LIVE: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Breaking news October 09, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Oct 09, 2022 06:19 AM IST
PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Modhera, a village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat as India's first solar-powered village on Sunday. According to the Gujarat government, over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the village houses, generating electricity round the clock for the villagers.
Gambia police launch inquiry into cough syrup deaths
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 05:41 AM IST
India is investigating cough syrups made by a local pharmaceutical company after the World Health Organisation said they could be responsible for the deaths.
AFP | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta
Edu ministry identifies 9 areas of research under IKS programme this year
Published on Oct 09, 2022 05:17 AM IST
The Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division was established by the ministry as an innovation cell at the All India Council for Technical Education in 2020 to promote interdisciplinary research on aspects of indigenous knowledge.
No role for third parties in Kashmir, India reiterates
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 05:50 AM IST
The external affairs ministry was responding to remarks by Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock at a joint news conference in Berlin on Friday.
Kerala: Forceps left inside woman's stomach taken out after 5 yrs, probe ordered
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 05:06 AM IST
Harshina said after her third caesarean in November 2017, which she underwent at the Kozhikode Medical College, she began experiencing “unbearable pain”. A CT scan by doctors of a private hospital later revealed a metal object in her stomach that caused her urinary infection.
2 held for smuggling 665 exotic animals
Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:12 AM IST
DRI had recently received reliable inputs regarding the smuggling of exotic animals via air cargo. Based on the input, the agency on October 5 intercepted a vehicle in Vile Parle. The vehicle had taken delivery of some imported material that was being transported to the residence of importer Raja in Dharavi.
, Mumbai
Seize Ola, Uber autos if still operating: Karnataka minister Sriramulu
Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:11 AM IST
“Ola and Uber are meant to help commuters without causing them any trouble, but we are getting complaints every year. Also, there are certain technical issues involved, so notice has been issued to them,” Karnataka minister Sriramulu said.
CBSE to soon launch holistic progress card on pilot basis for students
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 04:54 AM IST
Dubbed the Holistic Progress Card, the initiative is envisaged under the National Education Policy 2020 for a “multidimensional progress monitoring” of school students.
Tiger linked to 9 deaths shot dead by authorities in Bihar
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 04:51 AM IST
The forest department, however, has not provided any conclusive evidence to prove the tiger was responsible for all nine deaths, which had led to protests by villagers living near the reserve, seeking killing of the big cat to end the fear.
Glitch hits Vande Bharat on New Delhi-Varanasi route, passengers moved to Shatabdi
Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:04 AM IST
On Saturday, the rake of the Vande Bharat train, which left New Delhi station at its scheduled time of 06.00 am, suffered a failure due to a bearing defect in the traction motor of the C8 coach between the Dankaur and Wair stations of the North Central Railways (NCR), officials said.
CBI questions former governor Malik over his bribery allegations
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 04:38 AM IST
The probe agency filed two FIRs in April based on Satya Pal Malik’s allegation that he was offered a bribe of ₹300 crore to clear two files when he was in office as J&K governor.
Have been sent by god to finish off descendents of Kansa, says Kejriwal
Published on Oct 08, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Kejriwal and Mann, who are on a two-day visit to Gujarat, began their Tiranga Yatra nearly three hours late from Vadodara at around 4 pm. The contentious posters had slogans like ‘I renounce Hinduism which is harmful to humanity,’ ‘I have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Ram and Krishna and I will not worship them.’
PM Modi set to unveil projects worth ₹14.5k crore during 3-day Gujarat visit
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 04:35 AM IST
During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana on Sunday, where Modhera will also be declared as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village, the statement said.
Drugs worth ₹350cr seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 11:51 PM IST
On Friday night, the Coast Guard had deployed two interceptor ships, C-429 and C-454, for patrolling the international maritime border
There was no peace under Cong, PM took northeast to new heights, says Shah
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 05:03 AM IST
In the last eight years of Bharatiya Janata Party rule in Assam, the state and the region marched ahead on the path of peace and development, Union home minister Amit Shah said after inaugurating the BJP office in Guwahati.
, Silchar