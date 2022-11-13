Delhi civic poll: Congress announces 250 candidates for high stakes battle

The Congress on Sunday released its list of 250 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections scheduled to be held on December 4.

“All the candidates will participate in this festival of democracy with the slogan ‘Meri Chamakti Delhi (Delhi Shining)”, the Delhi Congress unit’s official handle tweeted.

“I am pleased to announce the approved list of Congress candidates for MCD Election 2022. Best wishes to all warriors”, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary tweeted.



The grand old party had formed an election committee for the civic polls, the announcement which sparked controversy over the inclusion of former union minister and 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler as its member.



The other members included Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Alka Lamba.

The nomination process for the polls is already underway. November 14 is the last date for filing nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.



The elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on December 4 and the counting will take place on December 7. The elections were scheduled to be held in April this year. But on March 9, the election commission called a press conference to announce the schedule after announcing the Centre's decision to unify the three civic bodies.

Earlier, the total number of civic wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The notification pertained to redrawing of the MCD wards.

The Congress list comes hours after the Aam Aadmi Party released its second list of 117 candidates for the high-octane poll battle. It had earlier released the list of 134 candidates.



The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its first list of 232 candidates while the remaining candidates will be announced soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON