Home / India News / Breaking: Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says
Live

Breaking: Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 06:53 AM IST

Breaking news December 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 27, 2022 06:53 AM IST

    Gold ticks up in light trade after holiday weekend

    Gold prices edged up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend.

  • Dec 27, 2022 06:04 AM IST

    'Blizzard of the century' leaves nearly 50 dead across US

    Emergency crews in New York were scrambling Monday to rescue marooned residents from what authorities called the "blizzard of the century," a relentless storm that has left at least 25 dead in the state and is causing US Christmas travel chaos.

  • Dec 27, 2022 05:45 AM IST

    Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says

    Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has not filed to run for president in 2024, his adviser Devin O'Malley said on Twitter following a report on Monday by Britain's Sky News that Pence had filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Andhra Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in fire at pharma company lab

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 06:50 AM IST

Four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli, according to an official on late Monday evening.

Four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company in Andhra Pradesh. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company in Andhra Pradesh. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

'CMs not elected on basis of castes': Gehlot's outreach to communities. Watch

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 06:39 AM IST

Rajasthan is among the few states where the Congress is in power currently.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Breaking: Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 06:53 AM IST

Breaking news December 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.

Narasimha Rao's grandson slams Rahul over 'walking exercise','no respect for...'

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 05:49 AM IST

The BJP leader also took a dig at the Bharat Jodo Yatra - the Congress's Kanyakumari to Kashmir mass contact programme - by calling it a “futile walking exercise”.

Narasimha Rao's grandson slams Rahul over 'walking exercise', 'no respect for...'
Narasimha Rao's grandson slams Rahul over 'walking exercise', 'no respect for...'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out