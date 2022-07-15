Live
BREAKING: Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 06:44 AM IST
One of two men acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings shot dead
Ripudaman Singh Malik, one of two men acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings, has been shot to death in Surrey, British Colombia, reports ANI citing local media.
Ivana Trump - the first wife of former US president Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday.
India's free booster 75-day drive starts today, Govt urges for ‘ambitious push’
India Covid vaccination drive: Only about 8 per cent of eligible adult population has taken their 3rd vaccine dose against Covid.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Birla says no words banned amid row before monsoon session
On Thursday, a major row broke out over a document titled ‘Unparliamentary Expressions’ issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat. It is a compilation of ‘references to words and expressions’ expunged in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and state legislatures last year.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 03:34 AM IST
Southern India, Gujarat continue to face rain fury; thousands moved
The monsoon season is wreaking havoc across several states in the country.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Child egg sale case:Four hospitals in TN to be shut for violations, says minister
Authorities found these hospitals to be in violation of ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) under ICMR Guidelines, Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 and the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act.
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Not seeking independence but autonomy for Tibet: Dalai Lama
More Chinese are realising that he is not seeking independence and only wishing that China gives meaningful autonomy to Tibet and ensures preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture,” the spiritual leader told reporters in Jammu.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Dantewada killings: Supreme Court gives clean chit to forces, fines petitioner
A two-judge bench of the apex court noted that the security forces had no role to play, rather Naxals were responsible for the massacre, which took place in 2009.
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 12:27 AM IST
CUET: Change in centres 24 hrs before exam catches students off guard
Less than 24 hours before he was set to appear for the CUET, Sanat Tuli, a Class 12 student, on Thursday received an email informing about the change in his examination centre.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:23 AM IST
T’gana cops hunt for man who married 7 women and fled
When the police called him to the police station, Babu brought another woman to stand surety for the amount. He told the police that he would return the money soon.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Godavari flows over danger mark, 19,000 evacuated in T’gana
Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, including three at Bhadrachalam, two each at Mulugu and Bhupalpally have been deployed to take up rescue and relief operations immediately.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Actor assault case: Cops seek 3 more weeks to complete probe
The former DGP who had uploaded a video on her YouTube channel Sasneham Sreelekha (With love, Sreelekha) on Sunday had claimed that Dileep was implicated in the case and the evidences against him were fabricated.
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Students in race against time as first CUET kicks off today
While over 200,000 students are expected to take the CUET exam on day one, i.e. today, a total of 1,490,000 students are set to appear for it till August 20.
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 04:32 AM IST
HC seeks report with video clips of violence at AIADMK office
Turning down the plea of APP Raj Tilak to grant time till Monday, Justice N Sathishkumar directed him to produce the report and video clippings by 2.30 p.m. on Friday and adjourned the matter till then.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Kerala reports India’s first monkeypox case
The patient, hailing from Kollam district, arrived in Kerala from the UAE on July 12 and subjected himself for treatment the same day after his close contact in the West Asian country tested positive for monkeypox, state health minister Veena George said.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Stalin admitted to hospital after testing Covid positive
Two days after Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin tested positive for Covid, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST