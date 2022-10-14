Home / India News / LIVE: Elon Musk under investigation by US authorities over $44 billion Twitter deal
Live

LIVE: Elon Musk under investigation by US authorities over $44 billion Twitter deal

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 06:44 AM IST

Breaking news October 13, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 14, 2022 05:52 AM IST

    Elon Musk probed by US authorities over his Twitter buyout deal

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is under a federal investigation by United States authorities over his $44 billion buyout deal of social media giant Twitter, the company said in a court filing made public on Thursday. Twitter said it had requested Musk's advocates for months to produce their communications with federal authorities, but they had not complied, and so they asked a Delaware judge to order the attorneys to provide the documents. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news live update

After Shah blames Nehru for J&K issue, Jairam steps in: ‘Super-spreader of lies’

india news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 06:39 AM IST

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, participated in discussions before including Article 370 in Indian Constitution as opposed to the time when demonitisation happened.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

India's 5G is indigenous; can provide to other countries: Sitharaman

india news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 06:13 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G technology earlier this month at India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi.

Scholars and students of Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies informally interact with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Scholars and students of Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies informally interact with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Smriti Irani calls Gopal Italia 'gutter mouth'; 'Kejriwal...with your blessings'

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 06:01 AM IST

Union minister Smriti Irani said Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia also 'abused' PM Modi's mother. "I profer no outrage, I don't want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged," she said addressing AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Smriti Irani warned Kejriwal that his 'party shall be decimated electorally decimated' in Gujarat(PTI)
Smriti Irani warned Kejriwal that his 'party shall be decimated electorally decimated' in Gujarat(PTI)

LIVE: Elon Musk under investigation by US authorities over $44 bn Twitter deal

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 06:44 AM IST

Breaking news October 13, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Transgenders entitled to special quota for third gender, says Madras HC

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 04:46 AM IST

Tamilselvi had moved the Madras HC seeking a direction to the authorities to quash the prospectus issued for the Post Basic (Nursing) Course and Post Basic Diploma in Psychiatry Nursing Course for the academic year 2022-2023, as illegal for not categorising transgenders under special category.

The Madras high court directed officials to treat petitioner S Tamilselvi as third gender/ transgender and accordingly place her in a special category i.e. transgender category for admission to the course for the academic year 2022-23. (HT Archives)
The Madras high court directed officials to treat petitioner S Tamilselvi as third gender/ transgender and accordingly place her in a special category i.e. transgender category for admission to the course for the academic year 2022-23. (HT Archives)

Kerala HC expunges remark on ‘provocative dress’ in Civic Chandran case

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 05:09 AM IST

The bench of S Krishnakumar in the Kozhikode sessions court passed the controversial order on August 12, as it had observed that sexual harassment complaints would not stand if the woman were wearing a “sexually provocative dress”.

The Kerala high court upheld the decision of the Kozhikode sessions court granting anticipatory bail to writer Civic Chandran. (HT Archives)
The Kerala high court upheld the decision of the Kozhikode sessions court granting anticipatory bail to writer Civic Chandran. (HT Archives)

CPI’s national meet to kickstart today, focus on ‘bringing like-minded forces’

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 05:07 AM IST

The five-day meeting of the CPI is being held at Vijayawada. According to the schedule released by CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna on Thursday, the event will begin with a mass rally on Friday.

CPI national secretary D Raja (HT Archives)
CPI national secretary D Raja (HT Archives)

Govt may levy windfall profit tax on domestic natural gas

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 04:39 AM IST

This is one of the various proposals being considered to mobilise additional resources with the government’s fertiliser subsidy alone expected to surge above ₹2.5 lakh crore in FY23, an over 138% jump from the Budget Estimate (BE), they added, requesting anonymity.

Govt may levy windfall profit tax on domestic natural gas
Govt may levy windfall profit tax on domestic natural gas

Social service must in Kerala for drivers flouting traffic laws

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 05:10 AM IST

The erring drivers of contract carriages like tourist buses, state carriages plying on routes and goods carriage, who violate the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act, would be covered in the mandatory service-cum-training programme in the initial phase, the Minister’s office here said.

Kerala decided to make social service and training compulsory for drivers violating traffic laws after the death of nine people in an accident that occurred due to rash driving by driver of a private bus, which hit a state-run KSRTC bus in Palakkad on October 5. (PTI)
Kerala decided to make social service and training compulsory for drivers violating traffic laws after the death of nine people in an accident that occurred due to rash driving by driver of a private bus, which hit a state-run KSRTC bus in Palakkad on October 5. (PTI)

Telangana communal violence: 14 years later, court acquits all 24 accused

india news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:15 AM IST

A local court in Telangana’s Adilabad district on Wednesday struck down the case against the accused in connection with the communal riots that broke out in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district 14 years ago, in which three persons were killed.

The violence in Telangana’s Bhainsa town took place on October 10, 2008, during which three people were killed and 15 were injured. (HT archives)
The violence in Telangana’s Bhainsa town took place on October 10, 2008, during which three people were killed and 15 were injured. (HT archives)

BJP promises to not impose Hindi amid DMK’s calls for stir

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 05:36 AM IST

A joint statement was issued by the secretaries of the youth wing, Udhaynidhi Stalin and students wing, CVMP Ezhilarasan late on Wednesday night saying that they will hold protests in all the district headquarters.

BJP state president K Annamalai said “the Union government has no such plans” to impose Hindi while blaming the DMK for spreading rumours. (ANI)
BJP state president K Annamalai said “the Union government has no such plans” to impose Hindi while blaming the DMK for spreading rumours. (ANI)

Woman pushed before moving train by partner in Chennai: Police

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 05:38 AM IST

A 20-year-old Chennai woman was pushed on the path of a moving train which crushed her to death on Thursday afternoon. In the crime which has shocked the city

Eyewitnesses told police that the two of them were arguing on the platform when the accused suddenly pushed her towards the tracks in front of a moving train (Getty Images)
Eyewitnesses told police that the two of them were arguing on the platform when the accused suddenly pushed her towards the tracks in front of a moving train (Getty Images)

Police yet to questions IAF officers over cadet’s death

india news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:10 AM IST

The 27-year-old air force cadet was found hanging in his hostel room on September 21. Police suspected it to be a case of suicide after a seven-page note was recovered from the hostel room that allegedly named six people — including an air commodore, a group captain and a wing commander.

City police probing the death of a cadet at the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) are yet to question six Indian Air Force (IAF) officers named in the FIR even 22 days after the case was registered, officials in the know of the development said on Thursday. (Representative Photo)
City police probing the death of a cadet at the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) are yet to question six Indian Air Force (IAF) officers named in the FIR even 22 days after the case was registered, officials in the know of the development said on Thursday. (Representative Photo)

Order allowing Adani to acquire 34 acres set aside

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 05:40 AM IST

A bench, headed by justice BR Gavai, held that the June 2021 order of the Gujarat high court thrust upon CWC a settlement that was to the detriment of the statutory corporation and to the advantage of a private entity.

Order allowing Adani to acquire 34 acres set aside
Order allowing Adani to acquire 34 acres set aside

36 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel retired over ‘conduct’

india news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:03 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered the ordered premature retirement of 36 police personnel citing a lack of performance and involvement in corruption and anti-social activities.

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar. (HT)
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar. (HT)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out