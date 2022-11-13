Home / India News / LIVE: Jaishankar meets UN Chief Antonio Guterres on sidelines of ASEAN Summit
Live

LIVE: Jaishankar meets UN Chief Antonio Guterres on sidelines of ASEAN Summit

india news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 05:51 AM IST

Breaking news, November 13, 2022 LIVE:

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Nov 13, 2022 05:49 AM IST

    Jaishankar meets UN Chief Antonio Guterres on sidelines of ASEAN Summit

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Right) with UNSG Antonio Guterres at ASEAN Summit in Combodia's Phnom Penh. (Source: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Right) with UNSG Antonio Guterres at ASEAN Summit in Combodia's Phnom Penh. (Source: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
breaking news

LIVE- Jaishankar meets UN Chief Antonio Guterres on sidelines of ASEAN Summit

india news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 05:50 AM IST

Film industry needs to reinvent itself: Actors Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar at HTLS 2022

india news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 02:55 AM IST

According to two of India’s superstars, Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan, the answer lies in the film industry reinventing itself. And, to erase the distinctions between films from the north and the south, and coming together to better the quality of Indian cinema ,

Actors Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)
Actors Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: BJP will expand in more states, says Himanta

india news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:53 AM IST

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: The BJP will continue to expand till 2029, has not reached “saturation” despite its domination of India’s political landscape, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Matter of time before Russia retreats from Ukraine, says ex-UK PM Boris Johnson

india news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:51 AM IST

Former UK PM Boris Johnson made what he said were “three confident predictions” while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit: “Putin will lose”; Russia’s defence exports will be badly affected across the world because of the poor performance of its weaponry in Ukraine; and “this disastrous miscalculation by Putin will severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China”

Boris Johnson at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Boris Johnson at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: India will become $30-trillion economy by 2047, says Goyal

india news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:50 AM IST

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: India, which is on course to becoming a global superpower in 25 years, will be a $30 trillion economy by 2047, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Union minister Piyush Goyal at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Union minister Piyush Goyal at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Working on steps to fight pollution, says Kejriwal

india news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 02:47 AM IST

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about his government’s focus on bettering the quality of government schools and hospitals, took responsibility for an inability to stamp down on Punjab’s farm fire problem in the short time the AAP government has been in power.

New Delhi, India - November 12, 2022: Arvind Kejriwal, Hon. Chief Minister of Delhi at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Photo by Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - November 12, 2022: Arvind Kejriwal, Hon. Chief Minister of Delhi at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Photo by Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

HTLS 2022: World wants India to remain a market, says Vedanta chairman

india news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:46 AM IST

Speaking at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Vedanta Resources Ltd’s chairman Anil Agarwal spoke on the company’s future plans, the challenges in the interim and how he sees the trajectory of India’s manufacturing sector

Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)
Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Judges must refashion themselves in tech age, says CJI Chandracud

india news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:42 AM IST

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Saturday said social media platforms were posing one of the biggest challenges for judges, who, he added, must “re-engineer and refashion” themselves to adapt suitably

New Delhi, India - Nov. 12, 2022: Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, Hon. Chief Justice of India at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Nov. 12, 2022: Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, Hon. Chief Justice of India at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Shiv Sena leader’s killing: Accused’s police custody extended by three days

india news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 01:48 AM IST

Suri was shot dead when he along with his supporters was protesting outside a temple in Amritsar on November 4. Besides his personal security, a police team of Amritsar commissionerate, including an assistant commissioner of police, was at the spot when the incident took place. Suri had ‘Y-category’ security cover

A court in Amritsar on Saturday extended police custody of Sandeep Singh, accused of killing Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, by three more days.
A court in Amritsar on Saturday extended police custody of Sandeep Singh, accused of killing Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, by three more days.

Farmers ‘forced’ to burn stubble: NHRC

india news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 03:43 AM IST

The commission has asked Haryana, Punjab and governments of two other states to furnish details of steps taken to check stubble burning

The NHRC has asked the Delhi government to apprise about the steps taken to control open burning.
The NHRC has asked the Delhi government to apprise about the steps taken to control open burning.

Two migrant workers injured in targeted attack in J&K’s Anantnag

india news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 04:48 AM IST

This is the second targeted attack on non-locals in the Anantnag district this month.

Police said that non-local labourers were attacked in the Rakh Momin area of south Kashmir.
Police said that non-local labourers were attacked in the Rakh Momin area of south Kashmir.

TMC minister faces flak for remark on President, party distances from statement

india news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 04:44 AM IST

At least five first information reports (FIRs) were filed in Odisha against Giri, who reportedly made derogatory remarks against the Preident on Friday while talking about Bengal’s opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Trinamool’s minister faces flak for remark on President, party distances from statement
Trinamool’s minister faces flak for remark on President, party distances from statement

India, Asean elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

india news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 02:20 AM IST

This was the main outcome of the Asean-India Summit held in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar led the Indian delegation to the summit, which included external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the grain initiative and nuclear concerns amid the Russia-Ukraine war on the sidelines of the 19th ASEAN-India Summit, in Phnom Penh on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Dr. S. Jaishankar Twitter)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the grain initiative and nuclear concerns amid the Russia-Ukraine war on the sidelines of the 19th ASEAN-India Summit, in Phnom Penh on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Dr. S. Jaishankar Twitter)

Voting for Himachal elections ends, 72% turnout recorded: EC

india news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Voting across 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh concluded on Saturday, marking the end of an assembly election where the state’s political tradition of voting out the incumbent is at stake

Palampur, Nov 12 (ANI): Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a Polling station Ghugar near Palampur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Shailesh Bhatnagar)
Palampur, Nov 12 (ANI): Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a Polling station Ghugar near Palampur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Shailesh Bhatnagar)

5 students arrested for assaulting junior in Telangana biz school: Police

india news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 12:07 AM IST

According to the police, the incident took place in Shankarpally on November 1 and the student approached the Cyberabad police through an e-mail on November 3

The DCP said the incident took place following a rift between the victim and his former girlfriend (Getty Images)
The DCP said the incident took place following a rift between the victim and his former girlfriend (Getty Images)
