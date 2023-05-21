Home / India News / Breaking: Russia claims Wagner group seized Ukrainian city Bakhmut
Breaking: Russia claims Wagner group seized Ukrainian city Bakhmut

india news
Published on May 21, 2023 05:32 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 21, 2023 05:32 AM IST

    Russia claims Wagner group seized Ukrainian city Bakhmut; Kyiv denies

    Russia said that the Wagner private military force has taken the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian officials said earlier “fierce fighting” was still raging.

    Wagner forces “completed the liberation of the city,” the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday, reported Bloomberg citing state-run Tass. 

    Ukraine denied a claim earlier in the day from Wagner that it had taken the city, fought over for eight months. There was no immediate comment after the latest Russian claim.

ByHT News Desk

Admin restricts access to Great Nicobar amid project row

india news
Updated on May 21, 2023 04:55 AM IST

The restriction on non-islanders has been imposed to curb criticism against the ₹72,000 crore project, conservationists alleged.

The local administration, however, said access to Great Nicobar Island is permitted, but visit to tribal area requires pass as per regulations (PTI)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi

Oppn show of strength takes stage at Karnataka swearing-in ceremony

india news
Updated on May 21, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Leaders of several political parties opposed to the BJP attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Karnataka government led by chief minister Siddaramaiah

Leaders of various opposition parties attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Karnataka government, led by chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
ByArun Dev

IAF grounds MiG-21 fleet for safety checks after Rajasthan crash

india news
Updated on May 21, 2023 04:14 AM IST

Three women were killed after a MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed into a house in Hanumangarh on May 8.

“The MiG-21 Bisons are currently not flying as the fleet is undergoing comprehensive safety checks after the May 8 crash,” said an official. (Representational image)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi

Modi unveils 10-point call to action at outreach session of G7

india news
Updated on May 21, 2023 12:09 AM IST

“Building inclusive food systems that focus on the world’s most vulnerable people should be our priority,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumia Kishida for the 3rd in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Quad condemns Pathankot,26/11, denounces terrorism

india news
Updated on May 21, 2023 12:05 AM IST

PM Modi and his Australian and Japanese counterparts, and the US President met on the margins of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida for the 3rd in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. (ANI)
ByRezaul H Laskar

5 forest staff booked for burning elephant carcass in MP

india news
Updated on May 20, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Delhi on Thursday registered a case against a forester, a forest guard and three forest watchmen for burning the carcass of a dead wild elephant

The incident took place in November 2022. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent

K’taka cabinet clears five poll ‘guarantees’

india news
Updated on May 20, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah took oath on Saturday as the new chief minister of Karnataka, with DK Shivakumar as his deputy, a week after the party’s resounding victory in the state assembly elections

Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Saturday. (AFP)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

PM assures Zelensky of help in achieving peace

india news
Updated on May 20, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that India will do everything possible to find a resolution to the Ukraine conflict, which is an issue of humanity. Modi expressed concern at the conflict and the situation in Ukraine, as well as the severe impact on countries of the Global South, especially food, fuel and fertiliser insecurity. Modi held several bilateral meetings with world leaders in Hiroshima, though it was the one with Zelensky that attracted the most attention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima on Saturday. (AFP)
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi

Centre files review plea over SC order on services in Delhi

india news
Updated on May 20, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The decision granting Delhi government control over services has the effect of destroying the basic structure of the Constitution, the Centre has contended.

The Supreme Court. (REUTERS)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

Countdown to MP elections: Priyanka to begin Congress campaign from Jabalpur

india news
Published on May 20, 2023 11:14 PM IST

Election is likely to be held at the end of the year in MP, where the Congress emerged victorious in 2018 polls but its government fell in March 2020.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

70-year-old Congress minister goes skydiving in Australia, CM Baghel says ‘wow!’

india news
Published on May 20, 2023 11:00 PM IST

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo is on 10-day official visit to Australia to study the country's universal health care system.

TS Singh Deo skydiving in Australia.(Twitter / @TS_SinghDeo)
ByHT News Desk

In first Cabinet meet, Karnataka govt gives 'in-principle' nod to 5 ‘guarantees’

india news
Published on May 20, 2023 09:59 PM IST

The new Karnataka government accorded in-principal approval to implement the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Newly sworn-in Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar.(PTI)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

No jeans, leggings: Assam's new dress code for govt school teachers

india news
Updated on May 20, 2023 09:24 PM IST

Teachers would have to attend classes in formal clothes in sober colours, with party and casual apparel to be strictly avoided, the notification said.

Female teachers should be dressed in "decent salwar suit/ saree/ mekhela-chador" and not casual attire such as T-shirt, jeans and leggings, a government notification said.
PTI |

Baghel attacks RBI over 2000 note withdrawal: ‘Why reversed your own decision’

india news
Published on May 20, 2023 09:06 PM IST

Earlier in the day, Congress party president Kharge, criticised PM for the RBI's announcement regarding the withdrawal of ₹2000 currency notes from circulation.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo)
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
