Home / India News / Breaking LIVE: Badrinath shrine to open for devotees today
Live

Breaking LIVE: Badrinath shrine to open for devotees today

  • Breaking news updates May 8, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on May 08, 2022 06:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 08, 2022 06:08 AM IST

    Al-Qaida chief blames US for Ukraine invasion in new video

    Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri made an appearance in a pre-recorded video to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of his predecessor Osama bin Laden. Also read

  • May 08, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    Badrinath shrine to open for devotees today

    The doors of Badrinath Dham, located in Uttarakhand, are all set to open doors for devotees on Sunday morning. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

LIVE: Badrinath shrine to open for devotees today

  • Breaking news updates May 8, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on May 08, 2022 05:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Court-appointed team fails to survey Gyanvapi mosque

The committee on Saturday filed a petition in the court of civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, urging him to replace Kumar. After hearing the matter, the court directed the plaintiffs and the advocate commissioner to present their arguments on May 9.
The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh,(Shutterstock)
The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh,(Shutterstock)
Updated on May 08, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Close Story
india news

Hate speech case against Hindutva body after Supreme Court ire

In the second affidavit filed on Saturday evening, the Delhi Police made a drastic reversal from its previous stand to state that an FIR has been registered on May 4 under charges relating to hate speech and promoting disharmony between communities.
The court will hear the case next on May 9.
The court will hear the case next on May 9.
Updated on May 08, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Relief for BJP's Tajinder Bagga after midnight high court hearing

The move came a day after Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with a case regarding provocative statements and criminal intimidation but was taken back to Capital by the Delhi Police after the Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police team midway in Kurukshetra.
&nbsp;Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga speaks to the media at his residence, Janakpuri, in New Delhi on May 8, 2022.(ANI photo)
 Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga speaks to the media at his residence, Janakpuri, in New Delhi on May 8, 2022.(ANI photo)
Updated on May 08, 2022 05:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh/new Delhi
Close Story
india news

J&K people won’t forgive those who robbed it of special status: Farooq Abdullah

Addressing media in Kulgam where he had gone to condole death of his party leader, Abdullah said, “People won’t forgive those who’ve robbed the region of its unique status, prized historical individuality and dignity.”
National Conference president and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah said no amount of gerrymandering can change ground situation in UT. (HT File Photo)
National Conference president and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah said no amount of gerrymandering can change ground situation in UT. (HT File Photo)
Updated on May 08, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar/jammu
Close Story
india news

J&K: Constable gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar

Unarmed Ghulam Hassan Dar was targeted when he was on the way to police control room in Srinagar, where he worked as a driver
J&K Police officials pay tributes to the constable in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: Kashmir Zone Police Twitter handle)
J&K Police officials pay tributes to the constable in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: Kashmir Zone Police Twitter handle)
Updated on May 08, 2022 04:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent and ANI
Close Story
india news

Assam police claims sharp decline in pending criminal cases in 11 months

An Assam Police statement said the average number of cases registered every month has come down from 11,103 last year to 6,247 this year.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma this week inspected the Passing out Parade of 578 Cadet Sub-Inspectors, at the prestigious North Eastern Police Academy (ANI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma this week inspected the Passing out Parade of 578 Cadet Sub-Inspectors, at the prestigious North Eastern Police Academy (ANI)
Published on May 08, 2022 03:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar
Close Story
india news

Odisha woman, son borrowed money to bet on IPL matches, lost. Died by suicide: Cop

BHUBANESWAR: A 55-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son in Rayagada district of Odisha died by suicide after losing money in betting on matches of the ongoing mega cricketing event, Indian Premier League (IPL), police said on Saturday
Police said the woman had a long pending loan taken for her daughter’s wedding four years ago (Getty Images)
Police said the woman had a long pending loan taken for her daughter’s wedding four years ago (Getty Images)
Published on May 08, 2022 03:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

Tripura power utility holds back 40% salary of 24 staffers for ‘poor performance’

TSECL managing director in-charge Debasish Sarkar said the move to withhold salaries was taken to get employees to improve their performance
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has 9.32 lakh consumers. (Photo:TSECL)
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has 9.32 lakh consumers. (Photo:TSECL)
Published on May 08, 2022 02:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Close Story
india news

64 school students in 2 Odisha hostels test Covid-19 positive

The Odisha government has asked district welfare officers to start testing and tracking for effective control of spread of Covid cases.
Odisha’s district welfare officers have been told to arrange masks for all students and teachers and ensure Covid appropriate behaviour (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
Odisha’s district welfare officers have been told to arrange masks for all students and teachers and ensure Covid appropriate behaviour (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 02:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

Rajnath Singh asks BRO to tap tech, cites Chinese infra boost along LAC

The government had increased the capital budget of BRO by 40% to 3,500 crore in 2022-23, reflecting the Centre’s commitment to the country’s security and development of border areas, he said.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh.&nbsp;(ANI photo)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 02:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Constable killed in Valley terror attack: police

“Terrorists fired upon unarmed policeman constable Ghul Hassan near Ali Jan Road, Zoonimar area of Srinagar, resulting in critical injuries to the official. He was shifted to a hospital,” said a police spokesperson.
Security personnel cordon off the area at Aiwa Bridge on the Ali Jan road, in Srinagar on May 7, 2022(ANI Photo)
Security personnel cordon off the area at Aiwa Bridge on the Ali Jan road, in Srinagar on May 7, 2022(ANI Photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 01:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Close Story
india news

Andhra SI held for abetting woman’s suicide

The Andhra Pradesh woman consumed pesticide two days ago after she learnt that the SI recently married another woman, police said.
A police sub-inspector (SI) was on Saturday arrested for duping a 21-year-old woman in the name of love and abetting her suicide in Andhra Pradesh. (HT Archives)
A police sub-inspector (SI) was on Saturday arrested for duping a 21-year-old woman in the name of love and abetting her suicide in Andhra Pradesh. (HT Archives)
Published on May 08, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Amaravati
Close Story
india news

DMK announces 5 schemes to mark 1 year of Stalin govt in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin also paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK founder CN Annadurai, and his father and former CM M Karunanidhi at the Marina here, following his government completing one year in office.
Marking completion of a year in office, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced in the Assembly five new schemes including breakfast for state-run school children and underscored the achievements so far. (ANI)
Marking completion of a year in office, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced in the Assembly five new schemes including breakfast for state-run school children and underscored the achievements so far. (ANI)
Published on May 08, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story
india news

6 cops arrested in Tamil Nadu custodial death case

Initially, a case of suspicious death was registered following the death of Vignesh. Later after an autopsy report, which indicated 13 injuries on the body of Vignesh who died in police custody on April 19, the case was altered to that of murder.
Six policemen have been arrested by the Crime Branch-CID police on Saturday in connection with the alleged custodial death of V Vignesh last month, said police officials. (HT Archives)
Six policemen have been arrested by the Crime Branch-CID police on Saturday in connection with the alleged custodial death of V Vignesh last month, said police officials. (HT Archives)
Published on May 08, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out