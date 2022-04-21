Home / India News / Breaking: 2,380 new Covid cases in 24 hours, 15% jump over yesterday
Breaking: 2,380 new Covid cases in 24 hours, 15% jump over yesterday

  Breaking news updates today April 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 09:19 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 21, 2022 09:19 AM IST

    2,380 new Covid cases in 24 hours, 15% jump over yesterday

    India reported a 15% rise in Covid cases with 2,380 new infections and 56 related deaths in 24 hours.

  • Apr 21, 2022 08:20 AM IST

    Heavy police at Delhi's Jahangirpuri

    Security deployed in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession. The north Delhi municipal corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday launched an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri but it was halted after the Supreme Court intervened.

  • Apr 21, 2022 07:56 AM IST

    Assam police arrest Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani from Palanpur Circuit House

    Kokrajhar police arrested Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani from Gujarat's Palanpur Circuit House last night, reported ANI citing Kokrajhar SP Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates India-Vietnam flights

The four new flights will be operated between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai as well as between southern resort island of Phu Quoc and New Delhi and Mumbai
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (PTI/File)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (PTI/File)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 09:08 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
india news

Morning brief: Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani.(File Photo)
Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani.(File Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 09:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Brinda Karat moves Supreme Court against Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Jahangirpuri demolition drive has a communal, political game plan, CPM leader Brinda Karat submits in her petition to the Supreme Court on Thursday. 
Brinda Karat in front of a bulldozer during the demolition of shops in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AP)
Brinda Karat in front of a bulldozer during the demolition of shops in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AP)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 08:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Ayurveda centres to be set up at military hospitals, cantonments

In a statement on Wednesday, the defence ministry said this will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of cantonments
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Apr 21, 2022 08:37 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali
india news

Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA Mevani for 'offensive' tweets targeting PM Modi

  • "Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," his team wrote on Instagram.
Mevani was arrested from by Assam Police from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night.&nbsp;(ANI)
Mevani was arrested from by Assam Police from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 08:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Supreme Court to hear Jahangirpuri demolition case; BJP hits out at Congress

Ansar remains Ansar even if he's in BJP or AAP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday. 
An aerial view of a bulldozer demolishing an illegal structure during an anti-encroachment drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
An aerial view of a bulldozer demolishing an illegal structure during an anti-encroachment drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 08:22 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

  Breaking news updates today April 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news

Assam to move SC for Aadhaar cards to persons whose biometrics locked for NRC

Nearly 2.8 million people from Assam have not been able to get their Aadhaar cards as their biometrics was locked during the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The persons whose biometrics were locked for NRC are not able to avail benefits of government schemes. (File Photo)
The persons whose biometrics were locked for NRC are not able to avail benefits of government schemes. (File Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 02:19 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar
india news

Power shortage hurts Goa’s industry. CM agrees to buy power at higher rate

Goa’s industries bodies have complained that industries have been facing acute power shortage due to constant load restrictions of up to 12 hours per day
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has approved purchase of about 120 MW power from open market, which would be supplied to the industries. (PTI)
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has approved purchase of about 120 MW power from open market, which would be supplied to the industries. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
india news

Khadse and I were labelled ‘anti-social’ elements to tap our phones: Sanjay Raut

The allegedly illegal phone-tapping exercise was carried out when IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was Commissioner of Pune police between March 31, 2016 and August 3, 2018, and later, when she held the post of the Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID) from 2018 to 2020.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (HT file)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (HT file)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
india news

Prashant Kishor again meets Cong’s brass, Gehlot calls him a brand in himself

The meeting, held at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, was also attended by party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, besides chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (HT Photo)
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 02:44 AM IST
BySachin Saini, Jaipur
india news

Attempts to use TN guv for politics won’t succeed: Stalin

Targeting the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said, “they saw this as a chance to do politics which is normal for political parties” and that separate statements from party Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami on the matter was proof enough of it as they generally issued joint statements on various matters.
Tamil Nadu chief minister said the opposition AIADMK’s attempts to “do politics” over the matter will not fructify “as this is DMK rule.” (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister said the opposition AIADMK’s attempts to “do politics” over the matter will not fructify “as this is DMK rule.” (PTI)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Dalit man made to rub nose in his own spit in Odisha, sarpanch booked

The incident took place when Chameli Ojha, sarpanch of Tikhiri village, visited Gurucharan Mallick’s house, seeking donation for the temple. When Mallick said that he had already donated for the deity, the sarpanch allegedly abused him and his wife, Rekha, police said.
A Dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his own spit in front of a village sarpanch in Odisha. (Representational)
A Dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his own spit in front of a village sarpanch in Odisha. (Representational)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
india news

May go for alliance if Muslim League snaps Congress ties: LDF

The Muslim League, however, dismissed Jayarajan’s remarks, saying the party had no plan to exit the UDF and join LDF as of now.
LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) may consider allying with the Muslim League if the latter decides to sever its ties with the Congress-led United Democratic (UDF) (Agencies)
LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) may consider allying with the Muslim League if the latter decides to sever its ties with the Congress-led United Democratic (UDF) (Agencies)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Foreigners run drug smuggling ring in Himachal, Nigerians top list: Police data

From 2017 to 2021, a total of 72 foreign nationals have been arrested for their involvement in narcotics trade in the hill state. Of these, 36 were Nigerian nationals, followed by 15 from other African countries, 14 Europeans, four Americans, two from the Middle East while one from an Asian country.
Most of the Nigerian nationals arrested for supplying drugs to Himachal Pradesh were operating from Delhi. (Representational image)
Most of the Nigerian nationals arrested for supplying drugs to Himachal Pradesh were operating from Delhi. (Representational image)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 02:26 AM IST
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
