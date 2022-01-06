Breaking LIVE: US CDC endorses Pfizer booster jabs for kids as young as 12

Congress is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in five states and Rahul Gandhi, who takes crucial decisions without a formal senior party position, is being seen as “missing from action”, a report said.
Bulli Bai app case: The Mumbai Police are probing two controversial webpages hosted on the code sharing platform, GitHub. The first web page was floated in July 2021 and the second, Bulli Bai, surfaced on January 1.
In a statement, the I-T department said Jain’s group, primarily based in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, “is involved in tax evasion by underreporting sale of perfumes, stock manipulation, fudging books of account to shift profits from taxable unit to tax exempt unit, inflation of expenditure, etc”.
The police said the accused appeared to have used names related to the Sikh community in their Twitter handles which promoted the webpages in order to mislead people about their identity and add a communal angle.
Union home minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress, saying it owed an apology to the people, and the home ministry has asked the Punjab government for a detailed report, even as several BJP leaders said the buck must stop with the state’s chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
According to an Assam Rifles statement, the device exploded around 1.45pm when personnel of 16 Assam Rifles were on patrol near a water reservoir located on the eastern side of Imphal-Moreh highway at Usoipokpi Sangomsang area -- about 4km south of Lilong police station.
This comes days after a stampede took place at the Vaishno Devi cave shrine. Twelve people were killed and 15 others injured as hundreds of thousands of pilgrims rushed to offer prayers on the first day of 2022.
In his first phone conversation with the German leader since he assumed office, Modi congratulated Scholz on his appointment and expressed appreciation for the “immense contribution” of his predecessor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership.