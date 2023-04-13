Live
BREAKING: Japan lifts evacuation order after system error about North Korea missile launch
Published on Apr 13, 2023 05:21 AM IST
Breaking news, April 13, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 05:21 AM
Japan lifts evacuation order after warning system wrongly predicts N Korea missile launch
The Japanese government lifted an evacuation order for residents of the northern island of Hokkaido, saying an emergency warning system erroneously predicted that a missile launched from North Korea, Reuters reported.
Topics