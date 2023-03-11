BREAKING: US regulators pull plug on Silicon Valley Bank
Mar 11, 2023 05:42 AM IST
US regulators pull plug on Silicon Valley Bank
US regulators on Friday (local time) shut down Silicon Valley Bank, as markets fretted over possible contagion from the biggest banking failure since the 2008 financial crisis.
Mar 11, 2023 05:31 AM IST
‘Sinister’: Kharge reacts on ED searches on premises of Lalu Prasad's family
“Modi government is making a sinister attempt to kill democracy by misusing ED-CBI against opposition leaders,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on ED searches on premises of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's family.
Mar 11, 2023 05:26 AM IST
Gold rods weighing about 500 grams worth nearly ₹27 lakh seized from passenger
AIU Trichy seized short cylindrical shaped gold rods weighing 494 grams of 24 karat purity, valued at ₹27,42,688 from a male passenger who arrived from Singapore on March 9, ANI reported quoting Trichy Customs.