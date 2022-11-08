BREAKING: Biden tells Americans midterms are 'your moment to defend' democracy
Nov 08, 2022 06:48 AM IST
President Joe Biden told Americans that democracy is at stake in Tuesday's midterms elections and "this is your moment to defend it."
"We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it," he told a cheering crowd of Democratic supporters at an election eve rally Monday in Bowie, Maryland.
"We'll meet this moment," he said.
Nov 08, 2022 06:03 AM IST
N.Korea denies arms dealings with Russia, says it has no plans to do so
North Korea said on Tuesday it has never had arms dealings with Russia and has no plans to do so, its state media reported, after the United States said North Korea appears to be supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine.
White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week the United States has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells.