LIVE: TikTok files suit to overturn its ban in US' Montana
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 23, 2023 05:25 AM IST
Argentina rolls out larger bank note amid galloping inflation
Argentina has put a new 2,000-peso bill into circulation as the country endures one of the world's highest inflation rates that has decimated the value of the local currency.
The new bank note is worth double the previous highest bill in circulation, but is still worth only USD 8.21 at the official exchange rate and USD 4.08 at black-market rates. Stringent capital controls mean that access to the official foreign exchange market is extremely limited, and the peso is worth far less in parallel markets.
-
May 23, 2023 05:22 AM IST
TikTok files suit to stop its ban in US State of Montana
TikTok on Monday filed a lawsuit in a US federal court to prevent Montana from outright banning the video-sharing social media app, The Washington Post reported.
TikTok said in the lawsuit that the unprecedented prohibition, which is scheduled to go into effect in 2024, violates the constitutionally guaranteed right to free expression.