Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: Slovenian foreign min Anže Logar arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue
Live

Breaking: Slovenian foreign min Anže Logar arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue

  • Breaking news updates April 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 06:22 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 25 Apr 2022 06:22 AM

    Oil India headquarters in Duliajan under ransom attack: Spokesperson

    Oil India Limited's registered headquarter at Duliajan is under a ransomware attack which led to company shutting down its computers & IT systems. FIR registered, probe underway. Our production operations functioning normally, said OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika.

  • Mon, 25 Apr 2022 05:21 AM

    Slovenia foreign minister Anže Logar arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue

    Foreign Minister of Slovenia Anže Logar arrived in India.

    The Foreign Minister will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and participate in the international conference Raisina Dialogue, stated Slovenia's ministry of foreign affairs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.