BREAKING: US President Joe Biden says UNGA vote on Ukraine sends 'clear message' to Russia, reports AFP
BREAKING: US President Joe Biden says UNGA vote on Ukraine sends ‘clear message’ to Russia, reports AFP

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 05:35 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Oct 13, 2022 05:32 AM IST

    Biden says UNGA vote on Ukraine sends ‘clear message’ to Russia

    After the UN general assembly voted to adopt a resolution condemning the annexation of four Ukrainian regions by Russia, US President Joe Biden said the decision sends a “clear message” to Russia, AFP reported citing The White House. He also slammed Russia saying that by attacking the “core tenets of the UN charter”, the nation is tearing at the “very foundations of international peace and security”, Reuters reported.

BREAKING: Biden says UNGA vote on Ukraine sends ‘clear message’ to Russia

Published on Oct 13, 2022 05:34 AM IST

Auction of PM Modi’s gifts: Racquet signed by Thomas Cup winner gets highest bid at 51L

Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:49 AM IST

The fourth annual auction of mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded on Wednesday. A badminton racquet signed by Thomas Cup winner K. Srikanth received the highest bid this year — ₹51 lakh — according to the auction website.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Next two days crucial for dog ‘Zoom’, says army

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 04:39 AM IST

Army assault dog Zoom, who was injured during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, is in a stable condition but the next 24-48 hours are crucial to decide the further line of treatment, senior army officers said on Wednesday.

Zoom sustained serious injuries during an encounter in J&K on Monday.
Zoom sustained serious injuries during an encounter in J&K on Monday.

Parliament panel report not imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states: MPs

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 04:40 AM IST

The report of the parliamentary committee on official languages that has created a political controversy over fears of Hindi imposition, does not actually impose the language on non-Hindi speaking regions, and is in keeping with the tenets laid down by the New Education Policy, according to two lawmakers in the committee.

The parliamentary committee’s report, submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on October 9, paves the way for wider use of Indian languages as medium of education, for office work and proceedings of lower courts. (PTI)

Maiden Pharmaceuticals told to halt drug production, Centre forms expert panel

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 04:38 AM IST

The halting of drugs manufacturing was directed through a joint order issued by the central and state drugs regulators. HT has seen a copy of the order.

A health department team at Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd unit in Sonepat on Thursday. (PTI)

Finance minister Sitharaman flags global risks, commits to more reforms

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 04:59 AM IST

Sitharaman added that the momentum that the Indian economy has got emerging from the pandemic, and the momentum that it will have over the next year that has been acknowledged even by multilateral institutions, cannot be “weakened”.

Washington, Oct 12 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the interaction on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy” organised by The Brookings Institution as part of its “State of the Global Economy and Global Governance” event , in Washingtion on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Ministry of Finance twitter)

Drop 66A mention from all FIRs at once: Supreme Court

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 05:00 AM IST

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit, ordered that no citizen can be prosecuted under Section 66A, which authorised the police to arrest people for social media posts construed “offensive” or “menacing” until it was quashed by the top court in 2015 for being “unconstitutionally vague” and arbitrary.

Section 66A of the Information Technology Act was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court seven years ago. (PTI)

Double-engine factor has given us advantage in Himachal and Gujarat, says Nadda

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 04:38 AM IST

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nadda while talking about the BJP exuded confidence on the party’s poll prospects in Himachal and Gujarat.

BJP national president JP Nadda during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT Photo)

Congress, BJP trade charges amid yatras

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 05:05 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and is currently walking across districts in Karnataka while the BJP too has kicked off its poll campaign in the form of Janasankalpa Yatra, which was in Ballari on Wednesday.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has breakfast with Hirala Kollarappa, a Dalit community member, and his family members, at Kamalapura village in Vijayanagar district. (PTI)

Bangalore University students call off stir over accident on campus

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 05:07 AM IST

The students called off their protest on Tuesday evening after Karnataka ministers V Somanna and ST Somashekar met the students and assured them that “their demands will be considered”.

The students of Bangalore University’s Jnanabharati campus launched a protest demanding a ban on the movement of vehicles on the campus after an accident. (ANI)

DMK’s youth wing to protest against ‘Hindi imposition’

Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:03 AM IST

The protest is specifically against the recommendation of a parliamentary panel to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central institutes.

The ruling DMK’s youth and students wing on Wednesday night announced that it will organise protests across Tamil Nadu on October 15 against alleged imposition of Hindi. (PTI)

Couple threatens to self immolate to stop BBMP demolition drive

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The couple, identified as Sona Singh and Sunil Singh, own a three-storey building in KR Puram, said police. When a bulldozer approached their house, they tried to stop the demolition by standing along the wall outside their house with a bottle of what looked like petrol

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has a launched a drive to demolish illegal structures built over storm water drains and water bodies after a recent flooding in the city. (PTI)

Man held from T’gana for killing IB officer during ’20 Delhi riots

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The accused, Munjtajim alias Musa Qureshi, is a resident of Chand Bagh. He was apprehended on Monday from Gayatri Nagar, Meerpet, Telangana, they said.

Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested a 34-year-old man who is accused of killing intelligence bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, officials said on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)

Two stolen idols traced to US museum, TN Idol Wing stakes claim

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 05:03 AM IST

The two antique idols of Yoganarasimha and Ganesha belonging to Sri Venugopala Swamy temple, Alathur, Thiruvarur district, were traced to the Nelson-Atkins Museums, Kansas City, Missouri, the US. They were stolen from the temple about 50 years ago and replaced with fake images, the Idol Wing claimed.

The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID has traced two idols stolen from the state to a museum in the US and submitted documents seeking their return to the country, police said on Wednesday. (PTI)

Caste groups trying to hijack reformers: Kerala HC

Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:00 AM IST

In an order, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan quoted the famous words of Shri Narayana Guru, which says this is the place where people reside in brotherhood without any differences based on any caste or religion and propagated the principles of secularism.

The Kerala high court on Wednesday said religion of a person was not a consideration for registration of marriages under the Kerala registration of marriages (common ) rules, 2008 and decried attempts by some caste groups to hijack reformers as their caste leaders. (ANI)
