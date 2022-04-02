Breaking news: 12 killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city

Live
12 killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city
Updated on Apr 02, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Apr 02, 2022 05:39 AM IST
12 killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city
At least 12 people were killed and 25 others were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city on Friday.
"The death toll of the blast in PD 12 of Herat city has risen to 12, with 25 wounded, provincial health officials said, saying the explosives were buried in a sports field and triggered as young people were playing," a report by TOLO news said.
No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
SC rejects plea by Maharashtra govt for SIT probe against Anil Deshmukh
The state government had filed a petition seeking the handover of the CBI’s anti-corruption probe against Deshmukh to a court-monitored Special Investigation Team.
Published on Apr 02, 2022 04:35 AM IST
, New DelhiAbraham Thomas
Physics, Maths and Chemistry to remain a must for architecture admissions: AICTE
The announcement comes after AICTE earlier removed the mandatory requirement of studying physics, chemistry and mathematics in Class 12 to pursue architecture.
Published on Apr 02, 2022 04:28 AM IST
Cracks emerge in Jharkhand’s first family as Shibu Soren’s elder daughter-in-law Sita meets guv
The JMM legislator’s meeting with the Governor comes amidst unverified media reports that the party was preparing to act against her and another legislator on the complaint of fellow party MLAs that she was conspiring with opposition BJP to topple the state government.
Published on Apr 02, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Kalicharan Maharaj, arrested for hate speech, gets bail after 3 months
Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested for derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi at the dharma sansad in Rapur
Published on Apr 02, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Odisha teen jumps to death from hostel building over sexual harassment by headmaster
The SP said though an FIR is yet to be lodged by the deceased girl’s family, preliminary investigations revealed that the headmaster was harassing the girl for quite some time.
Published on Apr 02, 2022 12:40 AM IST
‘State-wide agitation unless culprits nabbed’: Union minister on attack on Matuas in Bengal
The Matuas had gone to Thakurnagar to attend the Baruni festival held to mark the birth anniversary of their patriarch leader Harichand Thakur.
Published on Apr 02, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Vijayan slams Centre over PSU privatisation proposals in Kerala
Vijayan also said the recent state budget presented a five-pronged strategy for the rejuvenation of such institutions.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:59 PM IST
400k new mothers to get free travel in Andhra Pradesh buses
As many as four lakh mothers and infants would be provided free transportation through these vehicles, a year, an official release said.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:59 PM IST
, AmaravatiPress Trust of India
Stalin: Will take Delhi schools’ model to TN
Stalin is on a four-day visit to Delhi to meet various ministers and submit a list of demands from Tamil Nadu.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:57 PM IST
HC quashes suo motu case on ‘washing feet of Brahmins’ at temple
The media report in ‘Kerala Kaumudi’ daily on February 4, 2022, claimed that the devotees were made to wash the feet of 12 brahmins for the atonement of their sins.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:57 PM IST
, KochiAgencies
KCR, ministers skip Ugadi festivities hosted by Telangana governor
The Governor sent an official invitation to the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and prominent leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, besides leaders of the opposition parties to take part in the customary celebrations on the eve of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:56 PM IST
MDMK scion’s political rise revives dynastic politics debate
Vaiko, who was ousted by the DMK in 1993, broke away to float the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:55 PM IST
₹4.76 cr seized in Andhra from luggage cabin of bus, 10 held
West Godavari Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma told reporters that ten persons, including two gold merchants, besides the driver and cleaner of the bus, were taken into custody for questioning.
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Karnataka HC refuses to stop work on jack wells on Kali River
The high court of Karnataka has refused to stop work on the construction of a jack well on the Kali river which is part of a scheme to provide drinking water to surrounding villages
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:53 PM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India
Meghalaya high court orders surprise checking of army vehicles for drugs
The Meghalaya high court said the allegation of army trucks being used to smuggle drugs was unbelievable but was issuing the order since an inmates of facilities had made the charge
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:53 PM IST