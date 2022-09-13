Live
BREAKING- Zelensky to speak with IMF chief: Report
Published on Sep 13, 2022 05:31 AM IST
Sep 13, 2022 05:31 AM IST
Zelensky to speak with IMF chief: Report
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will speak with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as Ukraine continues to press the global lender for a full-fledged financing program.
Topics
'Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath': Odisha organisation after Queen's death
Published on Sep 13, 2022 04:58 AM IST
The Queen passed away “peacefully” at her vacation home in Balmoral, located in Scottish Highlands, last week.
Mayawati appoints nephew Akash Anand to head BSP’s poll prep in three states
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 05:02 AM IST
While the assembly polls in Gujarat will be held at the end of this year, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in 2023. “The assembly election in three states will be the launch pad for Akash in the electoral battle,” said BSP chief Mayawati.
CBI files charge sheet against Himachal judge’s daughter in 2015 murder case
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 05:09 AM IST
The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against Kalyani Singh, daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge Sabina Singh, in connection with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu in Chandigarh in 2015.
Mega blood donation drive to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 05:10 AM IST
The voluntary blood donation drive will go on till October 1, which is the national voluntary blood donation day.
Kerala to seek SC nod to kill ‘violent’ dogs
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:11 AM IST
The state was forced to press the emergency button after stray bite cases increased and five deaths were reported despite taking rabies vaccine in last few months. Animal lovers partially welcomed the government’s initiative but cautioned about the possibility of misusing some of the demands
SC awards ₹10L relief to ‘spy’ jailed in Pak for 14 years
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 04:46 AM IST
The SC said that the central government must pay the ex-gratia amount to Ansari in the wake of “peculiar circumstances” of the case.
Amaravati farmers complete 1,000 days of stir, begin 61-day yatra
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:10 AM IST
The farmers, including women and elderly people, under the banner of Amaravati Pariraskshana Samithi (Committee to protect Amaravati capital), began the walk along with a specially decorated chariot carrying the idols of Lord Venkateshwara, with Sri Suryanarayana Swamy as charioteer
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Row as Rahul skips memorial ceremony
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 05:11 AM IST
On his way to Thiruvananthapuram, Gandhi was scheduled to visit a private hospital to inaugurate the memorials to freedom fighters K E Mamman and Gopinathan Nair on Sunday. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran apologised to the kin of the two and promised Gandhi will launch the memorials later.
Chinese national held over loan app racket in Chandigarh
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:09 AM IST
A Chinese national with a visa that expired two years ago was among 21 people arrested by Chandigarh police’s cyber crime cell on Sunday for running a fraudulent app-based quick loan service that extorted money from dozens of people after threatening them with reputational harm.
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many parts of Telangana
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:09 AM IST
Laxmanchanda of Nirmal district received the highest rainfall of 146.4 mm, followed by 128.6 mm in Khanapur and 124.2 mm in Sarangapur of the same district. Similarly, Dahegaon of Kumaram Bheem district received 118.2 mm and Bazarhatnoor of Adilabad recorded 115.6 mm
Withdraw power reforms or face revolt, KCR tells Centre
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 05:12 AM IST
The state assembly will adopt a resolution to this effect during the last day of the monsoon session on Tuesday, KCR announced while participating in the discussion on proposed power sector reforms.
BJP hits out at KCR’s national party plan
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:08 AM IST
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Telangana government was trying to impose a burden of another ₹4,000 crore by increasing power tariff in the name of installing meters to farm pump sets and throw the blame on the Centre
Shamseer elected Kerala assembly speaker
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:07 AM IST
The election was necessitated after the incumbent M B Rajesh became a minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet. A minor reshuffle was carried out last month after local self government minister M V Govindan was elected as the party secretary in place of ailing Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
Now, plea seeks removal of Meena Masjid in UP
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ABHM treasurer Dinesh Sharma on Monday filed a fresh petition before the court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura, seeking removal of Meena Masjid.
Sex-change surgery: K’taka HC refuses to quash case against doctor
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:06 AM IST
The court refused to entertain the petition by the doctor from K R Pet, who is one of the accused in the case, wherein the minor was abducted by transgenders to be used for prostitution and for extortion.
