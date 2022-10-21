Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: EU leaders agree measures with eye 'to contain energy prices'
Breaking: EU leaders agree measures with eye 'to contain energy prices'

Updated on Oct 21, 2022 06:31 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Fri, 21 Oct 2022 06:31 AM

    PM Modi to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than 3400 crores including two new ropeway projects connecting Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.

  • Fri, 21 Oct 2022 06:03 AM

    EU leaders agree measures with eye 'to contain energy prices'

    EU leaders reached an agreement "to work on measures to contain energy prices for households and businesses," European Council President Charles Michel tweeted early Friday morning.

