Home / India News / BREAKING: Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
Live

BREAKING: Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73

Breaking news LIVE updates July 15, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 06:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 15, 2022 06:44 AM IST

    One of two men acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings shot dead

    Ripudaman Singh Malik, one of two men acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings, has been shot to death in Surrey, British Colombia, reports ANI citing local media.

  • Jul 15, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73

    Ivana Trump - the first wife of former US president Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

India's free booster 75-day drive starts today, Govt urges for ‘ambitious push’

India Covid vaccination drive: Only about 8 per cent of eligible adult population has taken their 3rd vaccine dose against Covid. 
Patna, India - July 13, 2022: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Patna, Bihar, India on Wednesday, Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Patna, India - July 13, 2022: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Patna, Bihar, India on Wednesday, Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

BREAKING: Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73

Breaking news LIVE updates July 15, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
india news

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla says no words banned amid row before monsoon session

On Thursday, a major row broke out over a document titled ‘Unparliamentary Expressions’ issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat. It is a compilation of ‘references to words and expressions’ expunged in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and state legislatures last year.
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 03:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Southern India, Gujarat continue to face rain fury; thousands moved

The monsoon season is wreaking havoc across several states in the country.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct a rescue operation to save stranded locals from the flood-hit Chikhli town following heavy monsoon rains, in Gujarat’s Navsari district on Thursday. (PTI)
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct a rescue operation to save stranded locals from the flood-hit Chikhli town following heavy monsoon rains, in Gujarat’s Navsari district on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents
Close Story
india news

Child egg sale case:Four hospitals in TN to be shut for violations, says minister

Authorities found these hospitals to be in violation of ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) under ICMR Guidelines, Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 and the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act.
Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian said scan centres attached to the four hospitals in the state will be closed with immediate effect. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian said scan centres attached to the four hospitals in the state will be closed with immediate effect. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story
india news

Not seeking independence but autonomy for Tibet: Dalai Lama

More Chinese are realising that he is not seeking independence and only wishing that China gives meaningful autonomy to Tibet and ensures preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture,” the spiritual leader told reporters in Jammu.
Jammu, Jul 14 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama speaks to the media upon arrival in Jammu on Thursday. The spiritual leader embarked on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI Photo) (Shanky Rathore)
Jammu, Jul 14 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama speaks to the media upon arrival in Jammu on Thursday. The spiritual leader embarked on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI Photo) (Shanky Rathore)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Close Story
india news

Dantewada killings: Supreme Court gives clean chit to forces, fines petitioner

A two-judge bench of the apex court noted that the security forces had no role to play, rather Naxals were responsible for the massacre, which took place in 2009.
Giving a clean chit to the Chhattisgarh police and central security forces, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared that 17 tribals, who died in two separate incidents of violence in Dantewada in 2009, were killed by Naxalites and not by the forces.
Giving a clean chit to the Chhattisgarh police and central security forces, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared that 17 tribals, who died in two separate incidents of violence in Dantewada in 2009, were killed by Naxalites and not by the forces.
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

CUET: Change in centres 24 hrs before exam catches students off guard

Less than 24 hours before he was set to appear for the CUET, Sanat Tuli, a Class 12 student, on Thursday received an email informing about the change in his examination centre.
The CUET exam will begin on Friday. (HT file)
The CUET exam will begin on Friday. (HT file)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
BySadia Akhtar, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

T’gana cops hunt for man who married 7 women and fled

When the police called him to the police station, Babu brought another woman to stand surety for the amount. He told the police that he would return the money soon.
The issue came to the light when one of the victims lodged a complaint with Ramachandrapuram police under Cyberabad police commissionerate limits on May 16 stating that Babu had taken <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh cash and gold worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh from her and is not returning the same. (HT Archives)
The issue came to the light when one of the victims lodged a complaint with Ramachandrapuram police under Cyberabad police commissionerate limits on May 16 stating that Babu had taken 25 lakh cash and gold worth 7 lakh from her and is not returning the same. (HT Archives)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Godavari flows over danger mark, 19,000 evacuated in T’gana

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, including three at Bhadrachalam, two each at Mulugu and Bhupalpally have been deployed to take up rescue and relief operations immediately.
The Kadem reservoir was overflowing due to unprecedented floods, as the irrigation department feared the dam might breach due to record inflows into the reservoir. (HT Photo)
The Kadem reservoir was overflowing due to unprecedented floods, as the irrigation department feared the dam might breach due to record inflows into the reservoir. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

Actor assault case: Cops seek 3 more weeks to complete probe

The former DGP who had uploaded a video on her YouTube channel Sasneham Sreelekha (With love, Sreelekha) on Sunday had claimed that Dileep was implicated in the case and the evidences against him were fabricated.
The crime branch investigating team said that it needed time to question former director general of police R Sreelekha who had last week made some remarks favouring one of the accused, actor Dileep, in the 2017 actor assault case. (HT Archives)
The crime branch investigating team said that it needed time to question former director general of police R Sreelekha who had last week made some remarks favouring one of the accused, actor Dileep, in the 2017 actor assault case. (HT Archives)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Students in race against time as first CUET kicks off today

While over 200,000 students are expected to take the CUET exam on day one, i.e. today, a total of 1,490,000 students are set to appear for it till August 20.
CUET-UG will be conducted across 510 cities in India and abroad from Friday onwards. (HT file)
CUET-UG will be conducted across 510 cities in India and abroad from Friday onwards. (HT file)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 04:32 AM IST
Copy Link
BySadia Akhtar, Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

HC seeks report with video clips of violence at AIADMK office

Turning down the plea of APP Raj Tilak to grant time till Monday, Justice N Sathishkumar directed him to produce the report and video clippings by 2.30 p.m. on Friday and adjourned the matter till then.
The judge gave the direction when the two criminal original petitions from party interim general secretary K Palaniswami and expelled leader O Panneerselvam came up for hearing on Thursday. (HT Archives)
The judge gave the direction when the two criminal original petitions from party interim general secretary K Palaniswami and expelled leader O Panneerselvam came up for hearing on Thursday. (HT Archives)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

Kerala reports India’s first monkeypox case

The patient, hailing from Kollam district, arrived in Kerala from the UAE on July 12 and subjected himself for treatment the same day after his close contact in the West Asian country tested positive for monkeypox, state health minister Veena George said.
Health workers inspect passengers arriving from high risk countries for monkeypox symptoms, at Chennai International Airport. (ANI)
Health workers inspect passengers arriving from high risk countries for monkeypox symptoms, at Chennai International Airport. (ANI)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRhythma Kaul, Ramesh Babu, New Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Stalin admitted to hospital after testing Covid positive

Two days after Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin tested positive for Covid, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday
Chief minister M K Stalin had earlier said that he was tired on July 12 and a test had confirmed that he was Covid positive. (PTI)
Chief minister M K Stalin had earlier said that he was tired on July 12 and a test had confirmed that he was Covid positive. (PTI)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out