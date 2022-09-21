Home / India News / BREAKING- 'Increased consequences' if Russia annexes parts of Ukraine, warns US
Live

BREAKING- 'Increased consequences' if Russia annexes parts of Ukraine, warns US

india news
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 06:22 AM IST

Breaking news September 21, 2022 LIVE: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 21, 2022 06:22 AM IST

    Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office

    A man was taken to hospital unconscious after apparently setting himself on fire near the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, local media said.

  • Sep 21, 2022 06:07 AM IST

    Twitter to depose Elon Musk in Delaware on Sept 26-27

    Twitter Inc will question Elon Musk under oath in Delaware next week as part of the litigation in the billionaire's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media company.

    Read more

  • Sep 21, 2022 05:36 AM IST

    'Increased consequences' if Russia annexes parts of Ukraine, warns US

    There will be increased consequences if Russia were to annex parts of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, as Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions planned to hold referendums on joining Russia.

    "We have made clear that there will be increased consequences. We have ... a number of tools," the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

'No low where Sambit...?' Cong on Rahul Gandhi's pic with hijab-clad girl row

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 05:50 AM IST

Shashi Tharoor asked whether there is no low to which BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra won't sink after the BJP leader on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi of minority appeasement as he had been clicked with a hijab-clad girl amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Shashi Tharoor said the girl is too young to be part of any vote bank politics after Samit Patra accused Rahul Gandhi of appeasement based on this photo of Bharat Jodo Yatra.&nbsp;
Shashi Tharoor said the girl is too young to be part of any vote bank politics after Samit Patra accused Rahul Gandhi of appeasement based on this photo of Bharat Jodo Yatra. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

LIVE- 'Increased consequences' if Russia annexes parts of Ukraine, warns US

india news
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 06:22 AM IST

Breaking news September 21, 2022 LIVE: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Naga peace talks: Centre emissary, NSCN-IM hold informal meet

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:48 AM IST

A seven-member delegation of NSCN-IM, the largest Naga rebel group, is currently on a visit to the national capital to resume the peace talks which were halted due to lack of consensus on a few core issues, particularly over the recognition of the Naga flag and constitution

The outfit has said the time has come for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the Naga people’s aspirations as per the August 2015 Framework Agreement (FA) signed between the Centre and NSCN (IM). (HT FILE)
The outfit has said the time has come for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the Naga people’s aspirations as per the August 2015 Framework Agreement (FA) signed between the Centre and NSCN (IM). (HT FILE)
ByAlice Yhoshü, Kohima
Close Story

Pune-based BORI offers online access to rare ancient books

india news
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 12:45 AM IST

The institute is also transforming its online courses in languages, philosophy, science, arts, and medicine, among others, and will develop a mobile application for people who are interested in the courses

The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) in Pune is offering online access to some very rare books housed in the institute. (HT file)
The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) in Pune is offering online access to some very rare books housed in the institute. (HT file)
ByDheeraj Bengrut
Close Story

Discussed TN law and order with Shah, says EPS

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:41 AM IST

Following the meeting with Shah, EPS told reporters in Delhi that the meeting was a courtesy call and that politics was not discussed. The leader of the opposition said that they discussed the prevailing situation in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami with union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami with union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Andhra panel on Pegasus submits report on ‘data theft’

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:40 AM IST

the committee concluded that “it appears that there was unauthorised and improper transmission of large amounts of sensitive data from the State Data Centre to unknown external servers during the period from November 30, 2018 to March 31, 2019”

The seven-member committee, headed by Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, tabled two copies of the report in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. (Pic:Style photo service.)
The seven-member committee, headed by Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, tabled two copies of the report in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. (Pic:Style photo service.)
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story

HC orders probe as gold smuggling accused absconds after order leak

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The police told the court that it was found that while serving the detention order on one of the three accused, the confidential communication was handed over by mistake to the arrested person

The Kerala high court noted that it was a matter of serious concern that a copy of the top secret communication reached the hands of the accused. (HT Archives)
The Kerala high court noted that it was a matter of serious concern that a copy of the top secret communication reached the hands of the accused. (HT Archives)
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
Close Story

Centre overhauls process to grant clearances for projects on forest land

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:39 AM IST

The Union environment ministry has overhauled the process to grant clearances to projects requiring forest diversions under the Forest Conservation Rules 2022

The Forest Conservation Rules 2022, which was notified in June 28, seeks to replace forest conservation rules 2003 and make the process of granting forest clearance efficient. (HT PHOTO)
The Forest Conservation Rules 2022, which was notified in June 28, seeks to replace forest conservation rules 2003 and make the process of granting forest clearance efficient. (HT PHOTO)
ByJayashree Nandi
Close Story

To slash costs, SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on leave without pay

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The pilots will remain eligible for all other employee benefits such as insurance benefits and employee leave travel during the furlough period, the airline said

The move will help rationalise the pilot strength vis-à-vis aircraft fleet, the airline said. (HT)
The move will help rationalise the pilot strength vis-à-vis aircraft fleet, the airline said. (HT)
ByNeha LM Tripathi
Close Story

Governor creating ‘constitutional crisis’ in Kerala at behest of BJP, RSS, says CPI(M)

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Tuesday accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of creating a ‘constitutional crisis’ in the state at the behest of the BJP and RSS and not discharging his duties, while the BJP defended him saying he was not being provided proper security.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (PTI)
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story

Special court on corruption to hear ex-AIADMK minister case: HC

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Originally, following complaints from Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation which claimed it was fighting against corruption, and DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had registered two FIRS against Velumani

The bench of Acting Chief Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sundar Mohan gave a direction when the two corruption cases were taken up. (HT Archives)
The bench of Acting Chief Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sundar Mohan gave a direction when the two corruption cases were taken up. (HT Archives)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story

People want Rahul at the helm of Congress: Kerala MPs

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:34 AM IST

To be sure, the Kerala unit of the Congress has never been too fond of Shashi Tharoor, a former international civil servant who quit the United Nations in 2006 and joined the Congress ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and others during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala. (PTI)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and others during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Plea filed in Kerala high court against Bharat Jodo Yatra over traffic woes

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Claiming that huge expenses are going into the Yatra’s security arrangement and hundreds of policemen are stationed on the roads, the petitioner demanded that the Congress must foot the bill rather than paying it from tax payers’ money

The petition, filed by an advocate, has sought direction from the Kerala high court to regulate the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (HT Archives)
The petition, filed by an advocate, has sought direction from the Kerala high court to regulate the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Two ‘ISIS terrorists’ held in Shivamogga

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:26 AM IST

On Monday, Shivamogga rural police registered a case against Shariq of Thirthahalli, Maaz Munir Ahmad of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin of Shivamogga under the unlawful activities (prevention act) 1967 for having links with banned terrorist organisations and plotting to carry out terrorist activities.

Two suspected terrorists with ISIS links have been arrested from Shivamogga, home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday. (ANI)
Two suspected terrorists with ISIS links have been arrested from Shivamogga, home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

Delhi court takes exception to Vadra’s violation of terms to travel abroad

india news
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 02:27 AM IST

Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is currently on bail in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is currently on bail in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate.
Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is currently on bail in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate.
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out