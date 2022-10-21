PM Modi, Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh among BJP's Himachal star campaigners. List here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jairam Thakur as prominent leaders who would campaign for the party in the hill state ahead of Assembly elections.

In a list released on Friday, the BJP announced the names of 40 star campaigners for the assembly polls.

BJP national president JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Haryana and Uttarakhand counterparts Manohar Lal Khattar and Pushkar Singh Dhami, respectively also featured on the list.

The party has already declared names of candidates who will be in the fray for the election in Himachal, where the party is hoping to retain power.

Among those selected to contest are Ramesh Dhawala from Dehra, Ravinder Singh Ravi from Jawalamukhi, Maheshwar Singh from Kullu, Maya Sharma from Barsar, Prof. Ramkumar from Haroli, and Kaul Negi from Rampur (SC). Thakur will contest from Seraj assembly segment of Mandi district.

The names were finalised at the Central Election Committee of BJP held earlier this week to discuss the seat distribution in the state. Nadda, Modi, Shah, and Union minister Anurag Thakur were among the attendees.

In a change of plans on Thursday, the party replaced its Chamba candidate and declared Neelam Nayyar in the fray, replacing Indira Kapoor whose name was announced earlier. The decision had reportedly come after a protest by incumbent MLA Pawan Nayyar, whose wife has now been declared the candidate from the seat.

Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12, while counting of votes will take place on December 8. In the 2017 election, the BJP had won 44 of the 68 seats in the last election, with the Congress emerging runner-up with 21 seats.

