LIVE: North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile': AFP reports citing Seoul military

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Breaking news November 2, 2022 updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
  • Wed, 02 Nov 2022 06:39 AM

    Two Gujarat districts given right to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities

    Two districts of Gujarat, Mehsana and Anand collectors have been given the right to grant citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, reported ANI quoting DS Gadhavi, Anand Collector.

  • Wed, 02 Nov 2022 06:20 AM

    North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile': Seoul military

    The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday that North Korea has launched "an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea".

  • Wed, 02 Nov 2022 06:08 AM

    Morbi bridge collapse: 'Contractors unqualified; new flooring was heavy' | 10 points

    As the nine persons arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed 135 lives on Sunday were presented in the court on Tuesday, the prosecution blamed the company which was given the contract for the repairing…read more.

  • Wed, 02 Nov 2022 05:50 AM

    WHO emergency committee determines monkeypox should maintain global health emergency status: Reports

    The World Health Organisation said that its emergency committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency, reports AFP News Agency.

  • Wed, 02 Nov 2022 05:28 AM

    Elon Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts

    Microblogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has announced $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts…read more.

