Live
LIVE: Jaishankar meets UN Chief Antonio Guterres on sidelines of ASEAN Summit
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Breaking news, November 13, 2022 LIVE: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 13, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Jaishankar meets UN Chief Antonio Guterres on sidelines of ASEAN Summit
Topics
LIVE- Jaishankar meets UN Chief Antonio Guterres on sidelines of ASEAN Summit
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 05:50 AM IST
Breaking news, November 13, 2022 LIVE: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Film industry needs to reinvent itself: Actors Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar at HTLS 2022
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 02:55 AM IST
According to two of India’s superstars, Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan, the answer lies in the film industry reinventing itself. And, to erase the distinctions between films from the north and the south, and coming together to better the quality of Indian cinema ,
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: BJP will expand in more states, says Himanta
Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:53 AM IST
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: The BJP will continue to expand till 2029, has not reached “saturation” despite its domination of India’s political landscape, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
Matter of time before Russia retreats from Ukraine, says ex-UK PM Boris Johnson
Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:51 AM IST
Former UK PM Boris Johnson made what he said were “three confident predictions” while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit: “Putin will lose”; Russia’s defence exports will be badly affected across the world because of the poor performance of its weaponry in Ukraine; and “this disastrous miscalculation by Putin will severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China”
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: India will become $30-trillion economy by 2047, says Goyal
Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:50 AM IST
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: India, which is on course to becoming a global superpower in 25 years, will be a $30 trillion economy by 2047, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Working on steps to fight pollution, says Kejriwal
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 02:47 AM IST
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about his government’s focus on bettering the quality of government schools and hospitals, took responsibility for an inability to stamp down on Punjab’s farm fire problem in the short time the AAP government has been in power.
HTLS 2022: World wants India to remain a market, says Vedanta chairman
Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:46 AM IST
Speaking at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Vedanta Resources Ltd’s chairman Anil Agarwal spoke on the company’s future plans, the challenges in the interim and how he sees the trajectory of India’s manufacturing sector
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Judges must refashion themselves in tech age, says CJI Chandracud
Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:42 AM IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Saturday said social media platforms were posing one of the biggest challenges for judges, who, he added, must “re-engineer and refashion” themselves to adapt suitably
Shiv Sena leader’s killing: Accused’s police custody extended by three days
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 01:48 AM IST
Suri was shot dead when he along with his supporters was protesting outside a temple in Amritsar on November 4. Besides his personal security, a police team of Amritsar commissionerate, including an assistant commissioner of police, was at the spot when the incident took place. Suri had ‘Y-category’ security cover
Farmers ‘forced’ to burn stubble: NHRC
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 03:43 AM IST
The commission has asked Haryana, Punjab and governments of two other states to furnish details of steps taken to check stubble burning
Two migrant workers injured in targeted attack in J&K’s Anantnag
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 04:48 AM IST
This is the second targeted attack on non-locals in the Anantnag district this month.
TMC minister faces flak for remark on President, party distances from statement
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 04:44 AM IST
At least five first information reports (FIRs) were filed in Odisha against Giri, who reportedly made derogatory remarks against the Preident on Friday while talking about Bengal’s opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari.
India, Asean elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 02:20 AM IST
This was the main outcome of the Asean-India Summit held in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar led the Indian delegation to the summit, which included external affairs minister S Jaishankar.
Voting for Himachal elections ends, 72% turnout recorded: EC
Published on Nov 13, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Voting across 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh concluded on Saturday, marking the end of an assembly election where the state’s political tradition of voting out the incumbent is at stake
5 students arrested for assaulting junior in Telangana biz school: Police
Published on Nov 13, 2022 12:07 AM IST