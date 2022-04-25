Breaking: Slovenian foreign min Anže Logar arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 06:22 AM
Oil India headquarters in Duliajan under ransom attack: Spokesperson
Oil India Limited's registered headquarter at Duliajan is under a ransomware attack which led to company shutting down its computers & IT systems. FIR registered, probe underway. Our production operations functioning normally, said OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika.
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 05:21 AM
Slovenia foreign minister Anže Logar arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue
Foreign Minister of Slovenia Anže Logar arrived in India.
The Foreign Minister will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and participate in the international conference Raisina Dialogue, stated Slovenia's ministry of foreign affairs.