Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today
Live

LIVE: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today

india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 06:19 AM IST

Breaking news October 09, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 09, 2022 06:19 AM IST

    PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Modhera, a village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat as India's first solar-powered village on Sunday. According to the Gujarat government, over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the village houses, generating electricity round the clock for the villagers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

LIVE: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today

india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 06:19 AM IST

Breaking news October 09, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Gambia police launch inquiry into cough syrup deaths

india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 05:41 AM IST

India is investigating cough syrups made by a local pharmaceutical company after the World Health Organisation said they could be responsible for the deaths.

President Adama Barrow authorised the health authorities "to suspend the license of the suspected... importer" involved in the case, his office said on Saturday evening. (HT Photo/Representational image)(HT_PRINT)
President Adama Barrow authorised the health authorities "to suspend the license of the suspected... importer" involved in the case, his office said on Saturday evening. (HT Photo/Representational image)(HT_PRINT)
AFP | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta
Close Story

Edu ministry identifies 9 areas of research under IKS programme this year

india news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 05:17 AM IST

The Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division was established by the ministry as an innovation cell at the All India Council for Technical Education in 2020 to promote interdisciplinary research on aspects of indigenous knowledge.

The winning proposals will receive up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh over two years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The winning proposals will receive up to 20 lakh over two years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
Close Story

No role for third parties in Kashmir, India reiterates

india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 05:50 AM IST

The external affairs ministry was responding to remarks by Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock at a joint news conference in Berlin on Friday.

India has maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Pakistan, and there is no role for any third party. In picture, S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India. (File)(PTI)
India has maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Pakistan, and there is no role for any third party. In picture, S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India. (File)(PTI)
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Close Story

Kerala: Forceps left inside woman's stomach taken out after 5 yrs, probe ordered

india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 05:06 AM IST

Harshina said after her third caesarean in November 2017, which she underwent at the Kozhikode Medical College, she began experiencing “unbearable pain”. A CT scan by doctors of a private hospital later revealed a metal object in her stomach that caused her urinary infection.

The pain though reduced with strong antibiotics; it became unbearable for the last six months as she suffered from urinary infection. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The pain though reduced with strong antibiotics; it became unbearable for the last six months as she suffered from urinary infection. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Close Story

2 held for smuggling 665 exotic animals

india news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:12 AM IST

DRI had recently received reliable inputs regarding the smuggling of exotic animals via air cargo. Based on the input, the agency on October 5 intercepted a vehicle in Vile Parle. The vehicle had taken delivery of some imported material that was being transported to the residence of importer Raja in Dharavi.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, recovered exotic species such as turtles on Saturday. (ANI)
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, recovered exotic species such as turtles on Saturday. (ANI)
ByVijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
Close Story

Seize Ola, Uber autos if still operating: Karnataka minister Sriramulu

india news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:11 AM IST

“Ola and Uber are meant to help commuters without causing them any trouble, but we are getting complaints every year. Also, there are certain technical issues involved, so notice has been issued to them,” Karnataka minister Sriramulu said.

Karnataka transport minister B Sriramulu said that he ordered officials to impound Ola and Uber auto-rickshaws in Bengaluru (HT File/Representative use)
Karnataka transport minister B Sriramulu said that he ordered officials to impound Ola and Uber auto-rickshaws in Bengaluru (HT File/Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

CBSE to soon launch holistic progress card on pilot basis for students

india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 04:54 AM IST

Dubbed the Holistic Progress Card, the initiative is envisaged under the National Education Policy 2020 for a “multidimensional progress monitoring” of school students.

A progress report of students studying under the CBSE, which will be based on Artificial Intelligence, will soon be tested. (HT Photo/Representative use)
A progress report of students studying under the CBSE, which will be based on Artificial Intelligence, will soon be tested. (HT Photo/Representative use)
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
Close Story

Tiger linked to 9 deaths shot dead by authorities in Bihar

india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 04:51 AM IST

The forest department, however, has not provided any conclusive evidence to prove the tiger was responsible for all nine deaths, which had led to protests by villagers living near the reserve, seeking killing of the big cat to end the fear.

The tiger, which was being searched for the past 27 days, has been killed, said VTR’s wildlife conservator and field director Neshamani K. (Agencies)
The tiger, which was being searched for the past 27 days, has been killed, said VTR’s wildlife conservator and field director Neshamani K. (Agencies)
ByReena Sopam, Sandeep Bhaskar, Patna/bettiah
Close Story

Glitch hits Vande Bharat on New Delhi-Varanasi route, passengers moved to Shatabdi

india news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:04 AM IST

On Saturday, the rake of the Vande Bharat train, which left New Delhi station at its scheduled time of 06.00 am, suffered a failure due to a bearing defect in the traction motor of the C8 coach between the Dankaur and Wair stations of the North Central Railways (NCR), officials said.

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express was taken out of operation after it suffered snag in traction motor that jammed its wheels. (HT Photo)
New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express was taken out of operation after it suffered snag in traction motor that jammed its wheels. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi/prayagraj
Close Story

CBI questions former governor Malik over his bribery allegations

india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 04:38 AM IST

The probe agency filed two FIRs in April based on Satya Pal Malik’s allegation that he was offered a bribe of ₹300 crore to clear two files when he was in office as J&K governor.

The interrogation was conducted after Malik’s five-year tenure as Meghalaya governor ended on October 4. (PTI)
The interrogation was conducted after Malik’s five-year tenure as Meghalaya governor ended on October 4. (PTI)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi
Close Story

Have been sent by god to finish off descendents of Kansa, says Kejriwal

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 11:59 PM IST

Kejriwal and Mann, who are on a two-day visit to Gujarat, began their Tiranga Yatra nearly three hours late from Vadodara at around 4 pm. The contentious posters had slogans like ‘I renounce Hinduism which is harmful to humanity,’ ‘I have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Ram and Krishna and I will not worship them.’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal cited Hindu mythological references to allege that the BJP insults gods. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal cited Hindu mythological references to allege that the BJP insults gods. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
Close Story

PM Modi set to unveil projects worth 14.5k crore during 3-day Gujarat visit

india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 04:35 AM IST

During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana on Sunday, where Modhera will also be declared as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
Close Story

Drugs worth 350cr seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

india news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 11:51 PM IST

On Friday night, the Coast Guard had deployed two interceptor ships, C-429 and C-454, for patrolling the international maritime border

Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS seized heroin worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350 crore from a Pakistani boat in the Arabian Sea, in Gujarat. (PTI)
Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS seized heroin worth 350 crore from a Pakistani boat in the Arabian Sea, in Gujarat. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

There was no peace under Cong, PM took northeast to new heights, says Shah

india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 05:03 AM IST

In the last eight years of Bharatiya Janata Party rule in Assam, the state and the region marched ahead on the path of peace and development, Union home minister Amit Shah said after inaugurating the BJP office in Guwahati.

Union home minister Amit Shah with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Khanapara ground in Guwahati on Saturday. (ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Khanapara ground in Guwahati on Saturday. (ANI)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out