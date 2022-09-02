Live
Breaking: PM to commission INS Vikrant at Kochi
Updated on Sep 02, 2022 07:30 AM IST
Sep 02, 2022 07:30 AM IST
Lufthansa airlines cancels 800 flights due to strike by pilots' union
Germany's Lufthansa airlines to cancel 800 flights today, likely affecting over a lakh passengers, after the pilots' union announced a one-day strike.
Sep 02, 2022 06:46 AM IST
PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India's first indigenous aircraft carrier Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant at Cochin shipyard limited in Kochi on Friday.
'Told Ghulam Nabi Azad…': Hooda reveals why 3 G-23 leaders met GNA after he quit
Published on Sep 02, 2022 06:52 AM IST
While the meeting of the three G-23 leaders with Ghulam Nabi Azad triggered speculations, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday clarified that the meeting was for a different purpose.
CBI deputy legal advisor found hanging at his south Delhi residence: Police
Published on Sep 02, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Kumar was a native of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. A suicide note has been recovered, which says no one is responsible for Kumar's extreme decision, the DCP said.
Chaayos claims its Twitter account was hacked after liking 'Islamophobic' tweets
Published on Sep 02, 2022 06:05 AM IST