Breaking: Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions expected within days

india news
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 05:47 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Sep 29, 2022 05:44 AM IST

    New CDS a border expert, collector of masks, keen golfer

    The country’s new chief of defence staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retd), is known to be an authority on border-related issues, has one of the best collections of masks from around the world in the armed forces, and has a solid golf swing, according to people who have known him from his younger days. Read more

  • Sep 29, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions expected within days

    Moscow was poised on Wednesday to annex a swath of Ukraine, releasing what it called vote tallies showing support in four partially occupied provinces to join Russia, after what Kyiv and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums held at gunpoint. Read more

Owaisi slams Cong for 'BJP B team' jibe, asks why 'Walker in chief' lost Amethi

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 06:02 AM IST

To counter Congress leader Pawan Khera's ‘BJP B team’ jibe, Owaisi said the Congress must explain why it lost its Amethi seat in 2019.

Is the ‘walker in chief’ so incapable, Owaisi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi.&nbsp;
Is the ‘walker in chief’ so incapable, Owaisi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh
india news
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 05:47 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 04:16 AM IST

The earthquake occurred at 5:43 pm on Wednesday.

(Representative Image/HT)
(Representative Image/HT)
ANI |
Divorce should not require proving the fault of one of the spouses: Top court

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 01:19 AM IST

The law commission made recommendations in 1978, and again in 2010 to add irretrievable breakdown of marriage as a new ground for divorce in both the Hindu Marriage Act and the Special Marriage Act.

Supreme Court of India.
Supreme Court of India.
ByUtkarsh Anand
Centre okays 4% hike in DA to its employees

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:27 AM IST

Ahead of the Diwali, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday raised the dearness allowance (DA) by four percentage points to 38% for 4.77 million central government employees.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Singh Thakur addresses a press conference on Cabinet decisions in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Singh Thakur addresses a press conference on Cabinet decisions in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
When 425k cusecs of water in Musi river wreaked havoc in Hyderabad’s worst-ever flood

india news
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 12:26 AM IST

The memorial meet on Wednesday was organised in front of the famous “tamarind tree” at the park on the premises of Osmania General Hospital, which was not built then.

Forum for Better Hyderabad chairman M Vedakumar, who organised a memorial and solidarity meet on Wednesday to pay homage to the victims of 1908 floods, said the massive floods to the Musi river left a trail of destruction on either side and completely wiped out more than 18,000 human settlements. (HT Photo)
Forum for Better Hyderabad chairman M Vedakumar, who organised a memorial and solidarity meet on Wednesday to pay homage to the victims of 1908 floods, said the massive floods to the Musi river left a trail of destruction on either side and completely wiped out more than 18,000 human settlements. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Rahul pays tributes to leader on penultimate day of yatra in Kerala

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Gandhi, also the MP from Wayanad, said that he misses Aryadan Mohammed as he was a “secular and generous leader” who “worked tirelessly” for his constituency and the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and padayatris participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on the 21st day, in Wayanad on Wednesday. (Congress Twitter/ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and padayatris participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on the 21st day, in Wayanad on Wednesday. (Congress Twitter/ANI)
ByPress Trust of India
Stalin empowers officials to invalidate bogus registrations

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:20 AM IST

The Act, amended in September 2021 by the state government, received the Presidential nod earlier this month.

M K Stalin (PTI)
M K Stalin (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India
Sympathise with victims of PFI violence: Professor whose hand was chopped off

india news
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 12:21 AM IST

Professor TJ Joseph’s right palm was chopped off by a group of PFI workers in 2010 for setting a question paper for an internal exam in Thodipuzha’s Newman College that the organisation claimed carried some blasphemous contents.

PFI activists during a ‘hartal’ against the crackdown in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)
PFI activists during a ‘hartal’ against the crackdown in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
PFI offices empty, most websites brought down

india news
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Offices of the PFI in Kerala and other parts of the country on Wednesday wore a deserted look as the Centre announced a ban on the outfit for five years under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA over “links” with global terror groups and attempts to spread communal hatred in the country.

Media and policemen stand outside the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) group in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Media and policemen stand outside the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) group in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Reuters)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
No change in army practices without deliberations: Officers

india news
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 01:08 AM IST

The leaked draft agenda, prepared by a junior officer, indicated that a review of British customs might require a wide sweep. “Someone jumped the gun,” said a second official who also asked not to be named.

Chetwode Building at Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
Chetwode Building at Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
ByRahul Singh
Material on IS, bomb-making seized during raids against PFI: Officers

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:12 AM IST

The central agencies and local police had collected material against PFI over the years, but among the evidence unearthed in the recent raids is a document through which its cadre was taught how to prepare bombs.

Weapons recovered during a raid at a shop of PFI in Wayanad on Wednesday. (ANI)
Weapons recovered during a raid at a shop of PFI in Wayanad on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Dossier points to PFI’s links with terrorist groups, revenge attacks

india news
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 05:00 AM IST

The dossier, seen by HT, records that PFI came into existence on December 9, 2006 with the merger of three “fundamentalist” outfits -- the National Development Front Kerala, the Karnataka Forum for Dignity, and the Manitha Neethi Pasarai based in Tamil Nadu.

In the early days, police response on the PFI was tardy and sporadic. But the political direction is clear now and in favour of tough action (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
In the early days, police response on the PFI was tardy and sporadic. But the political direction is clear now and in favour of tough action (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Apologise to people for ‘PayCM’ campaign: BJP to Congress

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:10 AM IST

‘PayCM’ is a campaign launched by the Congress targeting the state government on the issue of corruption, including the 40 per cent commission allegation made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association.

Hitting out at the Congress for the ‘PayCM’ campaign, BJP nation general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Wednesday said it was an insult to Basavaraj Bommai, who is a “common man CM” and demanded that the opposition party apologise to the people of the state. (ANI)
Hitting out at the Congress for the ‘PayCM’ campaign, BJP nation general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Wednesday said it was an insult to Basavaraj Bommai, who is a “common man CM” and demanded that the opposition party apologise to the people of the state. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Thursday, September 29, 2022
