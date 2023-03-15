Live
LIVE: South Korea to lift mask mandate on public transport
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 06:00 AM IST
Mar 15, 2023 06:00 AM IST
South Korea to lift mask mandate on public transport
South Korea will lift the mask mandate on public transport on Monday of next week, reported Reuters. The country lifted a wider indoor mask mandate earlier this year, excluding hospitals and public transit.
Bengal job scam: Mamata urges HC not to cancel appointments
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:38 AM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to the Calcutta high court — which has so far cancelled appointments of over 4,800 undeserving candidates in the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam — not to terminate services of people as they have families to look after.
Man, two wives reach an agreement: Three days of week with one, next three with the other
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:36 AM IST
A 28 year old man and the two women he married and fathered children with -- neither knew of the other -- have arrived at an unusual agreement that will allow the menage a trois to continue: he will divide his assets and time between the two families, spending the first three days of the week with one wife, the next three days with another, and have Sunday to himself
Rumblings in Karnataka BJP over Yediyurappa’s call on son’s candidature
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:33 AM IST
BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi has raised objections to former Karnataka chief minister and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s announcement that his son BY Vijayendra would contest from Shikaripura in the coming assembly elections in the state, indicating that all is not well within the party in power in the state.
Kochi fire under control, HC asks Govt to set up damage control measures
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:26 AM IST
Ernakulam district collector N S K Umesh informed the high court that the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi was fully extinguished after 12 days of gruelling efforts and a team of fire force personnel was camping at the site to monitor the situation.
Budget session starts, Guv avoids three capitals issue
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:25 AM IST
For the last few days, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues have been making statements about shifting the administrative capital of the state from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, while making Kurnool as the judicial capital and retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital.
Lokayukta takes MLA’s son into custody
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:24 AM IST
Bengaluru: The police wing of the Karnataka Lokayukta has taken Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa, and all the five accused into custody for probe into the money seized during the raid at the MLA’s office in Bengaluru, officials said
Problems in Kerala Cong ironed out: PCC chief
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:23 AM IST
He was talking to newsmen in New Delhi after a three-hour marathon meeting of party MPs from the state convened by party general secretary K C Venugopal.
Genome sequencing data: H3N2, influenza B Victoria strains driving flu surge
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 05:57 AM IST
In the nine weeks between January 2 to March 5, laboratories connected to the surveillance network of the Indian Council of Medical Research found 451 positive results for influenza A H3N2, 91 positive results for influenza B Victoria and 41 for influenza A H1N1.
NWMI condemns DMK, BJP for targeting Chennai writer
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:21 AM IST
“Shalin has been facing high-volume targeted harassment on Twitter as well as Facebook over the past year, specifically from handles associated with the DMK and the BJP,” NWMI said in a statement on Monday.
Anti-NEET memo forwarded to MHA
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:21 AM IST
A memorandum seeking the President’s approval to the bill to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu has been forwarded by President Droupadi Murmu to the Union ministry of home affairs, according to the documents related to the matter.
SC to take up plea on pre-arrest bail to BJP’s MLA in graft case
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:19 AM IST
The case involved a corruption case related to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) where the Lokayukta arrested the MLA’s son Prashanth Madal taking a bribe at his father’s office
No plans to allow women in shakhas, says RSS general secretary Hosabale
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 05:20 AM IST
“Shakha is an activity of men,” Dattatreya Hosabale said at a press conference on the conclusion of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS).
RSS backs Centre’s stance against same-sex marriage
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 06:25 AM IST
The comments by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale came a day after the Supreme Court decided that a batch of petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages will be decided by a Constitution bench that will start hearings in April.
Indian consumers’ right to repair now spans four key sectors: official
Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:12 AM IST