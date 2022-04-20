Breaking news today LIVE: India sees 66% rise with 2,067 new Covid cases, 40 deaths in 24 hrs

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Apr 20, 2022 09:08 AM IST
India sees 66% rise with 2,067 new Covid cases, 40 deaths in 24 hrs
India logged nearly 66 per cent rise in daily numbers with 2,067 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections surged to 43,047,594.
Apr 20, 2022 09:04 AM IST
Heavy police deployment in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Heavy police deployment continues in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 during a religious procession. DCP North West Usha Rangnani inspects the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by MCD to maintain law and order in the city.
Apr 20, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri, with more than 60 past cases, nabbed after brief encounter
An arms supplier from Delhi's Jahangirpuri was nabbed after a brief encounter. He was injured in the police encounter. He has more than 60 previous cases. More details awaited, informed DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav, as quoted by ANI. It is not clear if he was involved in the recent riots in the area.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a two-day gathering at Delhi’s Red Fort on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of 10 Sikh Gurus, on Thursday
India has extended assistance running into billions of dollars to its southern neighbour to fight the crisis, brought on by a steep drop in foreign exchange reserves that stalled imports of essentials such as fuel, so disrupting power supply.
The order came on a petition filed by NGO Citizens for Green Doon against a December 2021 order of the NGT clearing a 12-kilometre elevated road project to be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and crossing the animal corridor along the Ganeshpur-Dehradun road.
The Centre’s emissary for the Naga peace talks, AK Mishra, who arrived in Nagaland on Monday, will also be holding a series of meetings with leaders of different political groups, state political leaders and civil organisations in the state.
The Congress working committee has been constituted by Sonia Gandhi and includes senior leaders such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, P Chidambaram, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, among others, party functionaries said.
In the letter, dated April 13, which surfaced only on Monday, the JAC said there were already nine judges belonging to Andhra Pradesh in the state high court, including a woman judge, who was recently transferred.