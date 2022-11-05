Home / India News / Breaking news: Stones hurled at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy in Andhra's Nandigama
Breaking news: Stones hurled at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy in Andhra's Nandigama

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 07:01 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

  • Nov 05, 2022 07:01 AM IST

    A week after praising PM Modi, Russia’s Putin says this about India

    Russian President Vladimir Putin praised India by calling its citizens "talented" and "driven", a week after he showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Nov 05, 2022 06:41 AM IST

    4 killed, 4 injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

    Four people were killed and four others were injured after two cars met with an accident at the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district late Friday, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.  The police said the injured were shifted to the Mathura district hospital. 

  • Nov 05, 2022 05:47 AM IST

    Nandigama: Stones hurled at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy, 1 injured

    A stone was hurled at the convoy of Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President on Friday evening. According to the police, the incident took place at Nandigama in the NTR district and Naidu's chief security officer was injured. 

India expresses concern at UN after North Korea ICBM launch: ‘Adverse impact…’

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 06:42 AM IST

The Korean peninsula has in the recent past seen barrage of missile launches by the North.

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. AP/PTI(AP11_04_2022_000076B)(AP)
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. South Korea scrambled dozens of military aircraft, including advanced F35 fighter jets, after spotting North Korean warplanes Friday, flying in North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength. AP/PTI(AP11_04_2022_000076B)(AP)

UGC announces draft norms for deemed universities

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 01:48 AM IST

The UGC on Friday released a draft revision of its guidelines for declaring higher education institutions as “deemed-to-be universities” and made “multidisciplinarity” a mandatory requirement for granting the status.

The UGC on Friday released a draft revision of its guidelines for declaring higher education institutions as 'deemed-to-be universities'.
The UGC on Friday released a draft revision of its guidelines for declaring higher education institutions as ‘deemed-to-be universities’.

ED raids dozen locations in Bengal, Jharkhand

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 04:34 AM IST

The ED on Friday conducted searches in around a dozen locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand as part of a money laundering probe into alleged illegal occupation and sale of defence land in Jharkhand, officials said.

The ED on Friday conducted searches in around a dozen locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand.
The ED on Friday conducted searches in around a dozen locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s 1-crore lottery win under CBI radar

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 01:57 AM IST

The CBI has begun a probe into a prize of ₹1 crore that TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal won on a lottery ticket in 2021, officials aware of the details said.

TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with its probe in a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. (ANI)
TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with its probe in a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. (ANI)

Employees’ pension scheme: SC holds revisions as legal, reads down certain rules

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 04:32 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday declared as legal and valid the provisions contained under Employees’ Pension Amendment (Scheme), 2014, which capped the maximum pensionable salary (basic pay plus dearness allowance) at ₹15,000 per month.

Section 11(3) and 11(4) of the Employee Pension Scheme were amended via a government notification on August 22, 2014. It came into force on September 1 that year. (PTI)
Section 11(3) and 11(4) of the Employee Pension Scheme were amended via a government notification on August 22, 2014. It came into force on September 1 that year. (PTI)

Punjab politician shot dead during protest in Amritsar

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 01:46 AM IST

A controversial Punjab politician was shot dead on Friday by a local shopkeeper in the middle of a public protest in Amritsar with police present at the spot, ratcheting up tensions and sparking a political row.

Sudhir Suri (centre) seconds before he was shot dead during a sit-in protest in Amritsar on Friday. (HT photo)
Sudhir Suri (centre) seconds before he was shot dead during a sit-in protest in Amritsar on Friday. (HT photo)

BJP rejects KCR’s allegation on ‘poaching bid’ as ‘figment of imagination’

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 12:21 AM IST

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Telangana, Tarun Chugh, clarified that his party had nothing to do with the three accused – Ramachandra Bharati, Simhayaji Swamy and Nanda Kumar

Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy said chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's outburst on Thursday night showed his insecurity, frustration and intolerance. (HT PHOTO)
Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy said chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s outburst on Thursday night showed his insecurity, frustration and intolerance. (HT PHOTO)

3 of family die in TN due to asphyxiation after fridge explodes

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 12:20 AM IST

Police said the apartment was locked for more than a year, and when the family switched on the refrigerator it exploded. The fumes spread across the room while the family members were sleeping.

According to the police, the explosion took place around 5 am on Friday on the first floor of an apartment in Urapakkam. (Getty Images)
According to the police, the explosion took place around 5 am on Friday on the first floor of an apartment in Urapakkam. (Getty Images)

Constant communal tension a violation of right to life: Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 01:30 AM IST

Supreme Court emphasised on Friday as it reproached the Maharashtra government for failing to stop the 1992-93 Mumbai communal riots that left 900 people dead and more than 2,000 injured.

Issuing a slew of directives to the Maharashtra government for tracing the absconding accused and paying compensation to the riot victims, a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, AS Oka and Vikram Nath underscored that a constitutional court cannot shut its eyes towards the plight of victims just because the petition was pending in the top court for 21 years
Issuing a slew of directives to the Maharashtra government for tracing the absconding accused and paying compensation to the riot victims, a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, AS Oka and Vikram Nath underscored that a constitutional court cannot shut its eyes towards the plight of victims just because the petition was pending in the top court for 21 years

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Meeting challenges of resetting the pillars of fiscal architecture

india news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:19 AM IST

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Many envisage a return to fiscal rules to strengthen credibility. But today’s situation offers an opportunity to rethink fiscal rules and the underlying fiscal frameworks.

There is growing evidence that higher inflation is creating new inequalities and higher poverty. (Amal KS/HT photo)
There is growing evidence that higher inflation is creating new inequalities and higher poverty. (Amal KS/HT photo)

No proof quota in politics leads to incompetence: Abhishek Banerjee

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 05:28 AM IST

There is no evidence that reservation for women, scheduled castes and tribes in politics leads to massive incompetence, said Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Friday, adding that independent women legislators are emerging because of it.

New Delhi, India - Nov. 4, 2022: Nobel Laureate Professor Abhijit Banerjee addresses the 27th Justice Sunanda Bhandare Memorial, in India International Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Nov. 4, 2022: Nobel Laureate Professor Abhijit Banerjee addresses the 27th Justice Sunanda Bhandare Memorial, in India International Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Record 93.13% voter turnout in Munugode assembly bypoll

india news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:13 AM IST

Chief electoral officer Vikas Raj said in a statement that of the 241,805 voters in the constituency, as many as 225,192 voters exercised their franchise at the end of polling which went on till 10.30 pm on Thursday.

The highest turnout (98.21%) was recorded at Jakkalavarigudem polling station in Munugode block, while the lowest(82.62%) was reported at a polling station in Damera Bheemanapally of Marriguda block.
The highest turnout (98.21%) was recorded at Jakkalavarigudem polling station in Munugode block, while the lowest(82.62%) was reported at a polling station in Damera Bheemanapally of Marriguda block.

Rajasthan man kills 4 of his family members, dies by suicide

india news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:02 AM IST

A 38-year-old man in Lohawat area of Jodhpur district in Rajasthan allegedly murdered four family members and dumped their bodies in the water tank of the house before fleeing to a relative’s residence and dying by suicide in the water tank there, police said on Friday

Rajasthan man kills 4 of his family members, dies by suicide
Rajasthan man kills 4 of his family members, dies by suicide

AAP declares Gadhvi as its CM candidate for Gujarat

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 02:07 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday named former TV news anchor and social activist Isudan Gadhvi as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for next month’s assembly elections in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad, Nov 04 (ANI): Isudan Gadhvi, Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, being greeted by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal after the announcement of his name as CM candidate in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in Ahemdabad on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Arvind Kejriwal Twitter)
Ahmedabad, Nov 04 (ANI): Isudan Gadhvi, Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, being greeted by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal after the announcement of his name as CM candidate in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in Ahemdabad on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Arvind Kejriwal Twitter)
