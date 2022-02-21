Live
Breaking news updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal to campaign in Uttar Pradesh today
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 07:25 AM IST
Feb 21, 2022 07:23 AM IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal to campaign in UP today
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is all set to visit the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow today amid the ongoing seven-phase UP assembly elections. Kejriwal will address public meetings in Ramnagar, Lucknow and Barabanki, the party had tweeted.
PM Modi wishes Covid positive Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery
The Buckingham Palace said she has tested positive for the infection and is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms".
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 05:38 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
Elephant dies after being hit by train in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district
This is the third elephant death in the state in the last four days. On Saturday, two days after the death of a 55-year-old elephant in Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve in infighting, the other elephant involved in the infighting also died. His carcass was found in Song River in Chiddarwala area of Haridwar district.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Army honours soldiers killed in J&K
In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment here, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Pandey and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud nation, he said.
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 02:55 AM IST
, SrinagarPress trust of India
Two children among four of Kerala family found dead, suicide suspected: Police
The deceased were identified as 41-year-old a software engineer and Kodungallur native, his wife, their two children, 14 and 7 years old, police said
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 02:31 AM IST
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:24 AM IST
, KolkataHT Correspondent
60.7% turnout in Tamil Nadu urban civic body polls; lowest in Chennai
Among the 21 corporations, which went to polls, the Greater Chennai Corporation registered the lowest turnout of 43.59 per cent while Karur polled the maximum of 75.84 per cent on Saturday, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:18 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
70-yr-old woman raped by thieves, another killed in 2 Bengal villages
In another incident that took place around the same time at Malda district in north Bengal, 51-year-old Baby Bibi was murdered at Sheikhpura-Purbapara village in the Manikchak area. Her son, who is a civic police volunteer, found the body after returning from duty on Sunday morning.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Kerala sees three-fold increase in very heavy rainfall incidences since 2015: Met dept data
While the coastal state experienced 43 very heavy rainfall events in 2015, the number of such extreme weather events increased to 115 in 2021, the weather office data showed.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Andhra enhances pay benefits for employees
The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government succeeded in the eleventh hour in getting the employees to withdraw their indefinite strike call over the RPS
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:17 AM IST
, AmaravatiPress Trust of India
Pension scheme for ministers’ personal staff in Kerala won’t be changed: CPI(M)
Balakrishnan said these things are decided by the state government and not the Governor and added that it was not going to give into the latter on this issue.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:17 AM IST
, ThiruvananthapuramPress Trust of India
Over 10 million participate in Telangana tribal fair
The Governor, on her second visit to Medaram in Mulugu district where the biennial tribal fair is celebrated, offered sarees and performed special puja to goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 12:16 AM IST
, HyderabadPress Trust of India
Kerala govt seeks powers for states to remove Governor
The state submitted this recommendation to the central government-appointed Punchhi commission, set up to look into measures to improve the centre-state relations.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Telangana may not invite PM to Yadadri temple function
Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) chairman G Kishan Rao confirmed that the consecration is now going to be a low-key affair
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Sivasankar behind row over NGO posting: Swapna Suresh
Suresh said that she was not aware of the NGO’s background and was grateful to it for giving her an opportunity.
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Karnataka logs 1k Covid cases, 18 deaths
A bulletin said 1,780 people were discharged. The total recoveries were 3,884,120 so far. Active Covid cases stood at 12,634.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:13 AM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India