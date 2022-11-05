Breaking news: Stones hurled at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy in Andhra's Nandigama
Nov 05, 2022 07:01 AM IST
A week after praising PM Modi, Russia’s Putin says this about India
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised India by calling its citizens "talented" and "driven", a week after he showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Nov 05, 2022 06:41 AM IST
4 killed, 4 injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway
Four people were killed and four others were injured after two cars met with an accident at the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district late Friday, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. The police said the injured were shifted to the Mathura district hospital.
Nov 05, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Nandigama: Stones hurled at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy, 1 injured
A stone was hurled at the convoy of Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President on Friday evening. According to the police, the incident took place at Nandigama in the NTR district and Naidu's chief security officer was injured.