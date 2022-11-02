LIVE: North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile': AFP reports citing Seoul military
Wed, 02 Nov 2022 06:39 AM
Two Gujarat districts given right to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities
Two districts of Gujarat, Mehsana and Anand collectors have been given the right to grant citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, reported ANI quoting DS Gadhavi, Anand Collector.
Wed, 02 Nov 2022 06:20 AM
North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile': Seoul military
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday that North Korea has launched "an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea".
Wed, 02 Nov 2022 06:08 AM
Morbi bridge collapse: 'Contractors unqualified; new flooring was heavy' | 10 points
As the nine persons arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed 135 lives on Sunday were presented in the court on Tuesday, the prosecution blamed the company which was given the contract for the repairing…read more.
Wed, 02 Nov 2022 05:50 AM
WHO emergency committee determines monkeypox should maintain global health emergency status: Reports
The World Health Organisation said that its emergency committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency, reports AFP News Agency.
Wed, 02 Nov 2022 05:28 AM
Elon Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts
Microblogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has announced $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts…read more.