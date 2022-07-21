Home / India News / BREAKING: Biden to speak with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan, trade
BREAKING: Biden to speak with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan, trade

Breaking news live updates July 21, 2022:
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

  • Jul 21, 2022 05:59 AM IST

    Biden to speak with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan, trade

    US President Joe Biden plans to speak with President of China, Xi Jinping, by the end of the month amid simmering tensions between both countries over Taiwan and trade, reports Reuters.

breaking news
india news

Droupadi Murmu's hometown ready for celebration as India to get 15th Prez today

Presidential election counting: Droupadi Murmu's hometown in Odisha is confident of her win and started preparing for the celebrations since Wednesday evening. If elected, she will be the country's first tribal President. 
Celebrations began in Droupadi Murmu's hometown since Wednesday evening.&nbsp;
Published on Jul 21, 2022 05:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

An inspirational date with Droupadi Murmu

During her informal interaction with the participants, we were taken aback when she addressed all cadets by their names like an exceptional mnemonist. For the first time, I saw a chief guest intermingling with young NCC cadets, writes Brig Advitya Madan (retd)
Being their commander, I also got the privilege of a special invite. It was indeed an honour. All of us, including the young and vibrant cadets, were eagerly looking forward to interacting with the governor, writes Brig Advitya Madan (retd) (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 05:31 AM IST
ByBrig Advitya Madan (retd)
india news

Russian cargo vessel detained in Cochin port released after Kerala high court order

A Russian cargo vessel detained in Cochin port over a claim against the ship’s owner was released on the orders of the Kerala high court on Wednesday after the parties settled the issue through talks
Russia’s consul general in Chennai, Oleg Avdeev, said the vessel was released on the orders of the Kerala high court on Wednesday (Archive)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Final verdict on Mekedatu likely by next week, says Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the final verdict on the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery is expected by next week.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Mandya
india news

Karnataka reports 1,478 fresh Covid cases, no deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,478 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,90,057, the state health department said. There was no coronavirus death.
Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 1,251 Covid-19 cases. (ANI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

coastal development

Mangaluru The Coastal Development Authority in Karnataka has set aside 35 crore to implement 207 development works in three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada during 2022-23, its chairman Mattaru Rathnakar Hegde said on Wednesday
Dakshina Kannada (PTI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Probe if Teesta tutored witnesses in 2002 Best Bakery case: Accused to Gujarat police

Mumbai: A man facing trial in the 2002 Best Bakery case asked a Mumbai court on Wednesday to transfer the case because the trial court had allegedly not taken cognisance of his apprehension that witnesses were being tutored
HT Image
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByCharul Shah
india news

Bommai takes a dig at Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar amid infighting

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took a dig at state Congress president DK Shivakumar over the latter’s fight for dominance within his own party over opposition leader Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. (ANI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

BJP wins 9 of 16 mayoral seats in Madhya Pradesh urban civic body polls

The ruling BJP emerged victorious in the Madhya Pradesh urban civic body elections, winning nine out of the total 16 mayor seats, even as the Congress delivered its best performance since 2009 in the state, bagging five seats
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being offered sweets by state BJP president VD Sharma as they celebrate the party's victory in the second phase of local bodies elections, at BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar
india news

2 shooters linked to Sidhu Moosewala’s murder killed in Punjab gunfight

Amritsar: Punjab Police shot dead two men allegedly linked to the gangland-style killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala after a five-hour gunfight at an abandoned building near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on Wednesday
Punjab Police personnel at the site of an encounter in which two gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias 'Mannu Kusa', suspected to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, were killed, in Amritsar, Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma
india news

Godavari floods spark war of words between Telangana, AP

The latest floods to the Godavari river that created havoc in the temple town of Bhadrachalam and its surrounding areas have triggered a war of words between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay said the increase in the height of Polavaram dam to the present level of 45.72 metres was responsible for the recent floods to the temple town, most parts of which are still reeling under flood waters. (HT)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:13 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

No GST on food items sold by small stores: Kerala FM

State finance minister KN Balagopal said the government will not overburden small-scale traders, small shopkeepers and organisations such as Kudumbhasree reeling under the impact of the pandemic.
The CPI(M)-led Kerala government on Wednesday said it will not tax items sold by “Kudumbhasree” (women self-help group) and small stores that sell one or two kg packets, as protest against imposition of goods and services tax (GST) on packed essential commodities mounted in the state. (HT)
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Bodies of suspected gastro victims dumped in valley fearing spread of infection

The incident happened on July 13 and came to light only on Tuesday, when police identified the bodies and sent them for the postmortem.
Bodies of three persons, who allegedly died due to consumption of contaminated water, were dumped in a valley by their families, when the other villagers refused to allow the bodies to be brought back to the village in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR district, police said on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:11 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

British COP26 president to visit solar facility in India during his two-day visit

UK Cabinet minister and COP26 president Alok Sharma will on Thursday begin a two-day visit to India for meetings with ministers and climate leaders involved in the implementation of India’s COP26 commitments
This will be Alok Sharma’s third visit to India as British COP president, and comes against the backdrop of searing heatwaves affecting parts of both India and the UK. (REUTERS)
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Jagan lays stone for 14,000 cr Ramayapatnam port in Nellore

He was addressing a meeting after laying foundation stone for construction of Ramayapatnam major port in Nellore district.
Andhra Pradesh will get four more new ports in the next five years, in addition to the existing six ports, which would give a big boost to the economy of the state and generate massive employment opportunities to the locals, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday. (HT)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:10 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
