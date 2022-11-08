Home / India News / Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for Covid-19

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for Covid-19

Published on Nov 08, 2022 10:14 PM IST

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI |

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the minister said he got tested for coronavirus on the advice of doctors and the report has come positive.

He also asked everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

Scindia is in charge of the ministries of civil aviation and steel.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022
