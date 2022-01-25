Breaking: Health minister to hold meet with 9 states, UTs over Covid situation

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 25, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Health minister to hold meeting with 9 states, UTs over Covid situation
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Monday hold a meeting with the health ministers of 9 states and UTs over the Covid-19 situation. The meeting will be held at 10.30 am
Jan 25, 2022 06:19 AM IST
12th edition of National Voters' Day to be celebrated today
The 12th edition of the National Voters' Day will be celebrated today and the theme is 'Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’. Read more
Jan 25, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Two killed, dozens injured after 2 earthquakes jolt Haiti
Two mild earthquakes struck southwest Haiti on Monday, killing two people, hurting dozens, and destroying hundreds of homes in a region still reeling from a huge tremor that killed over 2,000 people last summer.
Kerala recorded 26,514 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease on Monday. Though this is less than the numbers recorded over the weekend, the state government has tightened the curbs to ensure Covid-19 spread is checked.
Naor Gilon recalled his visits last year along with EAM S Jaishankar to “some places commemorating more than 900 Indian soldiers buried in Israel”. These were soldiers “who fought during World War 1 as part of the British Indian army to liberate this area that later became Israel”, he said.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, said that the issue should not be seen from a “microscopic angle” and several considerations would be considered by the government while formulating its stand.
Rejecting a reconciliatory gesture from the Andhra Pradesh government for negotiations on the contentious pay revision issue, the state employees’ unions on Monday served a strike notice with effect from February 7
The department of personnel and training (DoPT) wrote to the states on January 12 that the central government proposes to amend Rule 6 (deputation of cadre officers) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules 1954.