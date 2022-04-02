Home / India News / Breaking news: 12 killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city
Live

Breaking news: 12 killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city

Breaking news updates April 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Apr 02, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 02, 2022 05:39 AM IST

    12 killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city

    At least 12 people were killed and 25 others were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city on Friday. 

    "The death toll of the blast in PD 12 of Herat city has risen to 12, with 25 wounded, provincial health officials said, saying the explosives were buried in a sports field and triggered as young people were playing," a report by TOLO news said. 

    No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

SC rejects plea by Maharashtra govt for SIT probe against Anil Deshmukh

The state government had filed a petition seeking the handover of the CBI’s anti-corruption probe against Deshmukh to a court-monitored Special Investigation Team.
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (File Photo/ANI)
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (File Photo/ANI)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 04:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Physics, Maths and Chemistry to remain a must for architecture admissions: AICTE

The announcement comes after AICTE earlier removed the mandatory requirement of studying physics, chemistry and mathematics in Class 12 to pursue architecture.
The All India Council for Technical Education (File Photo)
The All India Council for Technical Education (File Photo)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 04:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Cracks emerge in Jharkhand’s first family as Shibu Soren’s elder daughter-in-law Sita meets guv

The JMM legislator’s meeting with the Governor comes amidst unverified media reports that the party was preparing to act against her and another legislator on the complaint of fellow party MLAs that she was conspiring with opposition BJP to topple the state government.
Sita Soren met Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday and submitted a memorandum seeking action against a mining firm working in Chatra district. The legislator in her interaction with the media outside Raj Bhawan alleged that forest land was being grabbed across the state and corrupt officials were being shielded. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Sita Soren met Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday and submitted a memorandum seeking action against a mining firm working in Chatra district. The legislator in her interaction with the media outside Raj Bhawan alleged that forest land was being grabbed across the state and corrupt officials were being shielded. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Kalicharan Maharaj, arrested for hate speech, gets bail after 3 months

Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested for derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi at the dharma sansad in Rapur
Controversial Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in December, setting up a huge row between Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh (ANI)
Controversial Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in December, setting up a huge row between Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh (ANI)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRitesh Mishra
Close Story
india news

Odisha teen jumps to death from hostel building over sexual harassment by headmaster

The SP said though an FIR is yet to be lodged by the deceased girl’s family, preliminary investigations revealed that the headmaster was harassing the girl for quite some time.
A class 10 girl student of a government high school in Odisha’s Sundargarh jumped to her death from the roof of the school building after she was sexually harassed by the headmaster. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
A class 10 girl student of a government high school in Odisha’s Sundargarh jumped to her death from the roof of the school building after she was sexually harassed by the headmaster. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

‘State-wide agitation unless culprits nabbed’: Union minister on attack on Matuas in Bengal

The Matuas had gone to Thakurnagar to attend the Baruni festival held to mark the birth anniversary of their patriarch leader Harichand Thakur.
The vehicle was attacked at Kazipara in the Barasat area of North 24 Parganas, alleged Union minister Shantanu Thakur on Friday. (HT PHOTO.)
The vehicle was attacked at Kazipara in the Barasat area of North 24 Parganas, alleged Union minister Shantanu Thakur on Friday. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Vijayan slams Centre over PSU privatisation proposals in Kerala

Vijayan also said the recent state budget presented a five-pronged strategy for the rejuvenation of such institutions.
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (HT Archives)
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

400k new mothers to get free travel in Andhra Pradesh buses

As many as four lakh mothers and infants would be provided free transportation through these vehicles, a year, an official release said.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday flagged off 500 “Dr YSR Thalli Bidda Express” (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday flagged off 500 “Dr YSR Thalli Bidda Express” (ANI)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Amaravati
Close Story
india news

Stalin: Will take Delhi schools’ model to TN

Stalin is on a four-day visit to Delhi to meet various ministers and submit a list of demands from Tamil Nadu.
Chief minister M K Stalin with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at a government school in Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister M K Stalin with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at a government school in Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story
india news

HC quashes suo motu case on ‘washing feet of Brahmins’ at temple

The media report in ‘Kerala Kaumudi’ daily on February 4, 2022, claimed that the devotees were made to wash the feet of 12 brahmins for the atonement of their sins.
A division bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajithkumar found the media report to be incorrect. (HT Archives)
A division bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajithkumar found the media report to be incorrect. (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAgencies, Kochi
Close Story
india news

KCR, ministers skip Ugadi festivities hosted by Telangana governor

The Governor sent an official invitation to the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and prominent leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, besides leaders of the opposition parties to take part in the customary celebrations on the eve of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day.
A TRS functionary said on condition of anonymity that since chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) himself had decided against going to Raj Bhavan, no other ruling party leader would attend the programme. (ANI)
A TRS functionary said on condition of anonymity that since chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) himself had decided against going to Raj Bhavan, no other ruling party leader would attend the programme. (ANI)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:56 PM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

MDMK scion’s political rise revives dynastic politics debate

Vaiko, who was ousted by the DMK in 1993, broke away to float the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
MDMK chief G Vaiko with son Durai Vaiko. (HT Photo)
MDMK chief G Vaiko with son Durai Vaiko. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

4.76 cr seized in Andhra from luggage cabin of bus, 10 held

West Godavari Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma told reporters that ten persons, including two gold merchants, besides the driver and cleaner of the bus, were taken into custody for questioning.
Sharma said based on specific information that some persons were smuggling gold besides carrying unaccounted cash, police intercepted a private bus proceeding from Vijayawada to Srikakulam at Ananthapalli toll plaza near Veeravalli village of Nallajerla block at around 5 am. (Reuters)
Sharma said based on specific information that some persons were smuggling gold besides carrying unaccounted cash, police intercepted a private bus proceeding from Vijayawada to Srikakulam at Ananthapalli toll plaza near Veeravalli village of Nallajerla block at around 5 am. (Reuters)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Karnataka HC refuses to stop work on jack wells on Kali River

The high court of Karnataka has refused to stop work on the construction of a jack well on the Kali river which is part of a scheme to provide drinking water to surrounding villages
Kali Brigade, an organisation fighting for the protection of the river, had approached the court against the project stating the environment and river is being damaged. (AFP)
Kali Brigade, an organisation fighting for the protection of the river, had approached the court against the project stating the environment and river is being damaged. (AFP)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Meghalaya high court orders surprise checking of army vehicles for drugs

The Meghalaya high court said the allegation of army trucks being used to smuggle drugs was unbelievable but was issuing the order since an inmates of facilities had made the charge
The Meghalaya high court said its order should be brought to the notice of the Assam Rifles director general and top army officers (Photo: Meghalaya HC website)
The Meghalaya high court said its order should be brought to the notice of the Assam Rifles director general and top army officers (Photo: Meghalaya HC website)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDavid Laitphlang
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out