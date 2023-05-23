Home / India News / LIVE: TikTok files suit to overturn its ban in US' Montana
Live

LIVE: TikTok files suit to overturn its ban in US' Montana

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 05:25 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • May 23, 2023 05:25 AM IST

    Argentina rolls out larger bank note amid galloping inflation

    Argentina has put a new 2,000-peso bill into circulation as the country endures one of the world's highest inflation rates that has decimated the value of the local currency.

    The new bank note is worth double the previous highest bill in circulation, but is still worth only USD 8.21 at the official exchange rate and USD 4.08 at black-market rates. Stringent capital controls mean that access to the official foreign exchange market is extremely limited, and the peso is worth far less in parallel markets.

  • May 23, 2023 05:22 AM IST

    TikTok files suit to stop its ban in US State of Montana

    TikTok on Monday filed a lawsuit in a US federal court to prevent Montana from outright banning the video-sharing social media app, The Washington Post reported.

    TikTok said in the lawsuit that the unprecedented prohibition, which is scheduled to go into effect in 2024, violates the constitutionally guaranteed right to free expression.

ByHT News Desk

DVAC names 2 former ministers in charge sheet in DA case

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 01:21 AM IST

The two leaders and several accused from their family and friends have been charged with amassing disproportionate assets worth several thousand crores

C Vijayabhaskar (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Team to probe Kerala’s ‘highly improbable’ data on midday meal: Centre

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 01:14 AM IST

Under the PM-Poshan scheme the Centre shares the cost with states and Union territories in a 60:40 ratio, and contributes 100% of the funds in UTs without a legislature

A senior ministry official, who asked not to be named, said that last year also the state reported very high coverage under the scheme
ByFareeha Iftikhar

2019 minister’s murder: CBI seeks CRPF’s help to arrest Andhra MP

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sought the help of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to arrest Andhra Pradesh lawmaker YS Avinash Reddy in connection with its probe into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, citing lack of cooperation from the local police, people familiar with the matter said

YSR Congress Party MP YS Avinash Reddy represents Kadapa Lok Sabha seat (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

States flag fresh lumpy skin disease outbreak

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 12:57 AM IST

Lumpy skin disease, a viral infection, killed hundreds of thousands of cattle last year

HT Image
ByZia Haq, New Delhi

Meiteis, Kukis keep moving to safer areas as tensions persist in Manipur

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 05:01 AM IST

Since May 3 violence, 7,472 Meiteis have migrated from hill districts to the Imphal valley, while 5,200 Kukis have left Imphal and surrounding areas.

Army personnel and Assam Rifles check a vehicle on NH-37 in violence-hit Manipur. (Indian Army)
ByTanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata

Opposition unity in focus as Nitish meets Congress chief Kharge

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss a broad Opposition strategy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in New Delhi. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Arun Kumar, New Delhi/ Patna:

25 camels die after drinking polluted water in Gujarat

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 04:35 AM IST

The incident took place on Sunday at a village in the state's Bharuch district.

The village suffered a loss of 30 camels, with the carcasses of 25 having been recovered, according to a villager. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent

After Poonch attack, security forces tweak movement SOP

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 04:47 AM IST

The troops have been told to keep their movements secret and ensure more effective intelligence sharing between local police and central forces.

Five soldiers died and another was seriously injured in the strike. (PTI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan

NCB bolsters steps to curb drug menace

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 12:34 AM IST

New Delhi The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is set to open a regional office headed by an inspector general (IG)-rank officer in Amritsar in the next two months to crack down on a drug-smuggling racket primarily run from across the border in collusion with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, according to people familiar with the matter

A senior NCB official said the agency is also coordinating with other sister agencies and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to fill 425 newly created posts in the federal agency (PTI)
ByPrawesh Lama

India develops first local test to detect flu, Covid in single swab

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 04:51 AM IST

The Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) has developed the kit, known as a multiplex single tube realtime RT-PCR test.

The test kit will use nasal and throat swabs of a patient (Representational image)
ByRhythma Kaul

India scales up tieswith Pacific islands

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 12:30 AM IST

India on Monday unveiled an action plan encompassing health, renewable energy and cybersecurity to bolster cooperation with Pacific Island states and hold off China’s efforts to increase its influence in the region, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling regional leaders that New Delhi will stand by them as a friend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the Indian Community in Sydney on Monday. (ANI)
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi

ICCR to launch scholarship for study of Indian culture abroad

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) plans to offer scholarships for students interested in studying Indian languages, cultures and Indology at universities abroad. The move is intended to increase India's cultural footprint and promote access to courses not available in India. The scholarships will be available to students of any nationality. ICCR also plans to host scholars from over 13 countries for a 10-day programme and create a digital archive and museum to showcase its history.

HT Image
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi

Don’t panic, says RBI as 2,000 window opens

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 12:29 AM IST

RBI has advised banks to maintain “daily data on deposit and exchange” of ₹2,000 banknotes in a specific format

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks to the media in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

J&K plays host to G20 working group meet

india news
Updated on May 23, 2023 12:29 AM IST

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the tourism working group meeting in Kashmir has had an overwhelming response

Ram Charan with Korean ambassador Chang Jae-bok (C) in Srinagar on Monday. (AFP)
ByMir Ehsan, Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
