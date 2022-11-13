'Biggest seizure in a day': Gold worth 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport, 7 held

In Mumbai, officials of the Customs department at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 61 kilogram (kg) of gold valued at ₹32 crore.

This has been labelled as the "biggest seizure for the department in a single day". Seven passengers have been held.

The gold seizure took place on Friday. “Mumbai Airport Customs foiled attempts to smuggle 61 Kg gold valued @ ₹32 Crore. This was the highest-ever seizure in a single day. 7 passengers were arrested," a statement on Twitter by the department read.

On 11.11.2022, Mumbai Airport Customs foiled attempts to smuggle 61 Kg gold valued @ ₹32 Crore.

In mid-October, the customs at the Mumbai airport seized 15 kg of gold valued at ₹7.87 crore in four different cases and seven passengers were arrested.

Between September 30 and October 1, the customs seized 9.115 kg of gold valued at ₹4.53 Crores and arrested three passengers in six cases.

Earlier in July this year, the customs department issued controlled delivery regulations, authorising officers to track suspicious consignments of items, including gold and drugs among others. As per the regulations, a customs officer can install tracking devices to monitor the movement of suspected consignments.

