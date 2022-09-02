Home / India News / Breaking: PM to commission INS Vikrant at Kochi
Breaking: PM to commission INS Vikrant at Kochi

Updated on Sep 02, 2022 07:30 AM IST

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
  • Sep 02, 2022 07:30 AM IST

    Lufthansa airlines cancels 800 flights due to strike by pilots' union

    Germany's Lufthansa airlines to cancel 800 flights today, likely affecting over a lakh passengers, after the pilots' union announced a one-day strike.

  • Sep 02, 2022 06:46 AM IST

    PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India's first indigenous aircraft carrier Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant at Cochin shipyard limited in Kochi on Friday. 

'Told Ghulam Nabi Azad…': Hooda reveals why 3 G-23 leaders met GNA after he quit

Published on Sep 02, 2022 06:52 AM IST

While the meeting of the three G-23 leaders with Ghulam Nabi Azad triggered speculations, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday clarified that the meeting was for a different purpose.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the three G-23 leaders who met Ghulam Nabi Azad urged him to not say things against the party which would lead to bitterness.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Breaking: PM to commission INS Vikrant at Kochi

Updated on Sep 02, 2022 07:30 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

CBI deputy legal advisor found hanging at his south Delhi residence: Police

india news
Published on Sep 02, 2022 06:21 AM IST

Kumar was a native of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. A suicide note has been recovered, which says no one is responsible for Kumar's extreme decision, the DCP said.

A legal advisor of the CBI found dead.(Representative image)
PTI |
Chaayos claims its Twitter account was hacked after liking 'Islamophobic' tweets

Published on Sep 02, 2022 06:05 AM IST

Chaayos boss Nitin Saluja on Thursday said the Twitter account of Chaayos was hacked for 30 minutes during which the offensive tweets were liked from the official page.

After the tea cafe brand came under fire for liking Islamophobic tweets, it said its Twitter account was hacked for 30 minutes.&nbsp;
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
