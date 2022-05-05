Breaking: Amit Shah on 2-day Bengal visit as BJP looks to bounce back
Thu, 05 May 2022 06:35 AM
Low pressure area in South Andaman sea to intensify, move northwards in 48 hrs
"We are expecting a low-pressure area to be formed in South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6. Later the low-pressure area will move towards northwest and further intensify into a deep depression after 48 hours, said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD, Bhubaneswar.
“As of now, we are expecting the wind speed to be around 40-50 km/hr gusting up to 75 km/hr. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman sea area and Southeast Bay of Bengal,” he said.
Thu, 05 May 2022 05:39 AM
Amit Shah on two-day Bengal visit as BJP looks to bounce back
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal for two days starting Thursday, his first since last year's assembly polls, and hold BJP's organisational meetings, address a public rally, besides visiting forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border.
His visit comes at a time when the BJP looks to tone up its organisational machinery in the state, which has been plagued by internal squabbles and defections since the 2021 assembly poll results.