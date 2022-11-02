Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging DY Chandrachud's appointment as next CJI; 'Misconceived'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea against the appointment of Justice DY Chandrachud as the next Chief Justice of India and said the entire petition was "misconceived". The bench, led by CJI UU Lalit, dismissed the plea which cited certain judicial orders and alleged conflict of interest.

Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

Incumbent CJI UU Lalit recommended Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor to the Centre on October 11. Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years till November 10, 2024, He Son of YV Chandrachud, who was the CJI between 1978 and 1985, Justice Chandrachud was elevated to the top court on May 13, 2016.

Justice Chandrachud has been part of many landmark verdicts including that of Ayodhya, Sabarimala, decriminalising Section 377 etc. His recent landmark judgments include allowing unmarried women for medical termination of pregnancy.

Chandrachud was a judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000 until his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013.

Before that, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998 and became Additional Solicitor General the same year till his appointment as a judge.

