LIVE: South Korea to lift mask mandate on public transport

india news
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 06:00 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 15, 2023 06:00 AM IST

    South Korea to lift mask mandate on public transport

    South Korea will lift the mask mandate on public transport on Monday of next week, reported Reuters. The country lifted a wider indoor mask mandate earlier this year, excluding hospitals and public transit.

Topics
breaking news

Bengal job scam: Mamata urges HC not to cancel appointments

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:38 AM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to the Calcutta high court — which has so far cancelled appointments of over 4,800 undeserving candidates in the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam — not to terminate services of people as they have families to look after.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Man, two wives reach an agreement: Three days of week with one, next three with the other

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:36 AM IST

A 28 year old man and the two women he married and fathered children with -- neither knew of the other -- have arrived at an unusual agreement that will allow the menage a trois to continue: he will divide his assets and time between the two families, spending the first three days of the week with one wife, the next three days with another, and have Sunday to himself

HT Image
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal/gwalior
Rumblings in Karnataka BJP over Yediyurappa’s call on son’s candidature

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:33 AM IST

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi has raised objections to former Karnataka chief minister and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s announcement that his son BY Vijayendra would contest from Shikaripura in the coming assembly elections in the state, indicating that all is not well within the party in power in the state.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Kochi fire under control, HC asks Govt to set up damage control measures

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Ernakulam district collector N S K Umesh informed the high court that the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi was fully extinguished after 12 days of gruelling efforts and a team of fire force personnel was camping at the site to monitor the situation.

Opposition MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan stage a walkout from the Kerala Legislative Assembly protesting against the fire at Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant, in Thiruvananthapuram (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Budget session starts, Guv avoids three capitals issue

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:25 AM IST

For the last few days, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues have been making statements about shifting the administrative capital of the state from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, while making Kurnool as the judicial capital and retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital.

Governor S Abdul Nazir addressed the joint meeting of the state legislature on Tuesday. (HT)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Lokayukta takes MLA’s son into custody

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Bengaluru: The police wing of the Karnataka Lokayukta has taken Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa, and all the five accused into custody for probe into the money seized during the raid at the MLA’s office in Bengaluru, officials said

In the raids that followed Prashanth’s arrest, Lokayukta had recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.1 crore in cash from the MLA’s Sanjaynagar residence in Bengaluru and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.2 crore from his office. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Problems in Kerala Cong ironed out: PCC chief

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:23 AM IST

He was talking to newsmen in New Delhi after a three-hour marathon meeting of party MPs from the state convened by party general secretary K C Venugopal.

K Sudhakaran (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Genome sequencing data: H3N2, influenza B Victoria strains driving flu surge

india news
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 05:57 AM IST

In the nine weeks between January 2 to March 5, laboratories connected to the surveillance network of the Indian Council of Medical Research found 451 positive results for influenza A H3N2, 91 positive results for influenza B Victoria and 41 for influenza A H1N1.

Influenza A H3N2 and influenza B Victoria are two viral strains driving the current surge of flu cases in the country, genome sequencing data has revealed. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
ByRhythma Kaul
NWMI condemns DMK, BJP for targeting Chennai writer

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:21 AM IST

“Shalin has been facing high-volume targeted harassment on Twitter as well as Facebook over the past year, specifically from handles associated with the DMK and the BJP,” NWMI said in a statement on Monday.

HT Image
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Anti-NEET memo forwarded to MHA

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:21 AM IST

A memorandum seeking the President’s approval to the bill to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu has been forwarded by President Droupadi Murmu to the Union ministry of home affairs, according to the documents related to the matter.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin inaugurating auditorium in Ariyalur government medical college named after the student who died by suicide after failing Neet exam in 2017. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
SC to take up plea on pre-arrest bail to BJP’s MLA in graft case

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:19 AM IST

The case involved a corruption case related to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) where the Lokayukta arrested the MLA’s son Prashanth Madal taking a bribe at his father’s office

The court did not assign any date as it observed that the matter involved cancellation of anticipatory bail. (ANI)
ByAbraham Thomas
No plans to allow women in shakhas, says RSS general secretary Hosabale

india news
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 05:20 AM IST

“Shakha is an activity of men,” Dattatreya Hosabale said at a press conference on the conclusion of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS).

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale (HT Photo)
ByNeeraj Mohan, Panipat
RSS backs Centre’s stance against same-sex marriage

india news
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 06:25 AM IST

The comments by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale came a day after the Supreme Court decided that a batch of petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages will be decided by a Constitution bench that will start hearings in April.

To be sure, several Sangh members have expressed discomfort with same-sex relationships and granting equal marriage, adoption and inheritance rights to LGBT communities. (HT)
ByNeeraj Mohan, Deeksha Bhardwaj, Panipat
Indian consumers’ right to repair now spans four key sectors: official

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:12 AM IST

The framework aims to ease access to overhauling services not just by original manufacturers but also by reliable third-party technicians to lower costs and lengthen shelf life of devices and appliances

India is estimated to have generated 5 million tonnes of electronic waste in 2022, ranking only behind after China and the US. (Representational Image)
ByZia Haq
