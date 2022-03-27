Home / India News / Breaking: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days
Live

Breaking: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days

  • Breaking news updates March 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 27, 2022 07:02 AM IST

    Fuel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days

    State-owned oil firms increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Sunday, the fifth time in just six days. Petrol price was hiked by 50 paise a litre while the price of diesel was increased by 55 paise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
india news

India resumes international flights today after a 2-year gap: 10 points

From Sunday, all international flights will operate at 100 per cent capacity.
IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoFirst (previously GoAir), Air India Express, and AirAsia India are categorized as low-cost carriers, while Air India and Vistara are full-service airlines.(MINT_PRINT)
IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoFirst (previously GoAir), Air India Express, and AirAsia India are categorized as low-cost carriers, while Air India and Vistara are full-service airlines.(MINT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

BJP's Roopa Ganguly on Trinamool MP criticism : 'May be she likes my acting…'

The video of Roopa Ganguly tearing up in Rajya Sabha was shared by a lot of BJP leaders. "
BJP MP Roopa Ganguly speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, March 25, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)(PTI)
BJP MP Roopa Ganguly speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, March 25, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)(PTI)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

'You've made history, minister': For S Jaishankar, message from the Maldives

  • External affairs minister S Jaishankar is in the Maldives for a two-day visit after he got an invite from his Maldivian counterpart.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

CEC Sushil Chandra laments lack of women representation in Parliament

"The classical function of a good legislature is an inclusive legislature. This is the most important thing," he stated.
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.&nbsp;(ANI file photo)
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. (ANI file photo)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |
Close Story
india news

October 5 to be designated as National Dolphin Day

The Gangetic dolphin is an indicator species, whose status provides information on the overall condition of the ecosystem and of other species in that ecosystem, for the Ganga ecosystem and is extremely vulnerable to changes in water quality and flow. It is categorised as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List.
A WWF-India and the Uttar Pradesh forest department assessment in 2012 and 2015 recorded 1,272 dolphins in the Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Ken, Betwa, Son, Sharda, Geruwa, Gahagra, Gandak and Rapti. (HT FILE PHOTO,)
A WWF-India and the Uttar Pradesh forest department assessment in 2012 and 2015 recorded 1,272 dolphins in the Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Ken, Betwa, Son, Sharda, Geruwa, Gahagra, Gandak and Rapti. (HT FILE PHOTO,)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 04:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByJayashree Nandi
Close Story
india news

CBI begins probe into Birbhum massacre; sleuths visit scene of crime

Eight people, including six women, were burnt alive at Bogtui following the killing of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh. Four people, who sustained burn injuries, are undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Rampurhat.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) experts conducting a probe around the houses which were set on fire in Birbhum in West Bengal. (ANI PHOTO.)
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) experts conducting a probe around the houses which were set on fire in Birbhum in West Bengal. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 03:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

India, Maldives ink pact for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates

The health ministries of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding for the reciprocal recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates that the ministers said will contribute to easier travel between the two countries.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar being received by Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on his arrival at Male airport on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar being received by Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on his arrival at Male airport on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 02:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story
india news

Manipur CM N Biren Singh allocates portfolios, keeps key home ministry

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh along with five other ministers was sworn in during a colourful swearing in ceremony at the lawns of Raj Bhawan in Imphal on March 21, after he was elected as leader of the legislature party of the BJP on March 20.
Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Saturday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers. (ANI PHOTO.)
Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Saturday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 02:27 AM IST
Copy Link
BySobhapati Samom
Close Story
india news

Akhilesh Yadav appointed leader of opposition in Uttar Pradesh assembly

The appointment was finalised soon after the SP notified the UP Vidhan Sabha secretariat that Akhilesh Yadav was unanimously elected leader of the Samajwadi Party legislature party.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has been unanimously elected as the leader of the SP legislative party and Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has been unanimously elected as the leader of the SP legislative party and Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 03:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPankaj Jaiswal, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Nepal PM to visit India from April 1-3: Officials

Besides his official engagements in Delhi, the Nepalese leader will visit Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Modi.
Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is slated to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 during which both sides are expected to make a number of announcements to further expand cooperation in select areas. (HT File)
Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is slated to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 during which both sides are expected to make a number of announcements to further expand cooperation in select areas. (HT File)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Kathmandu
Close Story
india news

Andhra: TDP, Cong urge Centre to clamp ‘financial emergency’

The TDP wanted the Centre to simultaneously order an investigation by the CBI into the alleged misappropriation of public money to the tune of 48,000 crore by the state government in one year.
Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the financial management by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government has been “atrocious”. (PTI)
Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the financial management by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government has been “atrocious”. (PTI)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Amaravati
Close Story
india news

Supreme Court says RSS member can file complaint, upholds Kerala HC ruling

A bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose in its March 25 order refused to entertain a petition challenging a Kerala high court order.
Kerala high court has recently held that any member of RSS has the ‘locus standi’ to maintain a complaint against the organization’s defamation. (HT Photo)
Kerala high court has recently held that any member of RSS has the ‘locus standi’ to maintain a complaint against the organization’s defamation. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 03:51 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | , New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Stalin invites investors to Tamil Nadu during Dubai visit

On his maiden trip overseas after assuming office in May 2021, Stalin, addressing a conference organised by Guidance Tamil Nadu, said, “I take this opportunity to invite you to Tamil Nadu to engage in a partnership of investment, innovation, growth and prosperity.”
Stalin said he took up the overseas trip after assuming office to strengthen economic ties between Tamil Nadu and Dubai. (Twitter)
Stalin said he took up the overseas trip after assuming office to strengthen economic ties between Tamil Nadu and Dubai. (Twitter)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story
india news

5 million in Tamil Nadu yet to get first vax dose: Govt

Subramanian along with minister for micro, small and medium enterprises T M Anbarasan inspected the 26th edition of the mega Covid vaccination camp which is currently underway in over 50,000 camps across the state.
Subramanian said 5.61 million people in Tamil Nadu were yet to receive the first dose and 10.34 million people were eligible to receive the second dose of Covid vaccinations. (PTI)
Subramanian said 5.61 million people in Tamil Nadu were yet to receive the first dose and 10.34 million people were eligible to receive the second dose of Covid vaccinations. (PTI)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Kerala high court restrains five unions in Kochi BPCL from going on strike

In his plea, BPCL chief general manager in-charge (HR) Kurian P Alappatt had said that under the provisions of Section 22 of the Industrial disputes Act, 1947, strikes and lock-outs in respect of a public utility service are prohibited during the pendency of any conciliation proceedings
Considering a plea filed by the BPCL challenging the trade unions in the company joining the protest, Justice Amit Rawal issued an interim order restraining the unions from going on strike according to their call from 7 am on March 28 to 7 am on March 30. (HT Archives)
Considering a plea filed by the BPCL challenging the trade unions in the company joining the protest, Justice Amit Rawal issued an interim order restraining the unions from going on strike according to their call from 7 am on March 28 to 7 am on March 30. (HT Archives)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out