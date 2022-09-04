Home / India News / Breaking: 1 dead, 5 go missing on Kinnaur-Chitkul trek in Himachal Pradesh
Live

Breaking: 1 dead, 5 go missing on Kinnaur-Chitkul trek in Himachal Pradesh

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 06:33 AM IST

Breaking news today September 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST

    1 dead, 5 go missing on Kinnaur-Chitkul trek; search ops underway

    Five people including two trekkers and three porters were stranded on Saturday in Chhitkul region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur while trekking from Khimloga pass in Uttarakhand towards Himachal. The Disaster Management authority of Himachal Pradesh has confirmed the death of one trekker.

    The Disaster Management Authority of Himachal Pradesh have ordered a search and rescue operation for the trekkers and porters missing from the Kinnaur-Chhitkul trek.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Breaking news live updates September 4, 2022

india news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 06:33 AM IST

Breaking news today September 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

ONGC without regular chairman since April 2021. Congress's 'Then came Modi' jibe

india news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 06:27 AM IST

Earlier this week, ONGC's senior-most director on company's board was given an additional charge of chairman and managing director for a period of four months.

ONGC is without a regular chairman and managing director since April 2021.(HT Archive)
ONGC is without a regular chairman and managing director since April 2021.(HT Archive)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

'Doesn't change one's DNA': Ghulam Nabi Azad's swipe at Con ahead of rally today

india news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 05:57 AM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad replied to Jairam Ramesh's ‘GNA’s DNA has been modi-fied' dig a day ahead of his first rally in Jammu, after his exit from the Congress.

Ghulam Nabi Azad took a swipe at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's earlier comment on him that ‘GNA’s DNA has been modi-fied'.&nbsp;(PTI)
Ghulam Nabi Azad took a swipe at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's earlier comment on him that ‘GNA’s DNA has been modi-fied'. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Brain stroke, heart-related issues saw uptick after Covid: Experts

india news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 04:16 AM IST

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty who is the Chairman of Narayana Health, and also an Executive Director, said that there was an increase in brain and heart-related issues during the second wave, however, in the present scenario, more data is required.

Brain stroke, heart-related issues saw uptick after Covid: Experts(Shutterstock)
Brain stroke, heart-related issues saw uptick after Covid: Experts(Shutterstock)
ANI |
Close Story

Mother of Odisha judge alleges son murdered

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 05:32 AM IST

The 49-year-old additional district judge-rank judicial officer, who was officiating as a special judge of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his quarters in Cuttack on Friday afternoon

In her complaint, the judge’s 75-year-old mother alleged that her son had on several occasions confided to her that he was mentally and physically tortured by his wife and brother-in-law
In her complaint, the judge’s 75-year-old mother alleged that her son had on several occasions confided to her that he was mentally and physically tortured by his wife and brother-in-law
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story

Counter case against official in secrets act over Deoghar airport row

india news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 12:06 AM IST

According to the Delhi Police’s ‘zero FIR’, which was filed at the North Avenue police station here, Dubey said on August 31 he and Manoj Tiwari reached Deoghar airport to catch a flight to Delhi

Based on the complaint received by Nishikant Dubey, Delhi Police registered a zero FIR against Deoghar’s deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri (PTI)
Based on the complaint received by Nishikant Dubey, Delhi Police registered a zero FIR against Deoghar’s deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

Pakistani terrorist held during infiltration bid dies in Kashmir

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 05:34 AM IST

Tabarak Hussain, who said he was sent on a suicide mission to India, was captured on August 21 when he tried to infiltrate into India and attack an army post. He suffered bullet injuries in leg and shoulders.

A Pakistani terrorist who was caught by the army last month in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district during an infiltration bid died. (HT FIle)
A Pakistani terrorist who was caught by the army last month in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district during an infiltration bid died. (HT FIle)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

World noted India’s stand on Ukraine war, LAC violation: Jaishankar

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 04:11 AM IST

Delivering a lecture on “Indian Foreign Policy: A Transformational Decade” at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) here, he also said that by taking an independent stand on the Ukraine war, India articulated the sentiments of many other countries.

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar (PTI)
India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Ahmedabad
Close Story

Row escalates as BJP MPs booked for entering ATC at Deoghar airport

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 01:10 AM IST

In the August 31 incident, Dubey and fellow MP Manoj Tiwari were among nine people who allegedly barged into the Air Traffic Control (ATC) area and forcibly got clearance past sunset, even though the airport is yet to be cleared for night operations.

he row over BJP MPs allegedly forcing a take-off clearance for their chartered plane at Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport intensified. (PTI)
he row over BJP MPs allegedly forcing a take-off clearance for their chartered plane at Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport intensified. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
Close Story

Two arrested for cooking meat during boat ride on Ganga: Police

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 04:24 AM IST

On Thursday, police filed a case against two named and six unnamed people under IPC sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) after a purported video showing a group of men smoking hookah and having non-vegetarian food on a boat near the Sangam went viral on social media.

Two of the eight people who were booked for cooking non-vegetarian meal during a boat ride in the Ganga were arrested. (Representative use)
Two of the eight people who were booked for cooking non-vegetarian meal during a boat ride in the Ganga were arrested. (Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Close Story

Kharif crops’ sowing area 1.5% lower than last year’s: New data

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 04:09 AM IST

Most farm operations for the season are over. The June-September monsoon, which waters nearly 50% of the sown area, was highly uneven this year, damaging crops. Several states witnessed flooding, while rice belts in northern and eastern India were mostly dry.

India’s output from the kharif cropping season is likely to be average, with the area sown lagging last year’s levels by around 1.5%. (ANI)
India’s output from the kharif cropping season is likely to be average, with the area sown lagging last year’s levels by around 1.5%. (ANI)
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
Close Story

BJP MLA’s outburst at Bengaluru woman over demolition fans row

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 01:03 AM IST

The incident occurred on Friday when Aravind Limbavali, the BJP MLA from Mahadevapura, was on rounds in his assembly constituency, which had seen severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall last week.

A senior BJP legislator in Karnataka has stoked a political row after a video of him surfaced scolding and threatening a woman. (HT File)
A senior BJP legislator in Karnataka has stoked a political row after a video of him surfaced scolding and threatening a woman. (HT File)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Close Story

Cook tells students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 12:10 AM IST

The Dalit girls had reportedly served midday meal cooked by one Lala Ram Gurjar in a government upper primary school in Barodi area on Friday.

A cook was arrested for allegedly discriminating with two Dalit girls in a government school in the state’s Udaipur district. (Representative use)
A cook was arrested for allegedly discriminating with two Dalit girls in a government school in the state’s Udaipur district. (Representative use)
ByPress Trust of India, Udaipur
Close Story

Nitish targets BJP after JD(U) MLAs switch sides in Manipur

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 12:05 AM IST

The JD(U)legislators in Manipur switched sides nearly a month after Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP-led NDA in Bihar and formed the Mahagathbandhan government in alliance with six other parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday attacked the BJP after five of the six Janata Dal (United) legislators in Manipur joined the party. (HT File)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday attacked the BJP after five of the six Janata Dal (United) legislators in Manipur joined the party. (HT File)
ByArun Kumar, Patna
Close Story

Tribal girl raped, killed in Jharkhand’s Dumka; 1 held: Police

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 01:01 AM IST

On Friday, the locals found the girl hanging from a tree near Shri Amra village under the Vishwavidyalaya outpost area in Dumka.

The body a minor tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in the state’s Dumka district, officials familiar with the matter said. (Representative use)
The body a minor tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in the state’s Dumka district, officials familiar with the matter said. (Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out