BREAKING- Biden to discuss N. Korea nuclear threat with Japan, South Korea leaders
Published on Nov 10, 2022 06:07 AM IST
Nov 10, 2022 06:07 AM IST
Biden to discuss North Korea nuclear threat with Japan, South Korea leaders
President Joe Biden will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol during an upcoming trip to Asia to discuss how to stem North Korea's nuclear program, a White House official said on Wednesday.
Decision of simultaneous polls left to Legislatures: Election Commissioner
Published on Nov 10, 2022 05:48 AM IST
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) said that the subject of holding parliamentary and state Assembly polls at the same time does not fall in the ambit of the EC.
Concerns grow over detention of eight former navy officers in Qatar
Published on Nov 10, 2022 04:38 AM IST
Over the past few days, posts by Pakistani users on social media and on Pakistani forums have claimed the men were facing charges of espionage. People familiar with the matter, however, rubbished these claims.
Amit Shah chairs IB meet with focus on counterterror
Published on Nov 10, 2022 02:45 AM IST
During the six-hour meeting that went on from 11am to 5pm in the national capital, the home minister stressed on the need to further strengthen the process of information sharing and enhancing liaisoning between counterterrorism and anti-drug agencies of the states.
Several facets on display as CJI Chandrachud goes about his first day at office
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 05:27 AM IST
The first day of justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Thursday was a testimony of his approach to judgeship, justice, and judiciousness.
SC pulls up NIA over attempts to link Navlakha with anti-national activities
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 04:44 AM IST
The Supreme Court put the NIA in the dock over its attempts to link civil rights activist and Bhima-Koregaon case accused Gautam Navlakha with a series of anti-national activities.
Karnataka: Nod given to mark Tipu Jayanti on Idgah Maidan
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:55 AM IST
The Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) on Wednesday granted permission to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi
Centre justifies no SC tag for Dalit Muslims, Christians in Supreme Court
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 05:22 AM IST
Currently, the constitutional right to reservations in jobs and education as a member of the SC community is extended only to people from Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist faiths, in accordance with the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950.
7 CMC Vellore students suspended over ragging, sexual abuse allegations
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Allegations against the seven students include physical and sexual abuse of juniors by parading them half-naked and making them mimic sexual acts
Don’t issue Rampur bypoll notification till November 11: SC to EC
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 04:31 AM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said, “The Additional Sessions Judge, Rampur shall prepone hearing on stay of conviction from November 15 and take it up on November 10. The application shall be disposed on the same day.”
Himachal Pradesh polls 2022: Cong now only known for internal feuds, says Modi
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 03:29 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: “From the two states where the Congress is in power, you hear no news of development but only that of internal conflicts,” PM Narendra Modi said, referring to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. “Can a state develop in such a situation?”
UK court dismisses Nirav Modi’s appeal against extradition
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 01:56 AM IST
Nirav Modi can still approach the Supreme Court -- after getting permission from the high court -- or the European Court of Human Rights but, usually, the stakes need to be far higher for either court to intervene and overturn the high court’s verdict, legal experts in the UK said.
Sanjay Raut out on bail, court says arrest was illegal
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 04:13 AM IST
The PMLA court was scathing in its observation about the Enforcement Directorate probe in the Patrawala Chawl case, and held that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had been arrested illegally “for no reason.” Raut spent a hundred days in jail.
HC rejects plea against Babri Masjid case acquittals
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:36 AM IST
The Allahabad high court on Wednesday dismissed a criminal appeal filed against a lower court order acquitting BJP leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti and 30 others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.
Indian company bags $155.5 million export order for artillery guns
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 05:49 AM IST