.

A traditional house on the east coast of Madagascar destroyed in the aftermath of cyclone Freddy in Mananjary on February 23, 2023. (AFP)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Saturday, March 11, 2023
