LIVE: North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 05:54 AM
Elon Musk reportedly plans to cut half of Twitter's workforce
Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company's workforce, Bloomberg News' reporter tweeted on Wednesday.
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 05:36 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
