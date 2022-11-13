Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 'Biggest seizure in a day': Gold worth 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport, 7 held

'Biggest seizure in a day': Gold worth 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport, 7 held

mumbai news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 04:36 PM IST

“Mumbai Airport Customs foiled attempts to smuggle 61 Kg gold valued @ ₹32 Crore. This was the highest-ever seizure in a single day. 7 passengers were arrested," a statement on Twitter by the department read.

The gold seizure took place on Friday. (Twitter/@mumbaicus3)
The gold seizure took place on Friday. (Twitter/@mumbaicus3)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal

In Mumbai, officials of the Customs department at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 61 kilogram (kg) of gold valued at 32 crore.

This has been labelled as the "biggest seizure for the department in a single day". Seven passengers have been held.

The gold seizure took place on Friday. “Mumbai Airport Customs foiled attempts to smuggle 61 Kg gold valued @ 32 Crore. This was the highest-ever seizure in a single day. 7 passengers were arrested," a statement on Twitter by the department read.

In mid-October, the customs at the Mumbai airport seized 15 kg of gold valued at 7.87 crore in four different cases and seven passengers were arrested.

Between September 30 and October 1, the customs seized 9.115 kg of gold valued at 4.53 Crores and arrested three passengers in six cases.

Earlier in July this year, the customs department issued controlled delivery regulations, authorising officers to track suspicious consignments of items, including gold and drugs among others. As per the regulations, a customs officer can install tracking devices to monitor the movement of suspected consignments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out