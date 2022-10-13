Live
BREAKING: US President Joe Biden says UNGA vote on Ukraine sends ‘clear message’ to Russia, reports AFP
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Breaking news October 13, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 13, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Biden says UNGA vote on Ukraine sends ‘clear message’ to Russia
After the UN general assembly voted to adopt a resolution condemning the annexation of four Ukrainian regions by Russia, US President Joe Biden said the decision sends a “clear message” to Russia, AFP reported citing The White House. He also slammed Russia saying that by attacking the “core tenets of the UN charter”, the nation is tearing at the “very foundations of international peace and security”, Reuters reported.
BREAKING: Biden says UNGA vote on Ukraine sends ‘clear message’ to Russia
Published on Oct 13, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Breaking news October 13, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Auction of PM Modi’s gifts: Racquet signed by Thomas Cup winner gets highest bid at ₹51L
Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:49 AM IST
The fourth annual auction of mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded on Wednesday. A badminton racquet signed by Thomas Cup winner K. Srikanth received the highest bid this year — ₹51 lakh — according to the auction website.
Next two days crucial for dog ‘Zoom’, says army
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 04:39 AM IST
Army assault dog Zoom, who was injured during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, is in a stable condition but the next 24-48 hours are crucial to decide the further line of treatment, senior army officers said on Wednesday.
Parliament panel report not imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states: MPs
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 04:40 AM IST
The report of the parliamentary committee on official languages that has created a political controversy over fears of Hindi imposition, does not actually impose the language on non-Hindi speaking regions, and is in keeping with the tenets laid down by the New Education Policy, according to two lawmakers in the committee.
Maiden Pharmaceuticals told to halt drug production, Centre forms expert panel
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 04:38 AM IST
The halting of drugs manufacturing was directed through a joint order issued by the central and state drugs regulators. HT has seen a copy of the order.
Finance minister Sitharaman flags global risks, commits to more reforms
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 04:59 AM IST
Sitharaman added that the momentum that the Indian economy has got emerging from the pandemic, and the momentum that it will have over the next year that has been acknowledged even by multilateral institutions, cannot be “weakened”.
Drop 66A mention from all FIRs at once: Supreme Court
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 05:00 AM IST
A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit, ordered that no citizen can be prosecuted under Section 66A, which authorised the police to arrest people for social media posts construed “offensive” or “menacing” until it was quashed by the top court in 2015 for being “unconstitutionally vague” and arbitrary.
Double-engine factor has given us advantage in Himachal and Gujarat, says Nadda
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 04:38 AM IST
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nadda while talking about the BJP exuded confidence on the party’s poll prospects in Himachal and Gujarat.
Congress, BJP trade charges amid yatras
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 05:05 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and is currently walking across districts in Karnataka while the BJP too has kicked off its poll campaign in the form of Janasankalpa Yatra, which was in Ballari on Wednesday.
Bangalore University students call off stir over accident on campus
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 05:07 AM IST
The students called off their protest on Tuesday evening after Karnataka ministers V Somanna and ST Somashekar met the students and assured them that “their demands will be considered”.
DMK’s youth wing to protest against ‘Hindi imposition’
Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:03 AM IST
The protest is specifically against the recommendation of a parliamentary panel to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central institutes.
Couple threatens to self immolate to stop BBMP demolition drive
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 12:02 AM IST
The couple, identified as Sona Singh and Sunil Singh, own a three-storey building in KR Puram, said police. When a bulldozer approached their house, they tried to stop the demolition by standing along the wall outside their house with a bottle of what looked like petrol
Man held from T’gana for killing IB officer during ’20 Delhi riots
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 12:02 AM IST
The accused, Munjtajim alias Musa Qureshi, is a resident of Chand Bagh. He was apprehended on Monday from Gayatri Nagar, Meerpet, Telangana, they said.
Two stolen idols traced to US museum, TN Idol Wing stakes claim
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 05:03 AM IST
The two antique idols of Yoganarasimha and Ganesha belonging to Sri Venugopala Swamy temple, Alathur, Thiruvarur district, were traced to the Nelson-Atkins Museums, Kansas City, Missouri, the US. They were stolen from the temple about 50 years ago and replaced with fake images, the Idol Wing claimed.
Caste groups trying to hijack reformers: Kerala HC
Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:00 AM IST