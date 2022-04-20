Home / India News / Breaking news today LIVE: India sees 66% rise with 2,067 new Covid cases, 40 deaths in 24 hrs
Live

Breaking news today LIVE: India sees 66% rise with 2,067 new Covid cases, 40 deaths in 24 hrs

  Breaking news updates April 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 09:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 20, 2022 09:08 AM IST

    India sees 66% rise with 2,067 new Covid cases, 40 deaths in 24 hrs

    India logged nearly 66 per cent rise in daily numbers with 2,067 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections surged to 43,047,594.

  • Apr 20, 2022 09:04 AM IST

    Heavy police deployment in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

    Heavy police deployment continues in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 during a religious procession. DCP North West Usha Rangnani inspects the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by MCD to maintain law and order in the city.

  • Apr 20, 2022 07:36 AM IST

    Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri, with more than 60 past cases, nabbed after brief encounter

    An arms supplier from Delhi's Jahangirpuri was nabbed after a brief encounter. He was injured in the police encounter. He has more than 60 previous cases. More details awaited, informed DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav, as quoted by ANI. It is not clear if he was involved in the recent riots in the area.

Assam job scam: Charges framed against 67 accused

The scam came to light in 2016 and 60 serving officers were arrested while 39 of them were terminated from service
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 09:00 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar
india news

Morning brief: Weapons supplier from Delhi's Jahangirpuri held after brief chase

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Police personnel stand guard at the incident site where a clash broke out between two communities during the procession on Hanuman Jayanti, at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Police personnel stand guard at the incident site where a clash broke out between two communities during the procession on Hanuman Jayanti, at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s birth anniversary: Modi to address gathering at Red Fort

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a two-day gathering at Delhi’s Red Fort on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of 10 Sikh Gurus, on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 08:28 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali
india news

Contempt petition filed against Sanjay Raut, others over remark on Bombay HC

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had alleged bias in judiciary's approach while providing relief to BJP leaders.
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut (HT Photo)
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 08:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
india news

Breaking: India sees 66% rise with 2,067 new Covid cases, 40 deaths in 24 hrs

  Breaking news updates April 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 09:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

India, Sri Lanka restart talks to link power grids

India has extended assistance running into billions of dollars to its southern neighbour to fight the crisis, brought on by a steep drop in foreign exchange reserves that stalled imports of essentials such as fuel, so disrupting power supply.
The grid connection project came up in talks with India's power ministry in March, when Basil Rajapaksa, then Sri Lanka's finance minister, visited New Delhi to seek assistance, said a source with knowledge of the matter.(HT File)
The grid connection project came up in talks with India's power ministry in March, when Basil Rajapaksa, then Sri Lanka's finance minister, visited New Delhi to seek assistance, said a source with knowledge of the matter.(HT File)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 07:06 AM IST
Reuters |
india news

Heatwave likely to abate as IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in many states

  • Relief is expected in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) as there is a possibility of thunderstorm activity around April 21 and 22.
IMD has predicted that the heatwave condition is likely to abate due to an approaching western disturbance and wind conditions. (ANI)
IMD has predicted that the heatwave condition is likely to abate due to an approaching western disturbance and wind conditions. (ANI)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 06:34 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

SC rejigs panel formed to oversee new e-way

  • The order came on a petition filed by NGO Citizens for Green Doon against a December 2021 order of the NGT clearing a 12-kilometre elevated road project to be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and crossing the animal corridor along the Ganeshpur-Dehradun road.
The NGO had alleged that the committee should have independent experts rather than government nominees in the panel.
The NGO had alleged that the committee should have independent experts rather than government nominees in the panel.
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 04:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Centre’s emissary for Naga peace talks visits NSCN (IM) designated camp

The Centre’s emissary for the Naga peace talks, AK Mishra, who arrived in Nagaland on Monday, will also be holding a series of meetings with leaders of different political groups, state political leaders and civil organisations in the state.
File photo of NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah. The Centre’s emissary for the Naga peace talks, AK Mishra met top leaders of the NSCN (IM) including Th Muivah.
File photo of NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah. The Centre’s emissary for the Naga peace talks, AK Mishra met top leaders of the NSCN (IM) including Th Muivah.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByAlice Yhoshü
india news

Army probes espionage angle over security breach in WhatsApp group

  • The alleged breach took place in some WhatsApp groups, and the probe is looking into the possibility of the information falling into the wrong hands, said people familiar with the matter.
The use of smartphones and social media came under sharp focus three years ago when some navy personnel were arrested for allegedly passing on information to Pakistan, through a spying racket which had agents posing as women on social media. (Shutterstock)
The use of smartphones and social media came under sharp focus three years ago when some navy personnel were arrested for allegedly passing on information to Pakistan, through a spying racket which had agents posing as women on social media. (Shutterstock)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 07:33 AM IST
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
india news

100 CAs and company secretaries under govt scanner for misconduct

HT has reviewed a copy of the order that lists the names of the professionals and their association with 174 companies.
The order does not list specific allegations against the companies and the professionals.
The order does not list specific allegations against the companies and the professionals.
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 03:10 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal, Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
india news

Tea party : Bitter brew between the governor, the government of Tamil Nadu

The view in government circles is that the governor has increasingly been meddling in state politics beyond his constitutional duties and responsibilities.
Ramu Manivannan (HT)
Ramu Manivannan (HT)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByRamu Manivannan
india news

Congress’s brainstorming session likely on May 14

The Congress working committee has been constituted by Sonia Gandhi and includes senior leaders such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, P Chidambaram, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, among others, party functionaries said.
Polls are scheduled to be held this year in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, followed by assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh next year, before the country gets ready for the 2024 general elections. (PTI)
Polls are scheduled to be held this year in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, followed by assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh next year, before the country gets ready for the 2024 general elections. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 03:17 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
india news

Telangana lawyers approach Prez against judges’ transfer

In the letter, dated April 13, which surfaced only on Monday, the JAC said there were already nine judges belonging to Andhra Pradesh in the state high court, including a woman judge, who was recently transferred.
Protesters from different political outfits waving black flags against governor RN Ravi, on Tuesday. (ANI)
Protesters from different political outfits waving black flags against governor RN Ravi, on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 12:41 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

NEET protests: Black flags waved at TN guv

Despite heavy police deployment, the protesters raised slogans like “go back governor” and “go back Ravi’’.
Protesters from different political outfits waving black flags against governor RN Ravi, on Tuesday. (ANI)
Protesters from different political outfits waving black flags against governor RN Ravi, on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
