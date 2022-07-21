Live
BREAKING: Biden to speak with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan, trade
Breaking news live updates July 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 21, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Biden to speak with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan, trade
US President Joe Biden plans to speak with President of China, Xi Jinping, by the end of the month amid simmering tensions between both countries over Taiwan and trade, reports Reuters.
Topics
Droupadi Murmu's hometown ready for celebration as India to get 15th Prez today
Presidential election counting: Droupadi Murmu's hometown in Odisha is confident of her win and started preparing for the celebrations since Wednesday evening. If elected, she will be the country's first tribal President.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 05:51 AM IST
An inspirational date with Droupadi Murmu
During her informal interaction with the participants, we were taken aback when she addressed all cadets by their names like an exceptional mnemonist. For the first time, I saw a chief guest intermingling with young NCC cadets, writes Brig Advitya Madan (retd)
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 05:31 AM IST
Russian cargo vessel detained in Cochin port released after Kerala high court order
A Russian cargo vessel detained in Cochin port over a claim against the ship’s owner was released on the orders of the Kerala high court on Wednesday after the parties settled the issue through talks
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Final verdict on Mekedatu likely by next week, says Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the final verdict on the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery is expected by next week.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:20 AM IST
, MandyaPress Trust of India
Karnataka reports 1,478 fresh Covid cases, no deaths
Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,478 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,90,057, the state health department said. There was no coronavirus death.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:19 AM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India
coastal development
Mangaluru The Coastal Development Authority in Karnataka has set aside ₹35 crore to implement 207 development works in three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada during 2022-23, its chairman Mattaru Rathnakar Hegde said on Wednesday
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Probe if Teesta tutored witnesses in 2002 Best Bakery case: Accused to Gujarat police
Mumbai: A man facing trial in the 2002 Best Bakery case asked a Mumbai court on Wednesday to transfer the case because the trial court had allegedly not taken cognisance of his apprehension that witnesses were being tutored
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Bommai takes a dig at Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar amid infighting
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took a dig at state Congress president DK Shivakumar over the latter’s fight for dominance within his own party over opposition leader Siddaramaiah.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:18 AM IST
BJP wins 9 of 16 mayoral seats in Madhya Pradesh urban civic body polls
The ruling BJP emerged victorious in the Madhya Pradesh urban civic body elections, winning nine out of the total 16 mayor seats, even as the Congress delivered its best performance since 2009 in the state, bagging five seats
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:15 AM IST
2 shooters linked to Sidhu Moosewala’s murder killed in Punjab gunfight
Amritsar: Punjab Police shot dead two men allegedly linked to the gangland-style killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala after a five-hour gunfight at an abandoned building near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on Wednesday
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Godavari floods spark war of words between Telangana, AP
The latest floods to the Godavari river that created havoc in the temple town of Bhadrachalam and its surrounding areas have triggered a war of words between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:13 AM IST
No GST on food items sold by small stores: Kerala FM
State finance minister KN Balagopal said the government will not overburden small-scale traders, small shopkeepers and organisations such as Kudumbhasree reeling under the impact of the pandemic.
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Bodies of suspected gastro victims dumped in valley fearing spread of infection
The incident happened on July 13 and came to light only on Tuesday, when police identified the bodies and sent them for the postmortem.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:11 AM IST
British COP26 president to visit solar facility in India during his two-day visit
UK Cabinet minister and COP26 president Alok Sharma will on Thursday begin a two-day visit to India for meetings with ministers and climate leaders involved in the implementation of India’s COP26 commitments
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Jagan lays stone for ₹14,000 cr Ramayapatnam port in Nellore
He was addressing a meeting after laying foundation stone for construction of Ramayapatnam major port in Nellore district.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:10 AM IST