Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on annexations, China abstains, reports AFP

india news
Updated on Oct 01, 2022 06:19 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Oct 01, 2022 06:18 AM IST

    Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

    Russia vetoed a UN resolution Friday that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared them invalid and urged all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow.

    The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1 with China, India, Brazil and Gabon abstaining.

    The resolution would also have demanded an immediate halt to Russia’s “full-scale unlawful invasion of Ukraine” and the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all its military forces from Ukraine.

ByHT News Desk

