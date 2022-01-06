Home / India News / Breaking LIVE: US CDC endorses Pfizer booster jabs for kids as young as 12
Live

Breaking LIVE: US CDC endorses Pfizer booster jabs for kids as young as 12

  Breaking news updates January 6, 2022:
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 08:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 06, 2022 08:03 AM IST

    US CDC endorses Pfizer booster jabs for kids as young as 12

    To fight Omicron, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed Pfizer booster shots for children as young as 12.

  • Jan 06, 2022 07:16 AM IST

    First Omicron case confirmed in Assam

    Assam on Wednesday reported its first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 after a Saudi Arabia returnee tested positive for the new variant of concern, news agency PTI reported. Read here.

  • Jan 06, 2022 06:46 AM IST

    Delhi AQI at 380, presently in ‘very poor’ category, says SAFAR

    The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is currently at 380 and in the ‘very poor’ category, reports ANI citing the the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Rahul Gandhi may return to India from foreign trip in second week of Jan: Report

Congress is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in five states and Rahul Gandhi, who takes crucial decisions without a formal senior party position, is being seen as “missing from action”, a report said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi&nbsp;(HT File)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT File)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 07:52 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Bulli Bai row: ‘I am the real mastermind’, claims Twitter user

Bulli Bai app case: The Mumbai Police are probing two controversial webpages hosted on the code sharing platform, GitHub. The first web page was floated in July 2021 and the second, Bulli Bai, surfaced on January 1.
Vishal Kumar, a second-year civil engineering student, was the first arrest in the Bulli Bai app case.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
Vishal Kumar, a second-year civil engineering student, was the first arrest in the Bulli Bai app case. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

I-T dept: 45 cr undeclared income found in raids on SP MLC

In a statement, the I-T department said Jain’s group, primarily based in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, “is involved in tax evasion by underreporting sale of perfumes, stock manipulation, fudging books of account to shift profits from taxable unit to tax exempt unit, inflation of expenditure, etc”.
The SP, on the day of the raids, said the I-T action was an “open misuse of central agencies by a scared Bharatiya Janata Party” ahead of polls.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
The SP, on the day of the raids, said the I-T action was an “open misuse of central agencies by a scared Bharatiya Janata Party” ahead of polls.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 07:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

20-yr-old from U’khand is 3rd arrest in GitHub case

The police said the accused appeared to have used names related to the Sikh community in their Twitter handles which promoted the webpages in order to mislead people about their identity and add a communal angle.
Eighteen-year-old Shweta Singh, who is understood to be the main accused, created some of the social media handles that promoted the webpages.
Eighteen-year-old Shweta Singh, who is understood to be the main accused, created some of the social media handles that promoted the webpages.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 07:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Assam reports 1st Omicron case in state, 591 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

Kamrup Metroplitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, recorded 279 new cases during the day, a sharp rise from 190 and 164 respectively on the last two days.
Daily positivity rate in Assam stood at 1.72%, an increase from the 1.29% reported previously.(PTI)
Daily positivity rate in Assam stood at 1.72%, an increase from the 1.29% reported previously.(PTI)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 07:12 AM IST
PTI | , Guwahati
india news

War of words, Channi govt in dock over PM Modi convoy collapse

Union home minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress, saying it owed an apology to the people, and the home ministry has asked the Punjab government for a detailed report, even as several BJP leaders said the buck must stop with the state’s chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
Modi was travelling by road from Bathinda to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala, around 120km away.(ANI Photo)
Modi was travelling by road from Bathinda to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala, around 120km away.(ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 07:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/chandigarh
india news

One Assam Rifles jawan killed, another injured in Manipur blast

According to an Assam Rifles statement, the device exploded around 1.45pm when personnel of 16 Assam Rifles were on patrol near a water reservoir located on the eastern side of Imphal-Moreh highway at Usoipokpi Sangomsang area -- about 4km south of Lilong police station.
The Assam Rifles has identified the deceased jawan as L Wangshu (30) and the injured soldier as Pinku Das (25).(AFP file photo. Representative image)
The Assam Rifles has identified the deceased jawan as L Wangshu (30) and the injured soldier as Pinku Das (25).(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 06:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

india news

NEET-PG: Demands by docs genuine, says Supreme Court

Resident doctors who have qualified for postgraduate courses have been protesting the delay in counselling because the matter of reservations is pending in court.
Doctors protest outside JJ hospital over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling and other issues, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.&nbsp;(PTI Photo)
Doctors protest outside JJ hospital over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling and other issues, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 06:14 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Minor landslide at new track to Vaishno Devi; yatra suspended due to bad weather

This comes days after a stampede took place at the Vaishno Devi cave shrine. Twelve people were killed and 15 others injured as hundreds of thousands of pilgrims rushed to offer prayers on the first day of 2022.
Devotees stand in queue outside Darshani Deodi while on their way to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district, on Sunday.(PTI File Photo)
Devotees stand in queue outside Darshani Deodi while on their way to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district, on Sunday.(PTI File Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi, German Chancellor agree to focus on climate, green energy

In his first phone conversation with the German leader since he assumed office, Modi congratulated Scholz on his appointment and expressed appreciation for the “immense contribution” of his predecessor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to “continuing this positive momentum under the leadership” of Sholz, according to a readout from the Indian side. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to “continuing this positive momentum under the leadership” of Sholz, according to a readout from the Indian side. (ANI)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Two days after BJP minister and Congress MP spar, Karnataka home minister orders police probe

The event was organised by the state government to unveil the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda
Two days after BJP minister and Congress MP spar, Karnataka home minister orders police probe
Two days after BJP minister and Congress MP spar, Karnataka home minister orders police probe
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Petition in Supreme Court against Bombay HC norms on sexual harassment cases

The plea in the top court challenged the high court’s decision, terming the directions a “death blow” to the freedom of speech and expression
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against a Bombay high court order that laid down guidelines to protect identities of parties under the POSH Act. (Archive)
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against a Bombay high court order that laid down guidelines to protect identities of parties under the POSH Act. (Archive)
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 07:40 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai seeks active participation of BJP workers in containing Covid pandemic

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP workers have been asked to involve themselves actively in the campaign to tackle the spread of Omicron, the new variant of the novel coronavirus.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a ceremony to flag off a fleet of electric and BS VI buses during its inauguration at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. The new buses will serve under the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI12_27_2021_000098A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a ceremony to flag off a fleet of electric and BS VI buses during its inauguration at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. The new buses will serve under the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI12_27_2021_000098A) (PTI)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

Be cautious for 4 to 6 weeks to contain third Covid wave, says K’taka health minister

Karnataka Wednesday reported 4,246 new cases of Covid-19, out of which, 3,605 were reported in Bengaluru.
Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said new Covid guidelines have been released after a meeting chaired by the chief minister. (FILE PHOTO)
Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said new Covid guidelines have been released after a meeting chaired by the chief minister. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
