SpiceJet to operate at full capacity from Oct 30 after aviation regulator DGCA lifts safety curbs

Updated on Oct 21, 2022 04:58 PM IST

The aviation regulator had imposed restrictions on SpiceJet flights on July 27 for eight weeks, which was later on extended on September 21.

DGCA had imposed restriction on SpiceJet flights after the airline reported frequent air safety incidents. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Neha LM Tripathi | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Director General of Civil Aviation has lifted the restrictions on private carrier SpiceJet, allowing it to operate airlines on full capacity from October 30. 

The lifting of restrictions comes at a time when the airline continues to face safety related snags. On October 18, the DGCA ordered inspections of the airline's 14 Q400 aircraft after it made an emergency landing in Hyderabad after smoke filled its cockpit and cabin.

The flight landed at Hyderabad airport on October 12 with the officials citing that an engine oil seepage entering the aircraft's air-condition system apparently caused the incident. All the passengers disembarked safely from the flight after landing. 

The Gurugram-based airline, which is said to be facing a liquidity crunch, hiked the salaries of pilots including the captain. The moves comes months after it had sent 80 pilots on leave without pay to cut costs. 

SpiceJet had clarified that the pilots would remain eligible for other employee benefits like insurance benefits and employee leave travel during the furlough period.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

dgca spicejet
