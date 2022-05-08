Breaking LIVE: Badrinath shrine to open for devotees today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
May 08, 2022 06:08 AM IST
Al-Qaida chief blames US for Ukraine invasion in new video
Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri made an appearance in a pre-recorded video to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of his predecessor Osama bin Laden. Also read
May 08, 2022 05:41 AM IST
Badrinath shrine to open for devotees today
The doors of Badrinath Dham, located in Uttarakhand, are all set to open doors for devotees on Sunday morning. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).
The committee on Saturday filed a petition in the court of civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, urging him to replace Kumar. After hearing the matter, the court directed the plaintiffs and the advocate commissioner to present their arguments on May 9.
In the second affidavit filed on Saturday evening, the Delhi Police made a drastic reversal from its previous stand to state that an FIR has been registered on May 4 under charges relating to hate speech and promoting disharmony between communities.
The move came a day after Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with a case regarding provocative statements and criminal intimidation but was taken back to Capital by the Delhi Police after the Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police team midway in Kurukshetra.
Addressing media in Kulgam where he had gone to condole death of his party leader, Abdullah said, “People won’t forgive those who’ve robbed the region of its unique status, prized historical individuality and dignity.”
BHUBANESWAR: A 55-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son in Rayagada district of Odisha died by suicide after losing money in betting on matches of the ongoing mega cricketing event, Indian Premier League (IPL), police said on Saturday
“Terrorists fired upon unarmed policeman constable Ghul Hassan near Ali Jan Road, Zoonimar area of Srinagar, resulting in critical injuries to the official. He was shifted to a hospital,” said a police spokesperson.
Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin also paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK founder CN Annadurai, and his father and former CM M Karunanidhi at the Marina here, following his government completing one year in office.
Initially, a case of suspicious death was registered following the death of Vignesh. Later after an autopsy report, which indicated 13 injuries on the body of Vignesh who died in police custody on April 19, the case was altered to that of murder.