Live BREAKING: Biden to speak with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan, trade Breaking news live updates July 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. By , OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

india news An inspirational date with Droupadi Murmu During her informal interaction with the participants, we were taken aback when she addressed all cadets by their names like an exceptional mnemonist. For the first time, I saw a chief guest intermingling with young NCC cadets, writes Brig Advitya Madan (retd) Being their commander, I also got the privilege of a special invite. It was indeed an honour. All of us, including the young and vibrant cadets, were eagerly looking forward to interacting with the governor, writes Brig Advitya Madan (retd) (HT Photo) By Brig Advitya Madan (retd) Close Story