Breaking news: Israel says it played a role in killing of Iranian general

Breaking news updates December 21, 2021:
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 21, 2021 03:25 PM IST

    Iranian general Qassem Soleimani death: Israel involved

    Israel publicly acknowledged that it was involved in the American airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, news agency AP reported

  • Dec 21, 2021 03:13 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha passes electoral reforms bill

    Rajya Sabha passes electoral reforms bill by voice vote. The bill proposes linking Aadhar to voter rolls

  • Dec 21, 2021 03:03 PM IST

    Lok Sabha MP, fully vaccinated, tests positive for Covid

    Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali tests positive for Covid-19

  • Dec 21, 2021 02:48 PM IST

    PM says double-engine govt gave women adequate healthcare

    PM Modi says women have the option of availing free medical treatment of up to 5 lakh

  • Dec 21, 2021 02:22 PM IST

    Our aim is to make women self-reliant: PM Modi

    “When we took on the task of taking the country forward we took upon the task of uplifting the women of the country and made schemes that would help right from their birth to becoming financially self reliant,” says PM Modi

  • Dec 21, 2021 02:21 PM IST

    Double engine govt empowered women, made them feel safe: PM 

    The Prime Minister says that through initiatives like Bank Sakhi,  the UP govt empowered women and the double engine govt ensured that women have adequate safety. 

  • Dec 21, 2021 02:16 PM IST

    PM Modi lauds Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala initiative

    PM says he is privileged to transfer crores of rupees to the accounts of more than one lakh women benficiaries

  • Dec 21, 2021 02:13 PM IST

    Land of confluence of Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati: PM Modi

    Prayagraj has been the land of confluence of Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati, the symbol of our mother power for thousands of years. Today this city is witnessing a wonderful coming together of women power

  • Dec 21, 2021 02:04 PM IST

    Odisha reports 2 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, patients stable

    The Omicron variant of coronavirus was detected in Odisha on Tuesday after two patients were found infected with it. Both patients, who recently returned from Nigeria, are reported to be in stable condition.  

  • Dec 21, 2021 01:30 PM IST

    PM Modi apologised to farmers but did not remove his minister: Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

  • Dec 21, 2021 01:03 PM IST

    Japan arson suspect might have copied Kyoto Animation attack, say cops

    The Japanese Police said on Tuesday that the suspect in the fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka last week might have had copied the Kyoto Animation studio arson which happened in 2019. 

  • Dec 21, 2021 12:12 PM IST

    Sensex surges by over 1,000 points to 56,830; Nifty up by 308.85 points at nearly 17,000

    Sensex has surged by over 1,000 points to 56,830 while Nifty is nearing 17,000, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. 

  • Dec 21, 2021 11:38 AM IST

    India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 1.38 billion

    The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.38 billion. 

  • Dec 21, 2021 11:36 AM IST

    Kerala HC dismisses petition to remove PM Modi's photo from Covid-19 vaccine certificate

    The Kerala high court on Tuesday dismissed a petition to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from Covid-19 vaccine certificates. 

  • Dec 21, 2021 11:02 AM IST

    India's Omicron count climbs to 200, says health ministry

    The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that the total number of cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in India have climbed to 200 with Maharashtra and Delhi as the leading contributors. 

  • Dec 21, 2021 10:18 AM IST

    TMC leading in Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls

    The ruling Trinamool Congress is currently leading in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections in 114 wards, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with two wards.  

  • Dec 21, 2021 09:56 AM IST

    India sees major fall in daily Covid-19 tally with 5,326 cases

    India on Tuesday saw a major dip in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 5,326 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 34,752,164, according to the Union health ministry's update. Read more

  • Dec 21, 2021 09:54 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19 after White House staffer infected

    United States President Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the White House said on Monday. Biden was tested after a White House staff member contracted the infection earlier on Monday morning. Read more

  • Dec 21, 2021 08:56 AM IST

    Cold to severe cold wave conditions likely to continue till Wednesday

    Cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue till Wednesday in parts of northwestern India. Read more

  • Dec 21, 2021 08:35 AM IST

    United States reports first death due to Omicron variant of Covid-19: Report

    Health officials in Texas said the state recorded the first death related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant, news agency Reuters said citing a report by ABC News on Monday. Read more

  • Dec 21, 2021 08:02 AM IST

    Delhi's air quality at 'very poor category

  • Dec 21, 2021 07:33 AM IST

    BJP to hold parliamentary party meeting today

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday, in the final week of Parliament’s winter session. Read more

  • Dec 21, 2021 07:29 AM IST

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to begin 2-day visit to poll bound Goa today

    Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will begin his two day visit to poll bound Goa from Tuesday. 

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    Winter Session: JPC likely to table report Personal Data Protection Bill today

    The Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC), which was examining the Personal Data Protection Bill, is expected to table its report on the floor of the House on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI. Read more

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:43 AM IST

    Omicron accounts for 73% of Covid-19 cases in the United States

    The Omicron variant accounts for 73% of Covid-19 cases in the United States, news agency AP reported citing federal health officials. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's share of infections in only one week.

