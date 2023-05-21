Breaking: Russia claims Wagner group seized Ukrainian city Bakhmut
May 21, 2023 05:32 AM IST
Russia claims Wagner group seized Ukrainian city Bakhmut; Kyiv denies
Russia said that the Wagner private military force has taken the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian officials said earlier “fierce fighting” was still raging.
Wagner forces “completed the liberation of the city,” the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday, reported Bloomberg citing state-run Tass.
Ukraine denied a claim earlier in the day from Wagner that it had taken the city, fought over for eight months. There was no immediate comment after the latest Russian claim.