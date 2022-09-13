Home / India News / BREAKING- Zelensky to speak with IMF chief: Report
BREAKING- Zelensky to speak with IMF chief: Report

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 05:31 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Sep 13, 2022 05:31 AM IST

    Zelensky to speak with IMF chief: Report

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will speak with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as Ukraine continues to press the global lender for a full-fledged financing program.

'Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath': Odisha organisation after Queen's death

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 04:58 AM IST

The Queen passed away “peacefully” at her vacation home in Balmoral, located in Scottish Highlands, last week.

The Kohinoor diamond as part of the British Monarch’s crown.(HT file photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mayawati appoints nephew Akash Anand to head BSP’s poll prep in three states

india news
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 05:02 AM IST

While the assembly polls in Gujarat will be held at the end of this year, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in 2023. “The assembly election in three states will be the launch pad for Akash in the electoral battle,” said BSP chief Mayawati.

BSP chief Mayawati has entrusted her nephew Akash Anand with the task of restructuring the organisation (Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
CBI files charge sheet against Himachal judge’s daughter in 2015 murder case

india news
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 05:09 AM IST

The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against Kalyani Singh, daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge Sabina Singh, in connection with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu in Chandigarh in 2015.

Kalyani Singh was arrested on June 15 this year on the basis of documentary evidence suggesting she and Sippy were in a romantic relationship that later turned sour, CBI officers had said earlier.
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
Mega blood donation drive to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday

india news
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 05:10 AM IST

The voluntary blood donation drive will go on till October 1, which is the national voluntary blood donation day.

September 17, last year, saw nearly 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across the country— a single-day record that has not been matched yet. (PTI)
ByRhythma Kaul
Kerala to seek SC nod to kill ‘violent’ dogs

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The state was forced to press the emergency button after stray bite cases increased and five deaths were reported despite taking rabies vaccine in last few months. Animal lovers partially welcomed the government’s initiative but cautioned about the possibility of misusing some of the demands

Kerala will conduct a month-long drive against stray dogs from September 20 with the help of local bodies, voluntary organisations and women self-help groups like Kudumbhasree. (HT Photo for representation)
ByRamesh Babu
SC awards 10L relief to ‘spy’ jailed in Pak for 14 years

india news
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 04:46 AM IST

The SC said that the central government must pay the ex-gratia amount to Ansari in the wake of “peculiar circumstances” of the case.

The 75-year-old man claimed to have worked as a spy for India in the 1970s. (Amit Sharma)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Amaravati farmers complete 1,000 days of stir, begin 61-day yatra

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:10 AM IST

The farmers, including women and elderly people, under the banner of Amaravati Pariraskshana Samithi (Committee to protect Amaravati capital), began the walk along with a specially decorated chariot carrying the idols of Lord Venkateshwara, with Sri Suryanarayana Swamy as charioteer

The 61-day padayatra has been taken up on the occasion of the completion of 1,000 days of their agitation demanding that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government drop the plan to create three capitals for the state and retain the capital city at Amaravati. (HT File Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Row as Rahul skips memorial ceremony

india news
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 05:11 AM IST

On his way to Thiruvananthapuram, Gandhi was scheduled to visit a private hospital to inaugurate the memorials to freedom fighters K E Mamman and Gopinathan Nair on Sunday. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran apologised to the kin of the two and promised Gandhi will launch the memorials later.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Chinese national held over loan app racket in Chandigarh

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:09 AM IST

A Chinese national with a visa that expired two years ago was among 21 people arrested by Chandigarh police’s cyber crime cell on Sunday for running a fraudulent app-based quick loan service that extorted money from dozens of people after threatening them with reputational harm.

The mobile applications that these individuals operated were available on Google’s Play store with the name of Hugo loan, Cashfree, Fly Cash, Cash Coin and AA Loan. The Chinese national was arrested in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByShailee Dogra, Chandigarh
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many parts of Telangana

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Laxmanchanda of Nirmal district received the highest rainfall of 146.4 mm, followed by 128.6 mm in Khanapur and 124.2 mm in Sarangapur of the same district. Similarly, Dahegaon of Kumaram Bheem district received 118.2 mm and Bazarhatnoor of Adilabad recorded 115.6 mm

All the three major reservoirs – Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala -- continued to receive heavy inflows into the Krishna river, forcing the authorities to lift the gates and release water to the downstream. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Withdraw power reforms or face revolt, KCR tells Centre

india news
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 05:12 AM IST

The state assembly will adopt a resolution to this effect during the last day of the monsoon session on Tuesday, KCR announced while participating in the discussion on proposed power sector reforms.

The Telangana assembly will adopt a resolution to this effect during the last day of the monsoon session on Tuesday, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Monday while participating in the discussion on proposed power sector reforms. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
BJP hits out at KCR’s national party plan

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Telangana government was trying to impose a burden of another ₹4,000 crore by increasing power tariff in the name of installing meters to farm pump sets and throw the blame on the Centre

Union minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that the TRS chief was trying to stitch up all the family-oriented parties to bring the dynastic rule again in the country, because Modi was strongly opposing the family-based parties. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Shamseer elected Kerala assembly speaker

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:07 AM IST

The election was necessitated after the incumbent M B Rajesh became a minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet. A minor reshuffle was carried out last month after local self government minister M V Govindan was elected as the party secretary in place of ailing Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Communist Party of India (CPI-M) legislator A N Shamseer defeated Congress candidate Anwar Sadath. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Now, plea seeks removal of Meena Masjid in UP

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:06 AM IST

ABHM treasurer Dinesh Sharma on Monday filed a fresh petition before the court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura, seeking removal of Meena Masjid.

HT Image
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
Sex-change surgery: K’taka HC refuses to quash case against doctor

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:06 AM IST

The court refused to entertain the petition by the doctor from K R Pet, who is one of the accused in the case, wherein the minor was abducted by transgenders to be used for prostitution and for extortion.

The case is now being investigated by the CID. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
