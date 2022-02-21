Home / India News / Breaking news updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal to campaign in Uttar Pradesh today
Breaking news updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal to campaign in Uttar Pradesh today

  Breaking news updates February 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 07:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 21, 2022 07:23 AM IST

    Delhi CM Kejriwal to campaign in UP today

    Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is all set to visit the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow today amid the ongoing seven-phase UP assembly elections. Kejriwal will address public meetings in Ramnagar, Lucknow and Barabanki, the party had tweeted.

breaking news
india news

PM Modi wishes Covid positive Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery 

The Buckingham Palace said she has tested positive for the infection and is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(HT_PRINT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 05:38 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
india news

Elephant dies after being hit by train in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district

This is the third elephant death in the state in the last four days. On Saturday, two days after the death of a 55-year-old elephant in Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve in infighting, the other elephant involved in the infighting also died. His carcass was found in Song River in Chiddarwala area of Haridwar district.
Elephant numbers have crossed the 2,000 mark in the state, according to an elephant census held last year. The state has recorded a 29.9% increase in elephant numbers since 2015. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Elephant numbers have crossed the 2,000 mark in the state, according to an elephant census held last year. The state has recorded a 29.9% increase in elephant numbers since 2015. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Army honours soldiers killed in J&K

In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment here, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Pandey and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud nation, he said.
Two Army soldiers and a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist were killed in the gunbattle in the Zainpora area of Shopian on Saturday. (PTI)
Two Army soldiers and a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist were killed in the gunbattle in the Zainpora area of Shopian on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 02:55 AM IST
ByPress trust of India, Srinagar
india news

Two children among four of Kerala family found dead, suicide suspected: Police

The deceased were identified as 41-year-old a software engineer and Kodungallur native, his wife, their two children, 14 and 7 years old, police said
Police suspect the four family members died of inhaling poisonous gas. (Representational image)
Police suspect the four family members died of inhaling poisonous gas. (Representational image)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

70-yr-old woman raped by thieves in Bengal: Police

The accused entered the victim’s hut through the roof and raped her before decamping with her sewing machine.
The neighbours came to her rescue when they heard her crying for help, said police (Ht File)
The neighbours came to her rescue when they heard her crying for help, said police (Ht File)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
india news

60.7% turnout in Tamil Nadu urban civic body polls; lowest in Chennai

Among the 21 corporations, which went to polls, the Greater Chennai Corporation registered the lowest turnout of 43.59 per cent while Karur polled the maximum of 75.84 per cent on Saturday, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).
The single-phase election was held to fill up 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies in the Tamil Nadu. (ANI)
The single-phase election was held to fill up 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies in the Tamil Nadu. (ANI)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

70-yr-old woman raped by thieves, another killed in 2 Bengal villages

In another incident that took place around the same time at Malda district in north Bengal, 51-year-old Baby Bibi was murdered at Sheikhpura-Purbapara village in the Manikchak area. Her son, who is a civic police volunteer, found the body after returning from duty on Sunday morning.
At Malda district in north Bengal, 51-year-old Baby Bibi was murdered at Sheikhpura-Purbapara village in the Manikchak area. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
At Malda district in north Bengal, 51-year-old Baby Bibi was murdered at Sheikhpura-Purbapara village in the Manikchak area. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Kerala sees three-fold increase in very heavy rainfall incidences since 2015: Met dept data

While the coastal state experienced 43 very heavy rainfall events in 2015, the number of such extreme weather events increased to 115 in 2021, the weather office data showed.
Forty-three incidences of very heavy rainfall were registered in 2015, of which 19 were in June; year 2016 registered 23, of which 16 alone were in June; 2017 registered 38 such events, with September witnessing 14 incidences. (PTI)
Forty-three incidences of very heavy rainfall were registered in 2015, of which 19 were in June; year 2016 registered 23, of which 16 alone were in June; 2017 registered 38 such events, with September witnessing 14 incidences. (PTI)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Andhra enhances pay benefits for employees

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government succeeded in the eleventh hour in getting the employees to withdraw their indefinite strike call over the RPS
The government finally budged after lakhs of employees marched to Vijayawada city on February 3 demanding that the RPS orders issued on January 17 be rescinded. (File/Representative use)
The government finally budged after lakhs of employees marched to Vijayawada city on February 3 demanding that the RPS orders issued on January 17 be rescinded. (File/Representative use)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Amaravati
india news

Pension scheme for ministers’ personal staff in Kerala won’t be changed: CPI(M)

Balakrishnan said these things are decided by the state government and not the Governor and added that it was not going to give into the latter on this issue.
CPI (M)’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the pension scheme for personal staff of ministers was launched in 1984 by the then ruling UDF and subsequent governments have continued with it. (HT Archives)
CPI (M)’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the pension scheme for personal staff of ministers was launched in 1984 by the then ruling UDF and subsequent governments have continued with it. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Over 10 million participate in Telangana tribal fair

The Governor, on her second visit to Medaram in Mulugu district where the biennial tribal fair is celebrated, offered sarees and performed special puja to goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.
The tribal priests, officials, Mulug MLA D Anasuya alias Seetakka and others extended a warm welcome to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (HT Photo)
The tribal priests, officials, Mulug MLA D Anasuya alias Seetakka and others extended a warm welcome to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad
india news

Kerala govt seeks powers for states to remove Governor

The state submitted this recommendation to the central government-appointed Punchhi commission, set up to look into measures to improve the centre-state relations.
The latest initiative assumes significance in the light of the tussle between the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government. (ANI)
The latest initiative assumes significance in the light of the tussle between the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government. (ANI)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Telangana may not invite PM to Yadadri temple function

Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) chairman G Kishan Rao confirmed that the consecration is now going to be a low-key affair
K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has cancelled the proposed ‘Maha Sudershana Yagam’, a week-long mega Vedic ritual, originally scheduled to be held from March 21, as a prelude to the inauguration of the temple. (ANI)
K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has cancelled the proposed ‘Maha Sudershana Yagam’, a week-long mega Vedic ritual, originally scheduled to be held from March 21, as a prelude to the inauguration of the temple. (ANI)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:15 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Sivasankar behind row over NGO posting: Swapna Suresh

Suresh said that she was not aware of the NGO’s background and was grateful to it for giving her an opportunity.
NGO Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS) had appointed Suresh as the director of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) to generate resources for the charity outfit working among tribals. (PTI)
NGO Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS) had appointed Suresh as the director of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) to generate resources for the charity outfit working among tribals. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Karnataka logs 1k Covid cases, 18 deaths

A bulletin said 1,780 people were discharged. The total recoveries were 3,884,120 so far. Active Covid cases stood at 12,634.
Bengaluru urban district reported 485 Covid infections and 12 deaths. (PTI)
Bengaluru urban district reported 485 Covid infections and 12 deaths. (PTI)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
