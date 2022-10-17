Live | Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case: Kin of more missing women approach police
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 06:23 AM
NASA's Lucy spacecraft successfully passes at JUST 350 km above Earth's surface
NASA had said this slingshotting wil help Lucy gain part of the orbital energy it needs to travel to the unexplored population of asteroids.
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 06:01 AM
Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case: Kin of more missing women reach out to police
As probe into the alleged human sacrifice case in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district continued, relatives of more missing women have approached the police fearing main accused Mohammad Shafi alias Rasheed might have been behind their disappearances.
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 05:42 AM
Death toll rises to 600 in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade
More than 600 people are now known to have perished in the worst floods in a decade in Nigeria, according to a new toll released Sunday. The disaster had also forced more than 1.3 million from their homes, said a statement by Nigeria's ministry of humanitarian affairs, released on Twitter.