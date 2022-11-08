Home / India News / BREAKING: Biden tells Americans midterms are 'your moment to defend' democracy
BREAKING: Biden tells Americans midterms are 'your moment to defend' democracy

Updated on Nov 08, 2022 06:48 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

  • Nov 08, 2022 06:48 AM IST

    Biden tells Americans midterms are 'your moment to defend' democracy

    President Joe Biden told Americans that democracy is at stake in Tuesday's midterms elections and "this is your moment to defend it."

    "We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it," he told a cheering crowd of Democratic supporters at an election eve rally Monday in Bowie, Maryland.

    "We'll meet this moment," he said.

  • Nov 08, 2022 06:03 AM IST

    N.Korea denies arms dealings with Russia, says it has no plans to do so

    North Korea said on Tuesday it has never had arms dealings with Russia and has no plans to do so, its state media reported, after the United States said North Korea appears to be supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine.

    White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week the United States has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells.

After SC verdict on Chhawla rape case, woman's family says ‘this is injustice’

Published on Nov 08, 2022 06:29 AM IST

In 2012, the 19-year-old victim, who worked with a private company in Gurugram, was returning home from work and had de-boarded a bus at Delhi’s Qutub Vihar, a mere 10-walk away from her house at Chhawla Camp, when she was abducted. Days later, her body was found in a field in Haryana.

The Supreme Court acquited all three accused in the Chhawla gang rape case. (PTI)
The Supreme Court acquited all three accused in the Chhawla gang rape case. (PTI)

BREAKING - ‘No plan to do so,’ says North Korea on arms dealings with Russia

Published on Nov 08, 2022 06:03 AM IST

SC relief to Jharkhand CM Soren, sets aside court order in mining case

Updated on Nov 08, 2022 05:08 AM IST

A three-judge bench headed by CCJI UU Lalit said: “It was not proper for the high court to entertain a PIL which is based on mere allegations and half-baked truth, that too at the hands of a person who has not been able to fully satisfy his credentials and has come to the Court with unclean hands.”

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)

Top court verdict may impact state-specific reservations

Published on Nov 08, 2022 02:35 AM IST

The Indra Sawhney judgment set an upper threshold of 50% for reservations, it did so for reservations made under Section 16(4) of the Constitution, which basically allows for reservation for backward classes (including scheduled castes and tribes).

On September 14, 2022, Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government approved a Bill to increase reservation for OBC, SC and STs, taking total reservation in Jharkhand to 77%.(HT_PRINT)
On September 14, 2022, Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government approved a Bill to increase reservation for OBC, SC and STs, taking total reservation in Jharkhand to 77%.(HT_PRINT)
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
