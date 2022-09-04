Live
Breaking: 1 dead, 5 go missing on Kinnaur-Chitkul trek in Himachal Pradesh
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Sep 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST
1 dead, 5 go missing on Kinnaur-Chitkul trek; search ops underway
Five people including two trekkers and three porters were stranded on Saturday in Chhitkul region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur while trekking from Khimloga pass in Uttarakhand towards Himachal. The Disaster Management authority of Himachal Pradesh has confirmed the death of one trekker.
The Disaster Management Authority of Himachal Pradesh have ordered a search and rescue operation for the trekkers and porters missing from the Kinnaur-Chhitkul trek.
ONGC without regular chairman since April 2021. Congress's 'Then came Modi' jibe
Published on Sep 04, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Earlier this week, ONGC's senior-most director on company's board was given an additional charge of chairman and managing director for a period of four months.
'Doesn't change one's DNA': Ghulam Nabi Azad's swipe at Con ahead of rally today
Published on Sep 04, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad replied to Jairam Ramesh's ‘GNA’s DNA has been modi-fied' dig a day ahead of his first rally in Jammu, after his exit from the Congress.
Brain stroke, heart-related issues saw uptick after Covid: Experts
Published on Sep 04, 2022 04:16 AM IST
Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty who is the Chairman of Narayana Health, and also an Executive Director, said that there was an increase in brain and heart-related issues during the second wave, however, in the present scenario, more data is required.
Mother of Odisha judge alleges son murdered
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 05:32 AM IST
The 49-year-old additional district judge-rank judicial officer, who was officiating as a special judge of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his quarters in Cuttack on Friday afternoon
Counter case against official in secrets act over Deoghar airport row
Published on Sep 04, 2022 12:06 AM IST
According to the Delhi Police’s ‘zero FIR’, which was filed at the North Avenue police station here, Dubey said on August 31 he and Manoj Tiwari reached Deoghar airport to catch a flight to Delhi
Pakistani terrorist held during infiltration bid dies in Kashmir
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Tabarak Hussain, who said he was sent on a suicide mission to India, was captured on August 21 when he tried to infiltrate into India and attack an army post. He suffered bullet injuries in leg and shoulders.
World noted India’s stand on Ukraine war, LAC violation: Jaishankar
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 04:11 AM IST
Delivering a lecture on “Indian Foreign Policy: A Transformational Decade” at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) here, he also said that by taking an independent stand on the Ukraine war, India articulated the sentiments of many other countries.
Row escalates as BJP MPs booked for entering ATC at Deoghar airport
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 01:10 AM IST
In the August 31 incident, Dubey and fellow MP Manoj Tiwari were among nine people who allegedly barged into the Air Traffic Control (ATC) area and forcibly got clearance past sunset, even though the airport is yet to be cleared for night operations.
Two arrested for cooking meat during boat ride on Ganga: Police
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 04:24 AM IST
On Thursday, police filed a case against two named and six unnamed people under IPC sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) after a purported video showing a group of men smoking hookah and having non-vegetarian food on a boat near the Sangam went viral on social media.
Kharif crops’ sowing area 1.5% lower than last year’s: New data
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 04:09 AM IST
Most farm operations for the season are over. The June-September monsoon, which waters nearly 50% of the sown area, was highly uneven this year, damaging crops. Several states witnessed flooding, while rice belts in northern and eastern India were mostly dry.
BJP MLA’s outburst at Bengaluru woman over demolition fans row
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 01:03 AM IST
The incident occurred on Friday when Aravind Limbavali, the BJP MLA from Mahadevapura, was on rounds in his assembly constituency, which had seen severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall last week.
Cook tells students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 12:10 AM IST
The Dalit girls had reportedly served midday meal cooked by one Lala Ram Gurjar in a government upper primary school in Barodi area on Friday.
Nitish targets BJP after JD(U) MLAs switch sides in Manipur
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 12:05 AM IST
The JD(U)legislators in Manipur switched sides nearly a month after Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP-led NDA in Bihar and formed the Mahagathbandhan government in alliance with six other parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties.
Tribal girl raped, killed in Jharkhand’s Dumka; 1 held: Police
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 01:01 AM IST