Breaking: Health minister to hold meet with 9 states, UTs over Covid situation
Breaking: Health minister to hold meet with 9 states, UTs over Covid situation

Breaking news updates January 25, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 07:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 25, 2022 07:22 AM IST

    Health minister to hold meeting with 9 states, UTs over Covid situation

    Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Monday hold a meeting with the health ministers of 9 states and UTs over the Covid-19 situation. The meeting will be held at 10.30 am

  • Jan 25, 2022 06:19 AM IST

    12th edition of National Voters' Day to be celebrated today

    The 12th edition of the National Voters' Day will be celebrated today and the theme is 'Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’. Read more

  • Jan 25, 2022 06:13 AM IST

    Two killed, dozens injured after 2 earthquakes jolt Haiti

    Two mild earthquakes struck southwest Haiti on Monday, killing two people, hurting dozens, and destroying hundreds of homes in a region still reeling from a huge tremor that killed over 2,000 people last summer.

Covid-19: Kerala reviews situation, state capital faces highest curbs

Kerala recorded 26,514 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease on Monday. Though this is less than the numbers recorded over the weekend, the state government has tightened the curbs to ensure Covid-19 spread is checked. 
A street vendor sells masks in Thiruvananthapuram.(ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Voters' Day today: History, Theme and celebrations this year

The first-ever National Voters’ Day was celebrated on January 25, 2011, to encourage more young voters to take part in the electoral process.
The theme for this year’s National Voters' Day is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’.(File photo. Representative image)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
Breaking news: Two killed, dozens injured after 2 earthquakes jolt Haiti

Updated on Jan 25, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
National Tourism Day 2022: Theme, significance and events scheduled

  • A national-level programme to mark 'National Tourism Day' will be held at Telangana's Pochampally, a village on the outskirts of Hyderabad known for its famous hand-woven Ikat saris.
National Tourism Day: The tourism industry has been hit due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. (PTI File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Unbecoming of Tripura govt to indulge in whataboutery, SC told

Appearing for the petitioner Ehtesham Hashmi, advocate Prashant Bhushan condemned the state government’s remarks that why such probes were not sought during violence in West Bengal and other states.
Prashant Bhushan was referring to the affidavit filed by the state last week in response to Hashmi’s plea alleging complicity and inaction of the state police in it.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 04:04 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Israeli envoy recalls key role of India in WW-I

Naor Gilon recalled his visits last year along with EAM S Jaishankar to “some places commemorating more than 900 Indian soldiers buried in Israel”. These were soldiers “who fought during World War 1 as part of the British Indian army to liberate this area that later became Israel”, he said.
Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon said Jews have lived “for over 2,000 years in India in total equality and peacefully”.(ANI)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 04:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parliament to run in shifts for Budget session: Officials

The Rajya Sabha is likely to work during the morning shift, and the Lok Sabha may convene next.
The Union Budget will be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha at 11am on February 1.(Reuters)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 06:38 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ahead of Republic Day, BSF ups Indo-Pak border vigil amid high alert

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations and amid intelligence inputs of possible strikes by rogue elements from Pakistan, BSF has put its troops on high alert on and along Indo-Pak border
BSF Jammu Frontier IG DK Boora addresses the media in Jammu on Monday. He said keeping in view the forthcoming Republic Day and security situation to deal with any nefarious attempt of anti-national elements from across the border, troops of the BSF Jammu frontier have been on high alert on and along the Indo-Pak border. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 03:17 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times, Jammu
‘Half-hearted reply an injustice’: Centre asks time in marital rape hearing

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, said that the issue should not be seen from a “microscopic angle” and several considerations would be considered by the government while formulating its stand.
The Delhi High Court gave the Centre 10 days to clarify its position.(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByRicha Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In rebuttal to Gadkari, Stalin says TN prioritises NHAI projects

Stalin said the public works minister had met Gadkari in Delhi on October 12 last year to brief him on the steps that are being taken for speedy implementation of NHAI projects.
Chief minister MK Stalin also blamed the NHAI for causing certain delays. (PTI)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
AP employees reject govt’s talk offer on pay revision

Rejecting a reconciliatory gesture from the Andhra Pradesh government for negotiations on the contentious pay revision issue, the state employees’ unions on Monday served a strike notice with effect from February 7
State advocate general Subrahmanyam Sriram said the government had all the rights to fix the pay hike based on so many considerations. (PTI)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:06 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
KCR writes to Modi against IAS rule change

The department of personnel and training (DoPT) wrote to the states on January 12 that the central government proposes to amend Rule 6 (deputation of cadre officers) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules 1954.
Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the amendments were nothing but amending the Constitution of India relating to the Centre-State relations. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 02:58 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
TN girl suicide: HC asks man who shot video to submit phone to police

The girl’s father on Friday moved the Madurai bench of the Madras high court seeking a CB-CID probe.
The BJP has demanded that Tamil Nadu bring an anti-conversion law. (Representative)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Court asks CBI to file reply on Indrani’s plea claiming Sheena is alive

ndrani has also sought to know the steps taken on her application addressed to CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in November 2021 requesting the agency to investigate this aspect
Indrani Mukerjea is being prosecuted along with three others for allegedly killing Sheena Bora. (Archive)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi
Solar case defamation suit: Achuthanandan ordered to pay 10.1 lakh to Chandy

Chandy filed a defamation suit in 2014, saying that the grave charges invited embarrassment to him and sullied his image.
In an interview to a news channel in 2013, VS Achuthanandan, then the opposition leader, alleged that CM Oommen Chandy was behind the fictitious solar firm and that he knew about the cheating case. (PTI File)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 02:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
