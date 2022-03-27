Live
Breaking: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days
- Breaking news updates March 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Mar 27, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Fuel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days
State-owned oil firms increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Sunday, the fifth time in just six days. Petrol price was hiked by 50 paise a litre while the price of diesel was increased by 55 paise.
India resumes international flights today after a 2-year gap: 10 points
From Sunday, all international flights will operate at 100 per cent capacity.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 06:55 AM IST
BJP's Roopa Ganguly on Trinamool MP criticism : 'May be she likes my acting…'
The video of Roopa Ganguly tearing up in Rajya Sabha was shared by a lot of BJP leaders. "
Published on Mar 27, 2022 06:13 AM IST
'You've made history, minister': For S Jaishankar, message from the Maldives
- External affairs minister S Jaishankar is in the Maldives for a two-day visit after he got an invite from his Maldivian counterpart.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 05:55 AM IST
CEC Sushil Chandra laments lack of women representation in Parliament
"The classical function of a good legislature is an inclusive legislature. This is the most important thing," he stated.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 05:44 AM IST
ANI |
October 5 to be designated as National Dolphin Day
The Gangetic dolphin is an indicator species, whose status provides information on the overall condition of the ecosystem and of other species in that ecosystem, for the Ganga ecosystem and is extremely vulnerable to changes in water quality and flow. It is categorised as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 04:22 AM IST
CBI begins probe into Birbhum massacre; sleuths visit scene of crime
Eight people, including six women, were burnt alive at Bogtui following the killing of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh. Four people, who sustained burn injuries, are undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Rampurhat.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 03:31 AM IST
India, Maldives ink pact for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates
The health ministries of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding for the reciprocal recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates that the ministers said will contribute to easier travel between the two countries.
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 02:47 AM IST
Manipur CM N Biren Singh allocates portfolios, keeps key home ministry
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh along with five other ministers was sworn in during a colourful swearing in ceremony at the lawns of Raj Bhawan in Imphal on March 21, after he was elected as leader of the legislature party of the BJP on March 20.
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 02:27 AM IST
Akhilesh Yadav appointed leader of opposition in Uttar Pradesh assembly
The appointment was finalised soon after the SP notified the UP Vidhan Sabha secretariat that Akhilesh Yadav was unanimously elected leader of the Samajwadi Party legislature party.
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 03:50 AM IST
Nepal PM to visit India from April 1-3: Officials
Besides his official engagements in Delhi, the Nepalese leader will visit Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Modi.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:14 AM IST
, KathmanduPress Trust of India
Andhra: TDP, Cong urge Centre to clamp ‘financial emergency’
The TDP wanted the Centre to simultaneously order an investigation by the CBI into the alleged misappropriation of public money to the tune of ₹48,000 crore by the state government in one year.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:13 AM IST
, AmaravatiPress Trust of India
Supreme Court says RSS member can file complaint, upholds Kerala HC ruling
A bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose in its March 25 order refused to entertain a petition challenging a Kerala high court order.
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 03:51 AM IST
Agencies | , New Delhi
Stalin invites investors to Tamil Nadu during Dubai visit
On his maiden trip overseas after assuming office in May 2021, Stalin, addressing a conference organised by Guidance Tamil Nadu, said, “I take this opportunity to invite you to Tamil Nadu to engage in a partnership of investment, innovation, growth and prosperity.”
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:13 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
5 million in Tamil Nadu yet to get first vax dose: Govt
Subramanian along with minister for micro, small and medium enterprises T M Anbarasan inspected the 26th edition of the mega Covid vaccination camp which is currently underway in over 50,000 camps across the state.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:12 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
Kerala high court restrains five unions in Kochi BPCL from going on strike
In his plea, BPCL chief general manager in-charge (HR) Kurian P Alappatt had said that under the provisions of Section 22 of the Industrial disputes Act, 1947, strikes and lock-outs in respect of a public utility service are prohibited during the pendency of any conciliation proceedings
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:12 AM IST