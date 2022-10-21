Live
Breaking: EU leaders agree measures with eye 'to contain energy prices'
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Fri, 21 Oct 2022 06:31 AM
PM Modi to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than ₹3400 crores including two new ropeway projects connecting Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.
Fri, 21 Oct 2022 06:03 AM
EU leaders reached an agreement "to work on measures to contain energy prices for households and businesses," European Council President Charles Michel tweeted early Friday morning.